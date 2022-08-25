HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Jessica Rabon says her daughter Kenzie came home from school with the news that her principal had told her she had to eat her lunch in 15 minutes if she wanted to go outside for recess. “[Kenzie] said ‘well, the principal and assistant principal say that if we don’t learn […]

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO