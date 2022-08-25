ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Grossi
Person
Vladimir Putin
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power#Ukraine War#Politics#Nuclear Fuel#Nuclear Weapon#Nuclear Reactor#Russian#Ukrainian#The United Nations#Iaea
srnnews.com

U.S. to suspend free COVID-19 test orders next week

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Starting next week, Americans will no longer be able to order free at-home COVID-19 tests from a website set up by the U.S. government due to limited supply arising from a lack of congressional funding. The COVIDTests.gov website, set up during the Omicron variant record surge...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Pakistan floods - live: Disaster ‘to cost $10bn’ as one third of country under water

Pakistan’s deadly floods may have cost the cash-strapped nation over $10bn as around one third of the country is feared to be underwater.The early estimates of the cost of the deluge came from the country’s planning minister Ahsan Iqbal on Monday, who said the world has an obligation to help the South Asian nation cope with the effects of the man-made climate crisis.“I think it is going to be huge. So far, (a) very early, preliminary estimate is that it is big, it is higher than $10bn,” Mr Iqbal told Reuters in an interview.The minister said it might take...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy