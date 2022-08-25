John N. Mork, age 85, passed away peacefully in Osakis, MN on August 26, 2022 with family by his side. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Sartell, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Worthington Cemetery in Worthington, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

OSAKIS, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO