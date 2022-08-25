Amber alert issued for abducted three-year-old girl in North Dakota

North Dakota authorities have issued an Amber alert for a missing three-year-old girl.

Amirae Driver is believed to have been snatched by suspect Myron Cody Johnson, 45, in Mandaree, a census-designated community located on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation. The alleged abduction took place around 1.20pm on Thursday.

The toddler is described as Native American, 3ft tall, and weighing around 40 pounds, the National Center for Exploited Children said in a statement . She has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a white short-sleeved shirt.

Mr Johnson may be driving a white 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van with license plate 983BBG, the Three Affiliated Tribes Law Enforcement said.

The van is damaged on the front end and the rear lift gate.

Mr Johnson is described by law enforcement as a Native American male, 5ft 11in tall, and 172lbs. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

Police have asked anyone with information to call their local authorities or Three Affiliated Tribes law enforcement at 701-627-3617.