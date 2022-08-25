Read full article on original website
Here's one reason why Trump requested a 'special master'
CNN’s Brian Todd explains a possible reason why former President Donald Trump requested a “special master,” and if his request is granted, how it could impact the Mar-a-Lago documents probe.
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Lindsey Graham raises eyebrows with 'riots' claim on Fox
Following the FBI’s retrieval of at least 184 classified documents from former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) appeared on Fox, claiming there would be “riots in the streets” if Trump is prosecuted. Reporters Olivia Nuzzi and Emily Ngo join New Day to discuss.
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
Watch Sen. Elizabeth Warren respond to American who already paid off his student loans
On CNN’s State of the Union, Dana Bash speaks with Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren about President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan and if she thinks it’s fair for those Americans who have already worked to pay off their debt.
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
An 'annoyed' Melania Trump stays mum on Mar-a-Lago search as she promotes NFT business
Shortly after the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month, former President Donald Trump fumed on social media about agents rummaging through his wife's clothing and personal items.
GOP governor calls on Biden to apologize for suggesting 'semi-fascism' drives some Trump-backing Republicans
A Republican governor is calling on President Joe Biden to apologize for suggesting that the driving force behind some GOP supporters of former President Donald Trump was akin to "semi-fascism."
Jennings: We've reached the Joker phase of the Biden presidency
During a panel on CNN’s State of the Union, conservative political commentator Scott Jennings weighs in on President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.
CNN anchors and reporters react to TV anchor's apparent firing over hair
CNN anchors Erica Hill and Christine Romans and CNN business correspondent Rahel Solomon share their thoughts about the firing of Canadian TV news anchor Lisa LaFlamme after she claimed she was ousted because she let her hair go gray.
John Dean predicts how DOJ will respond to Trump's request
Former Nixon White House counsel and CNN contributor John Dean says he thinks the Department of Justice is going to set the record straight about the facts surrounding the search of Mar-a-Lago when it files its response to former President Donald Trump’s request for a special master.
US assesses Russia now in possession of Iranian drones, sources say
The US assesses Russia is now in possession of weapons-capable Iranian drones that they will likely deploy on the battlefield in Ukraine, Biden administration officials tell CNN. The Russians picked up the drones from an Iranian airfield earlier this month and transported them back to Russia in cargo planes in mid-August, the officials said.
Former Ukrainian President: This is what's needed for a ceasefire
Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko speaks with CNN’s Jim Sciutto about “several factors” he thinks are necessary for a ceasefire with Russia.
Poll: Black Americans see racism as a persistent challenge, and few say the country's racial reckoning has brought change
Two-thirds of Black Americans say that recent increased focus on race and racial inequality in the US has not led to changes that are improving the lives of Black people, according to a new report from the Pew Research Center.
US Secret Service assistant director leaves agency after aide's explosive Jan. 6 testimony about him
US Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato left the Secret Service on Monday, a significant departure two months after explosive testimony by a former White House aide, who alleged Ornato had told her then-President Donald Trump was irate upon learning his security detail wouldn't take him to the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
'National security nightmare': Honig on condition in which FBI found classified documents
The Justice Department released an image showing the condition some of the documents were found in Mar-a-Lago while responding to former President Trump’s lawsuit seeking the appointment of a special master to review the seized materials.
Republicans construct political shield for Trump over FBI search
Reverberations over the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago will escalate this week as Donald Trump challenges the Justice Department in court and US intelligence agencies assess whether his retention of classified documents harmed national security.
Here's what a 'special master' is and what it means for the Mar-a-Lago investigation
A special master is a third-party attorney appointed by a court to oversee part of a certain case. If appointed in the case around former President Donald Trump, the special master would oversee the DOJ's review of the evidence gathered from his beach club and filter out privileged material.
Warren: 'Deeply alarmed' by Mar-a-Lago affidavit revelations
On CNN’s State of the Union, Dana Bash asks Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren about the revelations from the unsealed Justice Department affidavit that the FBI found probable cause of potential obstruction of justice and mishandling of government documents.
