FOX 28 Spokane
Street maintenance to close lanes on north Monroe Street
SPOKANE, Wash. – Maintenance work on north Monroe Street, between Summit Avenue and Boone Avenue, will shut down lanes beginning the morning of Aug. 29. Drivers should use alternate routes to avoid delays and follow all detours in place for worker and public safety. “Monroe is one of our...
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers who normally take north Monroe Street in Spokane might want to take a different route starting Monday. City of Spokane officials said pavement maintenance kicks off Monday, Aug. 29, on north Monroe Street. It will take place between Summit Avenue and Boone Avenue, just north of the Monroe Street Bridge.
Northbound lanes and one southbound lane open after collision at Half Moon Road
COLBERT, Wash. — Update: Washington State Patrol District 4 is reporting that the northbound lanes and one southbound lane are now open. WSDOT East is reporting that US 395 is blocked off due to a collision at Half Moon Road. Drivers should expect long delays. There is currently no...
On ramp from I-90 to US 195 WB at milepost 279 now open after bridge work
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you were looking to use the on-ramp from I-90 to US 195 westbound at milepost 279 earlier on Saturday, you needed to use a detour. The on-ramp was closed west of Spokane due to bridge work in the area. Milepost 279 is located near the SR 195 exit ramp and runs up Sunset Hill. Drivers in...
FOX 28 Spokane
Cause determined of Hatch Road wildfire
SPOKANE, Wash. – In a press conference on Monday, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer provided updates on recent wildfires in the area, including the between Hatch and Paradise on SR-195 which was reported on Aug. 17. According to Schaeffer, the brush fire was caused by someone’s brakes. The fire...
nbcrightnow.com
Brush fire west of Airway Heights 90% contained, all evacuations lifted
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Deep Wood Fire is now 90 percent contained, and all evacuation orders have been lifted, according to an update from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). DNR said the fire is still about 109 acres, and they will have five engines and a ten-person crew on...
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Drivers traveling on I-90 near Spokane International Airport (GEG) will need to plan ahead as nightly delays are expected for a few days. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), beginning Sunday, Aug. 28 until Wednesday, Aug. 31, the left two lanes on I-90 eastbound, from the Geiger interchange to Maple Street, will be closed.
Two I-90 lanes to close temporarily for concrete and pothole repairs
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers traveling on I-90 near the Spokane International Airport should expect nightly delays over the next few days. Crews from the Washington Department of Transportation will close the left two lanes from the Geiger interchange to Maple Street for concrete and pothole repairs. Repairs begin Sunday,...
Crews responding to wildfire burning east of Chewelah
CHEWELAH, Wash. — Fire crews are responding to a wildfire burning east of Chewelah on Cottonwood Creek Rd. Units from Chewelah Fire, Fire District 4 and the Department of Natural Resources are on scene. This is a developing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — All evacuations have been lifted for the Deep Wood Fire burning near Highway 2 in Airway Heights. Spokane County Emergency Management posted the update just before 2;30 a.m. on Monday. Two structures have been lost in the fire that started on Sunday evening. The fire...
FOX 28 Spokane
Brush fire threatens buildings west of Airway Heights
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – A brush fire is threatening structures in the Deep Creek area along Highway 2 just west of Brooks Road, according to Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD). SCFD crews from district 3 and 10, Airway Heights Fire Department, Fairchild AFB Fire Department, City of Spokane...
More crews coming in Saturday to battle Palisades Fire in west Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash - More brush trucks are coming in Saturday to battle the difficult terrain and flames in the Palisades Park area just west of downtown Spokane.
Highway 2 road rage shooter at large
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a shooting that took place on Highway 2 on Saturday night. Troopers say the shooting happened at the intersection of SR 2 and Denison-Chattory Road near Denison just past 11 p.m. WSP says the victim involved in the shooting was driving a white Chrysler 300. Detectives are looking for any information and/or...
nbcrightnow.com
Evacuations lowered to Level 1 for all areas affected by Palisades Fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - A brush fire off of north Government Way began Friday evening, covering an estimated 41.5 acres by Saturday afternoon. Fire crews from multiple districts responded, including the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), conducting air drops of water and retardant while ground units tackled steep terrain to fight the fire head-on. Level 3 evacuations were issued for the area on Friday, and Red Cross opened a shelter to host residents displaced by the brush fire.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations — meaning LEAVE NOW — have been downgraded to level 1 evacuations for people living near a wildfire burning west of downtown Spokane. Level 1 evacuations are in place for those living south of Houston Road, east of Grove Road, north of Greenwood Road, and west of Government Way. Level 3 evacuations have been...
Pig Out in the Park returns to downtown Spokane this week!
One of Spokane's richest food traditions is back after a two-year hiatus.
Spokane River flows drop, community asked to conserve
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Riverkeeper is asking the community to be efficient with outdoor irrigation, as Spokane River flows dropped to low levels in August. The organization says that despite seeing high river flows this spring, recent flows have dipped. Spokane River flows are currently at 917 feet...
State Route 2 reopened after crash involving three cars near Bear Lake
SPOKANE, Wash. — Update: The scene has been cleared at this time, according to WSP. Nobody was seriously injured in the crash, according to WSDOT East. A collision involving three cars is currently blocking traffic on State Route 2, according to WSP. The crash is said to be located...
Four shot at Franklin Park in north Spokane, one dead
SPOKANE, Wash. — Four people were shot early Saturday morning at Franklin Park in north Spokane, including one man who died, according to Spokane police. Police received several calls around 3:15 a.m. about a shooting in the parking lot off of Queen Avenue, near the playground on the south end of Franklin Park. The park is located just off Division Street, across from NorthTown Mall.
‘It’s terrifying’: Neighbors live in fear from multiple shootings at local parks
SPOKANE, Wash. — Some people are avoiding local parks after two shootings happened in under a week. One was at Franklin Park on Saturday. Just days before, there was another shooting at Dutch Jake’s Park. One person is dead, and several others are injured. So far, police still haven’t made any arrests. Days later, neighbors say these shootings are on...
