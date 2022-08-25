ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany Symphony welcomes adventurers for season kickoff fundraiser

By Carlton Fletcher carlton.fletcher@albanyherald.com
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 4 days ago
ALBANY — Fresh off an announcement that their organization had received a Georgia Council for the Arts grant to help fund activities planned for the Albany Symphony Orchestra’s 59th season, symphony officials met this week to talk about their annual kickoff fund — and fun — raiser.

Dubbed “The Next Adventure: Around the World in Our 59th Season,” the symphony orchestra will continue its theme of world travel with performances that include music from Brazil, Scotland, Italy, Russia, Ukraine and the United States. The season will kick off Oct. 1 with “A Brazilian Adventure.”

The Albany Herald

Warnock brings his Bus Tour to Albany

ALBANY — Democratic U.S. Senatorial incumbent the Rev. Raphael Warnock brought his Bus Tour Across Georgia 2022 to Albany Monday morning, and he delivered a fiery speech offering reasons he should return to Washington to an enthusiastic crowd that vowed to help send him on his way. “Dr. King...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Thomasville Sip and Shop set for Friday

THOMASVILLE — The city of Thomasville’s next First Friday Sip and Shop event is set for Friday from 6-10 p.m. in downtown Thomasville. As well as shopping and dining opportunities, guests can enjoy a free concert by the Will Thompson Band. A fifth-generation musician from the Gulf Coast,...
THOMASVILLE, GA
The Albany Herald

Phoebe Virtual Remote Nurse program shows positive results

ALBANY — Like many hospitals across the United States, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital has been battling the increasing nursing shortage due to the pandemic and an aging population. To better serve its patients and help overcome the nursing shortage, Phoebe piloted a virtual remote nurse model of care to support bedside nurses.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Births

Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany between Aug. 15-20, 2022:. Adams, Landen Alday, daughter, was born August 16 to Logan Adams and Thomas Adams of Albany.
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Working hard in Albany

ATLANTA, GA- Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Albany recorded an unemployment rate of 3.9 percent in July, down four-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 5.4 percent. “This summer, we have seen unemployment rates drop while job numbers have climbed,” said...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Ellianos drive-thru coffee franchise opens Tifton location

TIFTON — A popular Southeast-based coffee franchise, Ellianos Coffee, officially started serving customers in Tifton this week. The drive-thru coffee shop is located at 148 S. Virginia Ave. The new location is under the ownership of Clifton and Julie Mathews, existing Ellianos franchisees and owners of the company’s Cordele...
TIFTON, GA
The Albany Herald

Dougherty County Commission approves tax increase in 4-3 vote

ALBANY — It’s official; taxes are going up for property owners across the county with the Dougherty County Commission’s approval on Monday of a higher millage rate. Prior to the 4-3 vote commissioners heard from two county residents, including the Rev. Robert Lewis. The minister asked that the commission establish a review board to examine the budget and possibly make recommendations on spending.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Dougherty chief Superior Court judge lays out case for additional judge

ALBANY — While it’s no surprise that COVID-19 backed up the country’s court system, the numbers in Dougherty County are staggering. Currently there are 10,000 pending felony cases in the county, and a quarter of those involve some of the most heinous charges imaginable, from murder to aggravated child molestation, Chief Dougherty Judicial Circuit Judge Willie Lockette told Dougherty County Commissioners on Monday.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
