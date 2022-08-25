Read full article on original website
Related
cosatx.us
City offices closed Labor Day; trash pickup uninterrupted
Most City offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 5, for Labor Day. Garbage pickup will continue as usual, but the landfill will be closed Saturday, Sept. 3. The landfill will be open on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. Municipal Pool. Labor Day will be the final day the Municipal Pool...
cosatx.us
COVID-19 News
There is a new COVID-19-related death to report today. Total deaths in Tom Green County: 560 (361 from Tom Green County and 199 from other counties)
Comments / 0