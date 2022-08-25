ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Locals baffled as rare phenomenon fills the sky

People are absolutely baffled as a spectacular 'phenomenon' filled the sky in China. Watch below:. Look up in the sky, it's a bird, it's a plane, it's a random rainbow cloud thingy. Watch below as the spectacular clip is filmed in the city of Haikou in Hainan Province, on 21...
AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Desktop Processors with ‘Zen 4’ Architecture Revealed, Launches September 27th

The AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Desktop processor lineup powered by the new “Zen 4” architecture was revealed today, bringing forth the next era of high performance for gamers, enthusiasts, content creators and more. Boasting up to 16 cores, 32 threads and built on an optimized, high-performance, TSMC 5nm process node, these processors offer superb performance and leadership energy efficiency.
Engineered Arts Uses iPhone 12’s AR Kit for Facial Motion Capture with Ameca AI Humanoid Robot

You’ve seen Engineered Arts’ Ameca AI humanoid robot before, but this is what happens when you use the iPhone 12’s AR kit for a facial motion capture session. After all, Ameca was designed specially as a platform for development into future robotics technologies. For those who have never seen this robot, no CGI was used during the making of this video.
