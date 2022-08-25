ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

Street maintenance to close lanes on north Monroe Street

SPOKANE, Wash. – Maintenance work on north Monroe Street, between Summit Avenue and Boone Avenue, will shut down lanes beginning the morning of Aug. 29. Drivers should use alternate routes to avoid delays and follow all detours in place for worker and public safety. “Monroe is one of our...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Construction work on north Monroe Street begins Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers who normally take north Monroe Street in Spokane might want to take a different route starting Monday. City of Spokane officials said pavement maintenance kicks off Monday, Aug. 29, on north Monroe Street. It will take place between Summit Avenue and Boone Avenue, just north of the Monroe Street Bridge.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Cause determined of Hatch Road wildfire

SPOKANE, Wash. – In a press conference on Monday, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer provided updates on recent wildfires in the area, including the between Hatch and Paradise on SR-195 which was reported on Aug. 17. According to Schaeffer, the brush fire was caused by someone’s brakes. The fire...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Two lanes on I-90 near Spokane International Airport closing for repairs

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Drivers traveling on I-90 near Spokane International Airport (GEG) will need to plan ahead as nightly delays are expected for a few days. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), beginning Sunday, Aug. 28 until Wednesday, Aug. 31, the left two lanes on I-90 eastbound, from the Geiger interchange to Maple Street, will be closed.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Brush fire threatens buildings west of Airway Heights

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – A brush fire is threatening structures in the Deep Creek area along Highway 2 just west of Brooks Road, according to Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD). SCFD crews from district 3 and 10, Airway Heights Fire Department, Fairchild AFB Fire Department, City of Spokane...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Highway 2 road rage shooter at large

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a shooting that took place on Highway 2 on Saturday night. Troopers say the shooting happened at the intersection of SR 2 and Denison-Chattory Road near Denison just past 11 p.m. WSP says the victim involved in the shooting was driving a white Chrysler 300. Detectives are looking for any information and/or...
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Evacuations lowered to Level 1 for all areas affected by Palisades Fire

SPOKANE, Wash. - A brush fire off of north Government Way began Friday evening, covering an estimated 41.5 acres by Saturday afternoon. Fire crews from multiple districts responded, including the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), conducting air drops of water and retardant while ground units tackled steep terrain to fight the fire head-on. Level 3 evacuations were issued for the area on Friday, and Red Cross opened a shelter to host residents displaced by the brush fire.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Level 3 evacuations downgraded for people living near Palisades wildfire

SPOKANE, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations — meaning LEAVE NOW — have been downgraded to level 1 evacuations for people living near a wildfire burning west of downtown Spokane. Level 1 evacuations are in place for those living south of Houston Road, east of Grove Road, north of Greenwood Road, and west of Government Way. Level 3 evacuations have been...
KREM2

Four shot at Franklin Park in north Spokane, one dead

SPOKANE, Wash. — Four people were shot early Saturday morning at Franklin Park in north Spokane, including one man who died, according to Spokane police. Police received several calls around 3:15 a.m. about a shooting in the parking lot off of Queen Avenue, near the playground on the south end of Franklin Park. The park is located just off Division Street, across from NorthTown Mall.
SPOKANE, WA

