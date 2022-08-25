ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Shapiro breaks with Democrats on COVID-19 policies in Pennsylvania gubernatorial race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - As attorney general, Josh Shapiro went to court repeatedly to defend Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration against legal challenges to his pandemic-era mandates and shutdowns. Now, as he's running to succeed Wolf as governor, Shapiro says he is against some of the same COVID-19 containment measures that his fellow Democrat used to help manage the nation's worst pandemic in over a century. On the campaign trail in the presidential battleground state, Shapiro's Republican opponent, Doug Mastriano, makes Wolf's COVID-19 policies - and Shapiro's defense of them in court - a source of derision. But disavowing Wolf's...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
msn.com

Wolf makes another push for $2,000 payments for Pennsylvanians

Gov. Tom Wolf is making another push to get $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians. Wolf is visiting Roots of Faith in Sharpsburg on Monday to make his latest public appeal to state lawmakers. Watch LIVE video of the news conference in the video player above. The governor has said that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’

Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Erie County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Erie County, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sounding off: Pa. not so welcoming; Biden destroying nation; GOP suppressing voters; working together on climate change

I am a local physician who has been practicing in Greensburg and Latrobe since 2009. I would like to point out that some of my physician colleagues are not white. Some are not Christian. Some are immigrants. And they are the kindest, most caring and most morally upstanding people you would ever want to meet. I have seen many excellent physicians leave the area over the years, and I know that it is very difficult to recruit new talent.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

This Week in Pennsylvania: Liz Wagenseller

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how Republican Congressman Scott Perry from the Harrisburg Area sued the federal government, as well as how Governor Wolf pardoned 2,000 people during his time as governor. Get daily news, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Donald Trump
phl17.com

PA State Senator speaks on Philadelphia DHS reports, overnight stays

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Pennsylvania State Senator Arthur L. Haywood III responded to the Philadelphia Department of Human Services permitting children to stay overnight. Haywood released a statement Friday acknowledging the concerns within the Center City office. “The Philadelphia Department of Human Services allowing children, as young as toddlers, to sleep on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Counties with the oldest homes in Pennsylvania

There's an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Democrats#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Democratic
msn.com

Southern Pennsylvania being scanned from the sky

Earthquake hazards, natural resources and groundwater are among the targets for aerial imaging flights across 21 counties in southern Pennsylvania that will continue through the end of the year. Areas of northern Maryland, northeastern West Virginia and northern Virginia also will be targeted by low-flying helicopters and airplanes in the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In-state Pitt students to receive grants from Pa. covid-19 relief money

The University of Pittsburgh will use all of its state covid-19 relief money to provide grants for its in-state students. About 20,000 students will benefit from the $7.5 million one-time state allocation granted to Pitt by Gov. Tom Wolf’s office, according to the university. Wolf quietly granted $40 million...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WETM 18 News

How do New York, Pennsylvania rank for teacher salaries?

(WETM) – New York and Pennsylvania are among the best states for teacher wages, according to a new report from business.org. The report, which drew data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the National Center for Education Statistics, compared the average teacher salary in each state with the average salary of all other occupations […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

This Pennsylvania Zoo is One of the Largest in the Country

There are several zoos, wildlife preserves, conservatories, and more to check out within the Keystone State, and, if you're an animal lover who enjoys learning about the many creatures that make our planet so diverse, you will especially love this gigantic zoo located just outside of Philly. Keep reading to learn more.
NORRISTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy