Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historical Missouri State Teachers Association Building has carried history in its brick walls since 1927CJ Coombs
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
Related
Sedalia Couple Arrested After Traffic Stop on Speeding Vehicle
A Sedalia couple got arrested Friday afternoon around 2:40 p.m., after Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop at 32nd and Clinton Road on a speeding vehicle with a defective brake lamp. A computer check of the driver, 35-year-old Jeffrey Lockington of Sedalia, revealed he was driving while revoked. The passenger,...
Revoked DWI Driver Had Two Juveniles In Car
On Wednesday morning just before 4 a.m., Sedalia Police observed a vehicle traveling on East 16th Street that was drifting back and forth. A traffic stop was conducted at 15th and Ingram. A computer check revealed that the driver, 26-year-old Berenise Carlos, of Sedalia, was driving while revoked. She also...
Mural Artist Reception Planned for September 2
Downtown Sedalia has a new mural on the north wall of Home Heating and Air Conditioning at 101 East Main Street. "This location is towards the northern portion of the district –- perfect for welcoming those traveling by bicycle, automobile or rail to our town," according to a City of Sedalia press release issued on Monday morning.
Why We Might Not Get What We Want At Next Year’s Missouri State Fair (Or At Least Partially)
The other day, I asked a question on social media about next year's Missouri State Fair. We all have some capital O Opinions on it, which was fun to read. It's something I like to do every now and then, just to kind of engage with you and hear back about what you think. Makes me feel less like I'm talking into a void, you know what I mean? Sure you do. I asked you guys what you would like to see come to next year's Fair. I deliberately worded it so it could mean anything at the Fair, but you guys were focused. Most of you talked about the concerts - what you liked and didn't like.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sedalia Public Library to Observe National Library Card Month
September is National Library Card Month, and the Sedalia Public Library, 311 W. 3rd Street, is offering free library cards, regardless of where you live. Participants must bring proof of address and an ID card. The first 50 people who come in for their library card for the first time...
Funeral Announcements for August 29, 2022
Memorial services for Lori Jean Young, 59, of Cole Camp, will be held at a future date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Fox Funeral Home. Private graveside service for Kenneth Joe Shoemaker, 84, of Harrisonville, will be held at Union-Williams Cemetery near Cole Camp. The family suggests memorials be given to Union-Williams Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of Fox Funeral Home.
SFCC To Host Merit Badge College For Boy Scouts of America
State Fair Community College will host its first-ever Merit Badge College for the Boy Scouts of America on Sept. 24 in Sedalia. The camp is an opportunity for scouts, both male and female, to earn merit badges in animal and plant science, robotics, welding, auto maintenance, dentistry, health care, citizenship, and more.
Sedalia Police Reports For August 25, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Wednesday evening Officers responded to the 300 block of McAnally Court to take a report of a sex crime. A juvenile was receiving messages soliciting inappropriate pictures via a social media platform. The information known about the suspect was taken, and a report was completed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One Killed, Three Injured In LOTO Boat Crash
A Byrnes Mill man was killed and three others injured in a boating accident that occurred Saturday at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2004 Four Winns boat, piloted by 63-year-old Roy T. Jackson of Edwards, was on Lake of the Ozarks at the 69 mile marker on the main channel around 9 p.m., when Jackson failed to keep a proper lookout and struck a rock bluff.
California Man Injured in Henry County Crash
A California man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2011 Ford, driven by 20-year-old Kueffer T. Koestner of California, Mo., was on Missouri 2, one-tenth of a mile east of Route CC (south of Leeton) around 7:30 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected, and the vehicle began rotating, overturned and traveled off the left side of the road and came to rest.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For August 23, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Tuesday morning, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Main and Washington in Sedalia. Enrique Canseco, 29, of Sedalia, was placed under arrest for Driving While Revoked. Canseco was transported to the Pettis County Jail where he was booked and released.
Pettis County Man Arrested For License Plate Forgery
Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Broadway Monday morning at 8:30 on a vehicle without a front plate and a back plate that was obscured. Investigation revealed that the back plate had expired in 2019, with a Missouri “23” registration sticker attached to it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bath & Body Works Is Expanding Its Rewards Program. You Excited?
When it comes to businesses that we do not have in Sedalia, I would love to have a Bath & Body Works location here. This place offers so many nice gifts, from soaps, candles, lotions and more. We do have some locations that aren't too far from us, and you can always order online from their website HERE.
Sedalia Man Arrested on Warrants After Crash
Sedalia Police responded to a motor vehicle crash near 3050 South Limit at 12:02 p.m. Saturday. A computer check of the driver, 24-year-old Phoenix Masyn Painter-Torres, of Sedalia, was wanted on two active warrants. One was failure to appear out of Moniteau County on an original charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 16 mph. The other was a failure to appear out of Pettis County on an original charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 6 – 10 mph.
Want To See Some Cheap Movies? Take Part In National Cinema Day!
This weekend will be a three day weekend, because of Labor Day on Monday Sept 5th. Labor Day weekend is normally a slow one for movie theaters because so many of us go out of town. This upcoming weekend hopefully be different, and if you wanted an excuse to see a film at the Sedalia B & B Theatres Galaxy 10 or whatever movie theater is closest to you.
Thieves Get Away with Two Trailers & a Grill
Sedalia Police took a theft report at Tractor Supply, 3901 W. Broadway, on Wednesday morning. An employee said that sometime overnight, someone stole two trailers and a grill, collectively valued at $7,616.42.
Sedalia Woman Arrested in Death of Infant at Unlicensed Day Care
Early Thursday morning around 3 a.m., Pettis County Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Poplar Place to conduct a warrant check. Shortly after arrival, Deputies arrested 32-year-old Ashley Kratzer of Sedalia. Kratzer was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where she was booked on an active Pettis County warrant,...
SFCC to offer Microsoft Excel Level I and II training Sept. 20
State Fair Community College’s The LearningForce will offer beginner and intermediate Microsoft Excel workforce training sessions on Sept. 20 in Fielding Technical Center on the Sedalia campus. Registration will close Sept. 13. The Microsoft Excel I beginner session will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Level I...
Whiteman’s Bark In The Park Coming In September
Everybody likes a good chance to bring out their pets and have a good time.Well, here's another event where you get your furry friend out for some good old fun. It's a Bark in the Park Event! Now, keep in mind, this isn't the Sedalia Parks and Recreation event, this is the one at Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
Sedalia, MO
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0