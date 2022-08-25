Read full article on original website
Shapiro breaks with Democrats on COVID-19 policies in Pennsylvania gubernatorial race
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - As attorney general, Josh Shapiro went to court repeatedly to defend Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration against legal challenges to his pandemic-era mandates and shutdowns. Now, as he's running to succeed Wolf as governor, Shapiro says he is against some of the same COVID-19 containment measures that his fellow Democrat used to help manage the nation's worst pandemic in over a century. On the campaign trail in the presidential battleground state, Shapiro's Republican opponent, Doug Mastriano, makes Wolf's COVID-19 policies - and Shapiro's defense of them in court - a source of derision. But disavowing Wolf's...
Wolf makes another push for $2,000 payments for Pennsylvanians
Gov. Tom Wolf is making another push to get $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians. Wolf is visiting Roots of Faith in Sharpsburg on Monday to make his latest public appeal to state lawmakers. Watch LIVE video of the news conference in the video player above. The governor has said that...
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’
Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
New poll shows Pennsylvania voters are confident in the 2020 election outcome
(WITF) – A new poll shows a majority of Pennsylvania voters surveyed are confident in the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. More than 500 registered voters answered the survey, and nearly 70% say they believe votes from the 2020 election were counted correctly. But just over half of...
Sounding off: Pa. not so welcoming; Biden destroying nation; GOP suppressing voters; working together on climate change
I am a local physician who has been practicing in Greensburg and Latrobe since 2009. I would like to point out that some of my physician colleagues are not white. Some are not Christian. Some are immigrants. And they are the kindest, most caring and most morally upstanding people you would ever want to meet. I have seen many excellent physicians leave the area over the years, and I know that it is very difficult to recruit new talent.
This Week in Pennsylvania: Liz Wagenseller
(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how Republican Congressman Scott Perry from the Harrisburg Area sued the federal government, as well as how Governor Wolf pardoned 2,000 people during his time as governor. Get daily news, […]
Governor Requests $2,000 Stimulus Checks For Eligible Pennsylvanians
Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf has asked the General Assembly to pass legislation that would send checks up to $2,000 directly to Pennsylvanians making less than $80,000 a year. The one-time payments will be funded by a $500 million PA Opportunity Program.
Gov. Wolf was right to veto a bill that would undermine the integrity of elections in Pennsylvania | Opinion
Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed PA Senate Bill 573 this summer. The legislation would have “empowered poll watchers” by allowing any registered voter to serve as a poll watcher at any precinct in the state. The bill also allows candidates to request that three, rather than two, watchers observe the pre-canvassing and counting process.
PA State Senator speaks on Philadelphia DHS reports, overnight stays
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Pennsylvania State Senator Arthur L. Haywood III responded to the Philadelphia Department of Human Services permitting children to stay overnight. Haywood released a statement Friday acknowledging the concerns within the Center City office. “The Philadelphia Department of Human Services allowing children, as young as toddlers, to sleep on...
Pa. man who beat officer with a Trump flag at Jan. 6 riot sentenced to nearly 4 years
PHILADELPHIA — A Montgomery County man who beat a Washington, D.C., police officer with a Trump flag during the Capitol riot was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison Friday — one of the harshest punishments imposed so far for a person accused in the Jan. 6 attack.
Counties with the oldest homes in Pennsylvania
There's an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
Pennsylvania Republican lawmaker says key 2020 election fraud claim ‘not factual’
(WITF) A key Republican state lawmaker has made a rare concession about a 2020 election fraud claim. Rep. Seth Grove (R-York), who chairs the House State Government committee, said an allegation that more votes were cast in Pennsylvania than there were registered voters is wrong. “After the hearing in Gettysburg,...
Dr. Oz: Will Pennsylvania voters pardon his French? | Mulshine
I spent more than 10 years working for newspapers in and around Philadelphia. This gave me an insight into the culture of Pennsylvania that is sorely lacking in that TV doctor from Bergen County who is running for an open Senate seat there. One such insight concerns the Pennsylvanians’ pronunciation...
Gov. Wolf Announces Investment to Increase Plumber and Pipefitter Apprenticeships in Pennsylvania
Governor Tom Wolf is continuing to invest in the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $297,000 in new funding to help Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 354 meet the demand for a certified, well-trained workforce in 14 Pennsylvania counties. “Supporting Local 354’s apprenticeship program will help develop talented workers for...
Southern Pennsylvania being scanned from the sky
Earthquake hazards, natural resources and groundwater are among the targets for aerial imaging flights across 21 counties in southern Pennsylvania that will continue through the end of the year. Areas of northern Maryland, northeastern West Virginia and northern Virginia also will be targeted by low-flying helicopters and airplanes in the...
In-state Pitt students to receive grants from Pa. covid-19 relief money
The University of Pittsburgh will use all of its state covid-19 relief money to provide grants for its in-state students. About 20,000 students will benefit from the $7.5 million one-time state allocation granted to Pitt by Gov. Tom Wolf’s office, according to the university. Wolf quietly granted $40 million...
How do New York, Pennsylvania rank for teacher salaries?
(WETM) – New York and Pennsylvania are among the best states for teacher wages, according to a new report from business.org. The report, which drew data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the National Center for Education Statistics, compared the average teacher salary in each state with the average salary of all other occupations […]
Inside the fight to save the eastern hemlock, Pennsylvania’s state tree
FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The soaring evergreen trees in Cook Forest State Park form an oasis and escape for Pennsylvanians. The thousands of acres of eastern hemlocks here, about two hours northeast of Pittsburgh, are also getting a reprieve of their own. Two invasive insect species are attacking and...
This Pennsylvania Zoo is One of the Largest in the Country
There are several zoos, wildlife preserves, conservatories, and more to check out within the Keystone State, and, if you're an animal lover who enjoys learning about the many creatures that make our planet so diverse, you will especially love this gigantic zoo located just outside of Philly. Keep reading to learn more.
