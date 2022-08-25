ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: 11 notes

(Photo by James Bratsanos) Thanks to everyone who sent photos of the clouds that scattered across the sky this morning, at the start of what’s expected to be another very warm day. Here’s what’s happening, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, inbox, and previews:. MAYOR’S PARK...
Crosscut

New rules put Puget Sound's urban trees in private hands

Some people call them the True-Love Trees. Part Douglas fir, part western red cedar that sprouted from seeds likely dropped by a hungry rodent so close together that they grew into one – with two trunks each measuring more than 3 feet across. These exceptional trees in the Meadowbrook...
westseattleblog.com

LAST CALL: Get on the map for first-ever West Seattle Art Hop & Shop!

One more reminder for artists interested in being part of the first-ever West Seattle Art Hop & Shop – two days left to register and get your place on the map!. As we’ve previewed previously, this peninsula-wide event will see dozens of artists opening their studios to show and sell their work, 10 am-5 pm on Saturday, September 17th. As of earlier this week, organizers say, 42 artists had signed up to show and sell at 21 locations – and there’s room for more! But if you want to be part of it and aren’t already registered, don’t miss the Friday (September 2nd) deadline. Go here for the registration form/info!
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Last day of August

Today’s the first day for Hope Lutheran School (42nd/Oregon). Here’s our list of who’s already started and who’s coming up. Ferries: WSF continues the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts.
westseattleblog.com

What’s happening – and not – on your West Seattle Tuesday!

(Monday night photo by Chris Frankovich) BLOCK DROP DIY CLEANUP: The program is on hiatus until Friday – preview what’s ahead here. DONATE FOOD: Admiral Church‘s summer food drive is accepting donations again today, 11 am-1 pm (4320 SW Hill) WADING POOL & SPRAYPARK OPEN: With a...
westseattleblog.com

BIZNOTE: Thunder Road Guitars expanding hours as bridge reopening nears

With the light at the end of the bridge closure in view, one of West Seattle’s one-of-a-kind businesses is expanding its hours. Thunder Road Guitars (6400 California SW; WSB sponsor) will be open Sundays starting this weekend – as of September 4th. That means TRG is now open Tuesdays-Saturdays 10 am-6 pm and Sundays 11 am-5 pm, closed only on Mondays. They are of course always open online – you can browse any time at thunderroadguitars.com.
msn.com

Area once filled with RVs, homeless encampment to become bike lane in West Seattle, SDOT says

An area once filled with RVs and a homeless encampment in West Seattle is set to become a bike lane, the Seattle Department of Transportation says. SDOT has already started paving the path on Southwest Andover Street between 26th Avenue Southwest and 28th Avenue Southwest. The path will fill a gap in the West Seattle bike network, connecting the neighborhood greenway on 26th Avenue Southwest to bike lanes on Southwest Avalon Way.
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Tuesday notes

11:03 AM: Two-car crash at Olson/2nd, east end of the Roxbury corridor. Police and fire responding. 6:03 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Tuesday, August 30th. Today’s the first day for Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic School (34th/Myrtle). Here’s our list of who’s already started and who’s coming up.
westseattleblog.com

YOU CAN HELP: West Seattle High School football fundraising begins, days before season opener

(WSB photo, October 2021) Head coach Jeff Scott and the West Seattle High School Wildcats are getting ready for football season, with the home opener against Renton at 7 pm Friday (September 2nd) at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle). Before they take the field, the team is hoping for an assist from you – they’re fundraising for costs beyond what basic funding covers: Uniforms, equipment, training for coaches. If you can contribute, here’s the link.
westseattleblog.com

FOUND CAT: Near WSHS – August 30, 2022 10:50 pm

I live very close to the West Seattle High School and a very friendly cat walked up to me and my mom. I fed them some wet food and gave him a little shelter in my room. If anyone is missing a cat please call or text me at (570) 912-3069.
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Another heat alert

(Sunday night sunset, photographed by Mike Burns) For the fifth time since late July, the National Weather Service has issued a “Heat Advisory” alert for our area. This time it’ll be in effect noon Tuesday through 9 pm Wednesday. Today we’re already into the mid-80s, and the next two days could be just a few degrees warmer, but nonetheless this is hotter than usual for this time of year – normal high is 76.
westseattleblog.com

Remembering Wilma Ann Waters, 1928-2022

The family of Wilma Ann Waters is sharing this remembrance:. Wilma Ann Waters, a long-time West Seattle resident, passed away on January 26th after a brief illness. She was 93. Wilma was born to Louis and Philomena Swan on December 9, 1928 in Interior, SD. A hardscrabble life growing up...
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: August’s final Monday

Sunny, breezy forecast, high in the upper 70s. Ferries: WSF continues the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule. ROAD WORK. Bike-lane work is expected...
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Hit-run rampage in stolen truck

The photos and report are from Rose – it happened on Pigeon Point:. So this morning someone stole a truck. They drove to 22nd. They parked in front of a house who actually knows the truck (it [belongs to] their boss). They go out to find out why he was at his house.
