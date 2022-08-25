Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella Cressman
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: 11 notes
(Photo by James Bratsanos) Thanks to everyone who sent photos of the clouds that scattered across the sky this morning, at the start of what’s expected to be another very warm day. Here’s what’s happening, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, inbox, and previews:. MAYOR’S PARK...
New rules put Puget Sound's urban trees in private hands
Some people call them the True-Love Trees. Part Douglas fir, part western red cedar that sprouted from seeds likely dropped by a hungry rodent so close together that they grew into one – with two trunks each measuring more than 3 feet across. These exceptional trees in the Meadowbrook...
westseattleblog.com
LAST CALL: Get on the map for first-ever West Seattle Art Hop & Shop!
One more reminder for artists interested in being part of the first-ever West Seattle Art Hop & Shop – two days left to register and get your place on the map!. As we’ve previewed previously, this peninsula-wide event will see dozens of artists opening their studios to show and sell their work, 10 am-5 pm on Saturday, September 17th. As of earlier this week, organizers say, 42 artists had signed up to show and sell at 21 locations – and there’s room for more! But if you want to be part of it and aren’t already registered, don’t miss the Friday (September 2nd) deadline. Go here for the registration form/info!
KOMO News
Ballard residents are taking back their street, moving heavy planters in to keep RVs out
SEATTLE — Frustrated and fed up. Some Ballard residents are taking back their street. They've moved in heavy planters to keep RVs and campers from moving in. Even though it's a clear violation - some residents say it’s a risk they're willing to take, but that's not the case for everyone.
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Last day of August
Today’s the first day for Hope Lutheran School (42nd/Oregon). Here’s our list of who’s already started and who’s coming up. Ferries: WSF continues the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts.
visitseattle.org
Anthony’s HomePort – Kirkland
Waterfront dining on the eastside of Lake Washington featuring fresh Pacific Northwest seafood. Banquet room available. H.
westseattleblog.com
What’s happening – and not – on your West Seattle Tuesday!
(Monday night photo by Chris Frankovich) BLOCK DROP DIY CLEANUP: The program is on hiatus until Friday – preview what’s ahead here. DONATE FOOD: Admiral Church‘s summer food drive is accepting donations again today, 11 am-1 pm (4320 SW Hill) WADING POOL & SPRAYPARK OPEN: With a...
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: Thunder Road Guitars expanding hours as bridge reopening nears
With the light at the end of the bridge closure in view, one of West Seattle’s one-of-a-kind businesses is expanding its hours. Thunder Road Guitars (6400 California SW; WSB sponsor) will be open Sundays starting this weekend – as of September 4th. That means TRG is now open Tuesdays-Saturdays 10 am-6 pm and Sundays 11 am-5 pm, closed only on Mondays. They are of course always open online – you can browse any time at thunderroadguitars.com.
msn.com
Area once filled with RVs, homeless encampment to become bike lane in West Seattle, SDOT says
An area once filled with RVs and a homeless encampment in West Seattle is set to become a bike lane, the Seattle Department of Transportation says. SDOT has already started paving the path on Southwest Andover Street between 26th Avenue Southwest and 28th Avenue Southwest. The path will fill a gap in the West Seattle bike network, connecting the neighborhood greenway on 26th Avenue Southwest to bike lanes on Southwest Avalon Way.
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Tuesday notes
11:03 AM: Two-car crash at Olson/2nd, east end of the Roxbury corridor. Police and fire responding. 6:03 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Tuesday, August 30th. Today’s the first day for Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic School (34th/Myrtle). Here’s our list of who’s already started and who’s coming up.
westseattleblog.com
YOU CAN HELP: West Seattle High School football fundraising begins, days before season opener
(WSB photo, October 2021) Head coach Jeff Scott and the West Seattle High School Wildcats are getting ready for football season, with the home opener against Renton at 7 pm Friday (September 2nd) at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle). Before they take the field, the team is hoping for an assist from you – they’re fundraising for costs beyond what basic funding covers: Uniforms, equipment, training for coaches. If you can contribute, here’s the link.
livingsnoqualmie.com
Work Now Underway on Western Washington’s Largest Pavement Repair Project…Including I-90 in North Bend!
After a spring and summer of slowdowns, lane closures, and bumpy roads, the Northwest Region Emergency Pavement Repair project is underway in King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties. The $7 million effort began in January with Gov. Jay Inslee’s Emergency Proclamation during a winter of heavy snow and cold that...
westseattleblog.com
FOUND CAT: Near WSHS – August 30, 2022 10:50 pm
I live very close to the West Seattle High School and a very friendly cat walked up to me and my mom. I fed them some wet food and gave him a little shelter in my room. If anyone is missing a cat please call or text me at (570) 912-3069.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Another heat alert
(Sunday night sunset, photographed by Mike Burns) For the fifth time since late July, the National Weather Service has issued a “Heat Advisory” alert for our area. This time it’ll be in effect noon Tuesday through 9 pm Wednesday. Today we’re already into the mid-80s, and the next two days could be just a few degrees warmer, but nonetheless this is hotter than usual for this time of year – normal high is 76.
New footage shows Washington ferry crash that caused millions of dollars in damages
SEATTLE — New footage from Washington State Ferries (WSF) shows the moment of impact when the Cathlamet crashed into a terminal in west Seattle. The state ferry that was damaged during a "hard landing" at the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal on July 24 could be out of service for the rest of the year.
westseattleblog.com
Remembering Wilma Ann Waters, 1928-2022
The family of Wilma Ann Waters is sharing this remembrance:. Wilma Ann Waters, a long-time West Seattle resident, passed away on January 26th after a brief illness. She was 93. Wilma was born to Louis and Philomena Swan on December 9, 1928 in Interior, SD. A hardscrabble life growing up...
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: August’s final Monday
Sunny, breezy forecast, high in the upper 70s. Ferries: WSF continues the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule. ROAD WORK. Bike-lane work is expected...
Jewelry thieves targeting the elderly in western Washington
MILL CREEK, Wash. — Mill Creek police say at least two elderly people have been targeted for their jewelry in the past two weeks and similar instances have been reported in Bellevue in Renton. The alleged crimes are unusual and appear to catch all the victims off guard. Mark...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Hit-run rampage in stolen truck
The photos and report are from Rose – it happened on Pigeon Point:. So this morning someone stole a truck. They drove to 22nd. They parked in front of a house who actually knows the truck (it [belongs to] their boss). They go out to find out why he was at his house.
Half of Seattle homes failed to sell for initial asking price in July
Nearly 50% of houses in Seattle were sold below their initial asking price, nearly double the amount from July 2021, across an overall cooling housing market nationwide, according to Redfin data. A high share of home sellers dropped their asking price in July, particularly in pandemic boomtowns like Seattle and...
