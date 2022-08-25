ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.9 WTUG

Five Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Andrew Zow

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide takes the field in only five days, so let's look back at another former Bama quarterback, Andrew Zow.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Six Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Blake Sims

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Crimson Tide kicks off in just six days, so let's back look at former Bama quarterback Blake Sims. Blake...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Former Crimson Tide Running Back Shot in Attempted Robbery

Former Crimson Tide running back and current rookie for the Washington Commanders, Brian Robinson, Jr., was shot multiple times during an attempted robbery, as reported by J. P. Finlay of NBC. Finlay also reports Robinson is in stable condition and his injuries are considered non-life threatening. Robinson, who was a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
92.9 WTUG

Seven Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Trevon Diggs

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide takes the field in just seven days, so let's look at a former Bama cornerback who has made quite the name for himself in the NFL, Trevon Diggs.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Taco Bell Testing Meat Substitute In Alabama

Nothing beats a big 16-oz Prime Rib with a baked potato, horseradish cream sauce and Au Jus. Meat alternatives and substitutes are all the rage in this big goofy world this day and age. I have heard all the "reasons" why we need these options going forward. However, it is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
92.9 WTUG

Northport, Alabama: It Is Finally Back

As a resident of Northport, I can testify on this matter. It has been a tough summer for us Northportians. Northporters? What are WE?. We can solve that issue down the road. After a summer of non-stop traffic due to construction that has made life not-so-fun...I mean, seriously, could they make the Northport construction project any more of a nightmare if they tried???
NORTHPORT, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Jojo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Calera High School#Alabama Commit
92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa NAACP Demands Action Over Northridge Student’s Racist Video

Activists in Tuscaloosa are demanding action after a video purportedly showing a local high school student using racist language emerged Monday morning. Lisa Young, the president of the Tuscaloosa Chapter of the NAACP, sent a letter to local leaders and media outlets decrying the video, which depicts a young man who is reportedly a student at Northridge High School using misogynist and racist language to describe a classmate. .
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Alabama: Do You Think This Man Caught A Piranha In The River?

Well since the gators in our river system didn't scare us enough, Now we have a guy who is convinced he caught a piranha in the river. Cornelius Richardson shared A couple of videos of what he believed to be a piranha. The first video isn't as telling as the next. WARNING MR. RICHARDSON WAS VERY EXCITED AND USED SOME EXPLICIT LANGUAGE.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
92.9 WTUG

155-Year-Old West Alabama Church Lost in Predawn Fire Friday Morning

A 155-year-old church in Hale County, Alabama was totally lost to a fire early Friday morning, volunteer firefighters said. In a post that went viral after it was shared by Alabama's favorite meteorologist James Spann, Chief Michael Clemmer of the Gallion Volunteer Police Department said they responded to a blaze at the historic Bethlehem Baptist Church outside Gallion, Alabama around 12:40 a.m. Thursday.
HALE COUNTY, AL
92.9 WTUG

Flooding Concerns Prompt Flood Watch for Several Alabama Counties

Rainy weather continues for most of the Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa coverage area through Friday. Alabamians can expect “multiple waves of showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain at times,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham. A FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING. WHAT. Flash flooding caused...
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Eutaw, Alabama Music Festival to Benefit Greene County Students

The Jous Band and Blues 24/7 is hosting the West Alabama Music Festival and Back Yard Fish Fry to help benefit students of the Greene County School System and PARA of Green County. Organizers believe that the event will support students' success by supplying many kids with necessary school supplies...
EUTAW, AL
92.9 WTUG

92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa, AL
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy