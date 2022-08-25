Read full article on original website
Related
Locals baffled as rare phenomenon fills the sky
People are absolutely baffled as a spectacular 'phenomenon' filled the sky in China. Watch below:. Look up in the sky, it's a bird, it's a plane, it's a random rainbow cloud thingy. Watch below as the spectacular clip is filmed in the city of Haikou in Hainan Province, on 21...
techeblog.com
AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Desktop Processors with ‘Zen 4’ Architecture Revealed, Launches September 27th
The AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Desktop processor lineup powered by the new “Zen 4” architecture was revealed today, bringing forth the next era of high performance for gamers, enthusiasts, content creators and more. Boasting up to 16 cores, 32 threads and built on an optimized, high-performance, TSMC 5nm process node, these processors offer superb performance and leadership energy efficiency.
techeblog.com
Half-Life 2 Mod ‘Entropy: Zero 2’ Released, Includes Overhauled Combat System with New Weapons
Another day, another Half-Life 2 mod, but this one was definitely worth the wait. Called ‘Entropy: Zero 2’, you lead a small army of Combine synths and soldiers on a Northern campaign to capture Dr. Judith Mossman. There’s a completely overhauled combat system, complete with new effects, enemies and weapons.
techeblog.com
Engineered Arts Uses iPhone 12’s AR Kit for Facial Motion Capture with Ameca AI Humanoid Robot
You’ve seen Engineered Arts’ Ameca AI humanoid robot before, but this is what happens when you use the iPhone 12’s AR kit for a facial motion capture session. After all, Ameca was designed specially as a platform for development into future robotics technologies. For those who have never seen this robot, no CGI was used during the making of this video.
IN THIS ARTICLE
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $770, Get an ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Laptop with GeForce GTX 1650 for $599.99 Shipped – Today Only
SUPERCHARGED GTX GRAPHICS - Gameplay graphics are silky smooth with the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 so you can stay immersed in the game even in the most graphically intensive moments. READY FOR ANYTHING - Use your gaming laptop to stream and multitask with ease thanks to an Intel...
Comments / 0