Easton, PA

Police: Butchered ram, candle and white-colored rectangle discovered near Easton riverbank

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

An Easton angler says he stumbled upon a slaughtered ram and a burning candle last week at his favorite fishing spot.

Landscaper and avid fisher Kris Mancini says he was ready to drop a line at the Warner Anglers Preserve when he found a lit candle a few feet away from a ram's body discarded in the water.

"Obviously, it was dead, and a section of its throat was cut," said Mancini.

He found a chalky pattern on the ground nearby, described by police as a rectangle. That's where Mancini saw the shape of a human body.

Police say the animal was likely butchered elsewhere professionally, and then brought to the area to dump. Mancini says his biggest concern is the fire risk posed by a lit candle.

"We could have lost hundreds of acres in a forest fire, you know? Because someone decided to light a candle and do what they were going to do on the stream," Mancini said.

Experts in world religion say the site doesn't resemble sacrificial rituals in Caribbean religions like Vodou and Santeria.

"I think that's making certain assumptions, that every time an animal is found it's automatically this ritual from this Caribbean religion," said Dr. Miguel de la Torre, a published author focusing on world religions. "It seems like whoever did this, somehow thought of connecting the candle with the ram. Why? Who knows."

He says the site has all the hallmarks of copycat behavior rather than a recognized religious or magical ritual.

"If that was the intention, it was done wrong," said de la Torre.

Easton police say state DEEP and the Department of Agriculture assisted in their investigation.

Comments / 17

Delphi
5d ago

Your biggest concern was the lit candle??? Seriously?? I do understand about a fire hazard, but if they actually sacrificed an animal for a ritual, then what do you think could happen to a human??🤷‍♀️ You've allowed these illegals to come here from wherever and now we have dark witchcraft or Voodoo of some sorts coming here 🤦‍♀️...For those of YOU politicians making these laws allowing this to happen to the AMERICAN People, well then, I hope you are proud of yourselves...You have Turned your Back on YOUR OWN PEOPLE!!! Good Going 👍👏👏👏🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ Let's hope the DEVIL 🤘 doesn't come to collect your soul anytime soon...😈

15
Diane Jorgensen
5d ago

That is really bad please people watch your kids and don't walk alone always go in pairs

5
Ant Jamez
4d ago

the ram must of went out for a swim but it was dark, so he grabbed a candle but on his way down to the bank he slipped on a old guillotine and lost his had. problem solved

