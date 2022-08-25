ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
CNN

Lindsey Graham raises eyebrows with 'riots' claim on Fox

Following the FBI’s retrieval of at least 184 classified documents from former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) appeared on Fox, claiming there would be “riots in the streets” if Trump is prosecuted. Reporters Olivia Nuzzi and Emily Ngo join New Day to discuss.
CNN

John Dean predicts how DOJ will respond to Trump's request

Former Nixon White House counsel and CNN contributor John Dean says he thinks the Department of Justice is going to set the record straight about the facts surrounding the search of Mar-a-Lago when it files its response to former President Donald Trump’s request for a special master.
CNN

US assesses Russia now in possession of Iranian drones, sources say

The US assesses Russia is now in possession of weapons-capable Iranian drones that they will likely deploy on the battlefield in Ukraine, Biden administration officials tell CNN. The Russians picked up the drones from an Iranian airfield earlier this month and transported them back to Russia in cargo planes in mid-August, the officials said.
