Beasley touts sheriff support, opposes ‘defund the police’
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley is pitching herself as a bridge between law enforcement and the Democratic party in her latest appeal to moderate voters in one of the nation’s most competitive races for a seat in the narrowly divided chamber. Joined by more than a dozen current and former law enforcement officers at a news conference in Durham on Monday, Beasley announced new legislative priorities to strengthen public safety and mend the frayed relationship between her party and the police force. She also joined other Democratic candidates in distancing herself from the “defund the police” movement — a progressive push to divest funds from police department budgets and reallocate them to social services and other community resources.
4 shot near Missouri school
JENNINGS, Missouri (KMOV) — Four people were shot near Jennings schools Monday morning. St. Louis County Police Officers were called to the 8800 block of Cozens Avenue around 7:15 a.m. Responding officers confirmed two people were found shot at Shannon Avenue and Brookfield Drive and two additional victims were found nearby.
Nebraska death row inmate who killed talkative cellmate dies
TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska death row inmate who strangled his cellmate after complaining he talked too much has died at the state prison in Tecumseh. Officials said they have not determined how 45-year-old Patrick Schroeder died. Schroeder died Monday, about four years after he was sentenced to death for the strangulation death of his prison cellmate, Terry Berry. Schroeder admitted to killing Berry in 2017, saying his cellmate was too talkative. After Berry’s death, the state paid his family $479,000 to settle a lawsuit that alleged the state was responsible for Berry’s death because they put in him a cell with Schroeder, who had been convicted of murder in the 2006 killing of a 75-year-old farmer from Pawnee City.
Companies responsible for 2021 Southern California oil spill set to plead guilty, pay almost $13 million in fines
A Houston-based oil company and two subsidiaries have agreed to plead guilty to violating the federal Clean Water Act and pay a $7.1 million criminal fine after their pipeline leaked about 25,000 gallons of crude oil across the coast of Southern California, prosecutors say. The US Attorney’s Office of the...
‘Get out now’: Mayor urges residents to flee ahead of rising river waters in Mississippi
With Mississippi’s Pearl River now expected to crest earlier than originally forecast, threatening to flood streets and creep into homes within the next 48 hours, some Jackson residents are being told to flee. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba urged residents to “get out now,” during a news conference Saturday....
Tracking overnight isolated storms before more widespread storms Sunday night
Tonight: Isolated storms remain throughout Mid-Missouri the first half of the night. The main threats will be brief downpours and some lightning. Overnight lows cool to the lower 70's as winds remain out of the south at 5-10 mph. Tomorrow: The morning and early afternoon hours of Sunday look to...
Tracking a cold front and Monday’s storm chances
TODAY: Similar to Sunday morning, Monday starts in the 70s, with a muggy feel to the air. Monday presents as a slightly warmer day overall, with another round of scattered thunderstorms expected this evening. The first half of the day looks dry under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures climb to near 90 before storm chances increase this afternoon, as a cold front starts to nudge into mid-Missouri. Storms will likely start north of I-70 during the late afternoon, and slowly work south through the evening. There is a chance we may see an isolated strong storm with the capability of producing gusty wind or hail. Heavy rain and lightning will be the most likely threat.
