Kind Keeper Animal Rescue holds adoption event in Conway
CONWAY S.C. (WBTW) — The Kind Keeper Animal Rescue held an adoption event Friday at the Carolina Pines RV Resort in Conway. The North Myrtle Beach-based nonprofit, no-kill rescue focuses on stopping abuse and neglect, finding homes for animals, spaying and neutering services, providing wellness care and shots and promoting public awareness of animals’ needs, […]
Florence apartment shooting confirmed as murder-suicide; 2 killed identified by coroner
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Several police officers are gathered Sunday evening at the Sedgefield Apartment apartment complex on Valparaiso Drive off of Second Loop Road in Florence. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed two people were killed after a shooting incident took place at that apartment complex; Tamika...
Robeson County community mourns fire chief’s death
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County community is mourning the death of one of its first responders, Orrum Fire Chief Steve Britt, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “It is with great sorry that we have been informed of the passing of Chief Steve Britt of the Orrum Township Fire Department,” Wilkins said Sunday […]
8 years later, Julius 'Juju' Gamble of Johnsonville is still missing, mother desperate
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C.(WPDE) — Julius Gamble went missing on August 28, 2014, in the Johnsonville community of Florence County. Relatives said he was supposed to go visit his aunt but never made it there and hasn't been seen since. Gamble's mother Harriet Kelly said the past four years have been...
Toddler critical after being found unresponsive near pool
SUMTER, S.C. — A toddler is receiving treatment following an incident in Sumter on Saturday. Sumter Police said emergency crews were called out around 11:30 a.m. to an address on Henderson Street where a child was found unresponsive in the back area of a home near a pool. Details...
Two people killed in shooting at apartment building in Florence
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed in a shooting Sunday evening in Florence County, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. According to von Lutcken, the shooting happened at the Sedgefield Apartments on Valparaiso Drive off Second Loop Road. No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
Sumter police searching for woman missing for nine years
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — Barbara Ann Jenkins hasn't been seen since Aug. 29, 2013, on her way back home after walking her son to his bus stop in the South Sumter area and Sumter police are asking for your help in finding her. If you have information that could...
Coroner IDs 2 dead after shooting at Florence apartment building
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are dead after a shooting Sunday evening at a Florence apartment building, authorities said. It happened at the Sedgefield Apartments on Valparaiso Drive off Second Loop Road, Coroner Keith von Lutcken said. Police responded about 7 p.m. to the 1300 block of Valparaiso Drive after getting a report of […]
Maxton woman plans to buy dream home with $756K lottery win
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Maxton woman is $756,362 richer after buying a lucky lottery ticket, according to an announcement from the North Carolina Education Lottery. “I can finally get my dream home,” Linda McCain said. “Now I can have something I can call my own.” McCain, 54, said she first checked the numbers […]
GCSO: Juveniles admit attempted kidnapping in Kensington was a 'fabricated' story
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Sheriff's Office in Georgetown County is issuing an update this evening following a false report of an attempted abduction outside of Georgetown. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an attempted juvenile abduction in the Kensington community over the weekend.
Deputies: Hospital patient steals patrol vehicle in Marion County, sets off chase into NC
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A patient at a local hospital set off a chase into North Carolina after stealing a patrol vehicle in the Pee Dee on Saturday. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a disturbance at the county’s MUSC hospital. It’s there that deputies said a psychiatric patient took control of the patrol vehicle and left the area.
Students aren’t getting enough time to eat lunch, Horry County mom says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Jessica Rabon says her daughter Kenzie came home from school with the news that her principal had told her she had to eat her lunch in 15 minutes if she wanted to go outside for recess. “[Kenzie] said ‘well, the principal and assistant principal say that if we don’t learn […]
Investigation continues after deadly double shooting at Florence apartment complex
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people are dead following a shooting in Florence. Florence Police Cpt. Mike Brandt said police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Valparaiso Drive Sunday evening just after 7 p.m. There was a heavy police presence reported by neighbors in the...
5 State Parks Near Florence, South Carolina
Containing over 90,000 acres of pristine and well looked after lands, South Carolina’s state park system is a very good one. Incorporated within a region that stretches from the imperious Blue Ridge Mountains, to the stunning coastline that accommodates the Atlantic ocean, their 47 state parks are truly magical.
Bond denied for man accused of killing Dillon school principal
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man charged with murder in the deadly shooting of a Dillon elementary school principal was denied bond Monday morning. Kyle Church, 31, made an initial court appearance on Aug. 22 on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
MANNER OF DEATH: Man’s 2017 iPhone cable hanging death likely never to be solved
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – From her recliner, Kathy Hoover spent the past five years researching every word, picture, text, and Facebook post – everything her son ever did with his cell phone. She was searching for any clue that might help investigators solve the mysteries surrounding her son’s 2017 death on Franklin […]
Deputies identify man who allegedly stole Marion County patrol vehicle, led them on chase
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies have identified a man who allegedly stole a Marion County Sheriff’s Office car and led deputies on a chase that ended in Robeson County. Warrants were issued for Emmanuel Germaine Godbolt, 36, of Marion, for grand larceny and failure to stop for a blue light, according to the Marion […]
2 hurt in Horry County motorcycle crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were sent to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Horry County Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 544 and Bradford Circle. HCFR said lanes of traffic are blocked as of 9:05 […]
Bennettsville man on bond for armed robbery makes 6th arrest in Marlboro County nightclub shooting
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Bennettsville man who was out of jail on bond for multiple charges marks the sixth arrest in a deadly July shooting at a nightclub, according to deputies. Omarion Ny-Sene Fair, also known as OD, is facing three charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission […]
New MUSC hospital serving lower Florence, Williamsburg Counties nearly finished
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — MUSC's new 64,000-square-foot hospital being built on Williamsburg County Highway between Lake City and Kingstree is nearly finished. It's called the Black River Medical Center because of the river's ties to both communities. The building is ready on the outside with a few finishing...
