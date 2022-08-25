Read full article on original website
Kevin J. Stueve, 61, Cold Spring
March 4, 1961 - August 28, 2022. A Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond, MN for Kevin J. Stueve age 61, who died at his home of natural causes on Sunday, August 28. Burial will be in the St. Catherine Cemetery, Farming, MN.
Kathryn “Kathy” A. Haas, 57, Zimmerman
Kathryn “Kathy” Haas, age 57 of Zimmerman, MN, died on August 26, 2022, at J.A. Wedum Hospice House in Brooklyn Park after a valiant two-and-a-half-year battle with pancreatic cancer. A Visitation will be held Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 2, at 11:00 AM with a visitation one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Burial will be in St. Pius X Cemetery in Zimmerman.
William J. “Bill” Rosenberger, 74, Sartell
July 13, 1948 - August 25, 2022. William J. “Bill” Rosenberger, 74, of Sartell passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital after many years of heart disease and a brief battle with lung cancer. Bill was born...
Arnold “Arnie” O. Williams, 72, Princeton
Arnold “Arnie” Williams, age 72 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2022, at his Baldwin Township home. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held Tuesday, August 30, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton. A private burial with Full Military Honors will be held at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.
John N. Mork, 85, Osakis, formerly of St. Cloud
John N. Mork, age 85, passed away peacefully in Osakis, MN on August 26, 2022 with family by his side. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Sartell, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Worthington Cemetery in Worthington, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.
