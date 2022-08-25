Major accident in Hialeah Gardens involving dump truck and tractor trailer
HIALEAH GARDENS – A major accident in Hialeah Gardens left a dump truck precariously close to a canal.
Chopper4 got a good view of the mess at the intersection of NW 138 Street and W Okeechobee Road.
At least two vehicles were involved.
In addition to the dump truck, a tractor trailer was blocking traffic on Okeechobee Boulevard.
One person was air rescued as a trauma alert.
No word on any other injuries.
There is also a heavy fuel spill there.
Avoid the area if possible.
