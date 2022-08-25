ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

WBTW News13

Kind Keeper Animal Rescue holds adoption event in Conway

CONWAY S.C. (WBTW) — The Kind Keeper Animal Rescue held an adoption event Friday at the Carolina Pines RV Resort in Conway. The North Myrtle Beach-based nonprofit, no-kill rescue focuses on stopping abuse and neglect, finding homes for animals, spaying and neutering services, providing wellness care and shots and promoting public awareness of animals’ needs, […]
WBTW News13

Robeson County community mourns fire chief’s death

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County community is mourning the death of one of its first responders, Orrum Fire Chief Steve Britt, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “It is with great sorry that we have been informed of the passing of Chief Steve Britt of the Orrum Township Fire Department,” Wilkins said Sunday […]
WBTW News13

Two people killed in shooting at apartment building in Florence

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed in a shooting Sunday evening in Florence County, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. According to von Lutcken, the shooting happened at the Sedgefield Apartments on Valparaiso Drive off Second Loop Road. No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
abcnews4.com

Sumter police searching for woman missing for nine years

SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — Barbara Ann Jenkins hasn't been seen since Aug. 29, 2013, on her way back home after walking her son to his bus stop in the South Sumter area and Sumter police are asking for your help in finding her. If you have information that could...
WBTW News13

Coroner IDs 2 dead after shooting at Florence apartment building

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are dead after a shooting Sunday evening at a Florence apartment building, authorities said. It happened at the Sedgefield Apartments on Valparaiso Drive off Second Loop Road, Coroner Keith von Lutcken said. Police responded about 7 p.m. to the 1300 block of Valparaiso Drive after getting a report of […]
WBTW News13

Maxton woman plans to buy dream home with $756K lottery win

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Maxton woman is $756,362 richer after buying a lucky lottery ticket, according to an announcement from the North Carolina Education Lottery. “I can finally get my dream home,” Linda McCain said. “Now I can have something I can call my own.” McCain, 54, said she first checked the numbers […]
WMBF

Deputies: Hospital patient steals patrol vehicle in Marion County, sets off chase into NC

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A patient at a local hospital set off a chase into North Carolina after stealing a patrol vehicle in the Pee Dee on Saturday. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a disturbance at the county’s MUSC hospital. It’s there that deputies said a psychiatric patient took control of the patrol vehicle and left the area.
americasstateparks.org

5 State Parks Near Florence, South Carolina

Containing over 90,000 acres of pristine and well looked after lands, South Carolina’s state park system is a very good one. Incorporated within a region that stretches from the imperious Blue Ridge Mountains, to the stunning coastline that accommodates the Atlantic ocean, their 47 state parks are truly magical.
abcnews4.com

Bond denied for man accused of killing Dillon school principal

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man charged with murder in the deadly shooting of a Dillon elementary school principal was denied bond Monday morning. Kyle Church, 31, made an initial court appearance on Aug. 22 on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
WBTW News13

2 hurt in Horry County motorcycle crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were sent to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Horry County Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 544 and Bradford Circle. HCFR said lanes of traffic are blocked as of 9:05 […]
