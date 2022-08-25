Read full article on original website
Black Business Month Spotlight: 92nd Buffalo
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Although there are many different strategies city leaders and the police are working on to address gun violence. Marilyn Woods, owner and operator of 92nd Buffalo E &T, LLC, has a different approach. Instead of taking guns out of people’s hands, she’s actively teaching them...
University of Illinois strongly recommending face covering use due to increased COVID spread
URBANA (25 News Now) - Out of concern, officials at the University of Illinois are strongly recommending everyone wears a high-quality face covering in classroom during in-person class time. That begins on Monday, August 29th, and lasts for the next several weeks. In a statement sent to the University, Chancellor...
Strike vote is ‘last resort’ amid PPS contract negotiations
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Federation of Teachers will hold a vote to authorize a strike, but they’re doing everything they can to avoid one. Peoria Public Schools teachers are without a contract still, weeks into the school year. The biggest point of contention is salaries. A...
Electoral board hears arguments on district petitions in Normal
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Town of Normal’s electoral board heard arguments Monday whether or not a referendum proposing council districts should be placed on the November ballot. While separating the town into six districts is at the core of the issue, what’s being debated at City Hall...
Convicted cop killer with Central Illinois ties given 55 years in prison
ROCKFORD (25 News Now) - A federal judge on Monday sentenced a Central Illinois man to 55 years in prison for killing a deputy U.S. Marshal who was trying to arrest the fugitive on McLean County residential burglary charges in 2019. A jury in April found Floyd Brown, 43, of...
WATCH: Hale Church demolished after standing for over a century
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Friday, Peoria’s Hale Church came down after more than a hundred years of serving the West Bluff community. The church fell into disrepair in recent years, despite many attempts to salvage it. Alex Gaul was at the scene on High Street, with more...
No one hit after directed shooting in Pekin Monday
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Cars and a house have numerous bullet holes after what police say was a directed shooting in Pekin Monday morning. Pekin Police say they were dispatched to the 400 block of Sherwood Drive on reports of shots fired at a home and observed numerous shots were fired at the home from the street.
2022 Irish Fest wraps up in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A popular summer tradition returned to the Peoria Riverfront this weekend - highlighted by a sea of green. The Peoria Irish Fest wrapped up its final day along Water Street near the Gateway Building. There, visitors had access to a variety of tasty Irish foods, including corn beef hash.
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
(Gray News) - An outage affecting the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program was reported across the country Sunday, according to Down Detector. The program, known as SNAP, provides nutrition benefits to supplement the food budget of low-income families so they can purchase healthy food. Electronic Benefits Transfer, known as EBT, is an electronic system similar to a debit card that allows a SNAP participant to pay for food using SNAP benefits.
Football rivals and community come together to help family of 6 injured in car crash
WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - From rival teams to an entire region, thousands of dollars have already been raised for a Woodford County family after a Saturday car crash. State police are investigating the deadly accident. Now, a family is recovering after they were all sent to the hospital.
South Pekin residents escape house fire Monday
SOUTH PEKIN (25 News Now) - The occupants of a home in the 200 block of Saint Marks Drive in South Pekin were able to escape a fire around 11 a.m. Monday. When South Pekin firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from a window on the back side of the home, according to a release.
Heroic employee tried to disarm gunman in Oregon store shooting, police say
BEND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Police in Oregon identified the shooter at a supermarket who killed two people. At a news conference Monday afternoon, the Bend Police Department said 20-year-old Ethan Blair Miller killed himself at the scene as officers arrived after killing two people in the store and firing several rounds from an “AR-15 style” rifle.
Citations issued after 1-vehicle rollover Monday morning
PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - A driver of a vehicle that rolled into a used car lot was cited after the early Monday incident. Peoria Heights Police deputy chief Chris Ahart says the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. It is unclear what the citations were.
Juvenile arrested after ghost gun seized in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A male juvenile was arrested after Peoria police found a ‘ghost gun’ during a weekend weapons search. Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Special Investigations Division were conducting a weapons-related investigation on West Glen. There, they found a ghost handgun with an extended magazine. Officers soon found a juvenile subject at a nearby business. The male subject was detained without incident and taken to the Peoria Police Department.
New details revealed in deadly Hanna City plane crash
HANNA CITY (25 News Now) - 25 News Now has obtained new information regarding the single-engine plane crash that killed two people in Hanna City earlier this month. A statement from the National Transportation Safety Board was released Saturday night, detailing some of their findings over the course of the investigation.
Family of Jelani Day launches foundation to help those with missing children
NORMAL (25 News Now) - One year after Jelani Day first went missing, his family is launching a foundation to honor his memory. Friends and family of the graduate student, who was found dead last year after an extensive search, dressed in all-white for Saturday night’s launch at Illinois State University for the event, titled ‘An All-White Affair.’ Members of his fraternity - Omega Psi Phi - and his dance team opened up the night with a performance in his honor. An ensemble also sang two of Day’s favorite gospel songs, along with his cousin performing an original rap written the same day Jelani went missing.
CrossFit competition raises money for the kids of St. Jude
PEORIA (25 News Now) - For the 8th year in a row, a local CrossFit gym invited people to get out and get active - all for a good cause. CrossFit North Peoria hosted its annual ‘CrossFit for Hope’ event to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Watermelon Festival returns to Spring Bay
SPRING BAY (25 News Now) - This weekend, hundreds of folks are celebrating one of the summer’s most popular fruits. The Watermelon Festival continues through Sunday over at the Spring Bay American Legion on Legion Lane. The post started the event back in 1952 and it ran for 30...
