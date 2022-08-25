Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Nick Saban Names Freshman Receiver as Starter, Can’t Decide at Cornerback
The Alabama Crimson Tide kicks off its 2022 campaign in five days against the Utah State Aggies in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama head coach Nick Saban released his initial depth chart of the season with a number of interesting notes. There's no surprise at quarterback, Mike linebacker and Jack linebacker as...
Five Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Andrew Zow
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide takes the field in only five days, so let's look back at another former Bama quarterback, Andrew Zow.
Six Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Blake Sims
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Crimson Tide kicks off in just six days, so let's back look at former Bama quarterback Blake Sims. Blake...
Former Crimson Tide Running Back Shot in Attempted Robbery
Former Crimson Tide running back and current rookie for the Washington Commanders, Brian Robinson, Jr., was shot multiple times during an attempted robbery, as reported by J. P. Finlay of NBC. Finlay also reports Robinson is in stable condition and his injuries are considered non-life threatening. Robinson, who was a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seven Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Trevon Diggs
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide takes the field in just seven days, so let's look at a former Bama cornerback who has made quite the name for himself in the NFL, Trevon Diggs.
“Learning to Loaf”: Founder of Tuscaloosa’s Rama Jama’s Restaurant Hangs Up Apron
After more than a quarter-century cooking hamburgers in the shadow of Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gary Lewis is hanging up his apron and trying to retire -- again. Lewis founded Rama Jama's, now a Tuscaloosa institution, in September 1996 and has been involved with the day-to-day operations there in some capacity ever since.
Taco Bell Testing Meat Substitute In Alabama
Nothing beats a big 16-oz Prime Rib with a baked potato, horseradish cream sauce and Au Jus. Meat alternatives and substitutes are all the rage in this big goofy world this day and age. I have heard all the "reasons" why we need these options going forward. However, it is...
Northport, Alabama: It Is Finally Back
As a resident of Northport, I can testify on this matter. It has been a tough summer for us Northportians. Northporters? What are WE?. We can solve that issue down the road. After a summer of non-stop traffic due to construction that has made life not-so-fun...I mean, seriously, could they make the Northport construction project any more of a nightmare if they tried???
RELATED PEOPLE
Investigator Dornell Cousette Memorial Ride Set In Tuscaloosa
It's been a quick three years of me living in Tuscaloosa, and I have dozens of memories from my first year. Hands down, one of the highlights of my first year was visiting Bryant-Denny Stadium. I was overly amazed at how huge it was and the excitement in the air...
$1.5 Billion, 88-Acre Tuscaloosa Innovation District Could Create 5,000 Jobs
A concept in its infancy at the University of Alabama has the potential to become the biggest economic advancement in the Tuscaloosa area since Mercedes-Benz U.S. International came to the region 25 years ago. The idea is called the Tuscaloosa Innovation District -- a $1.5 billion initiative that could create...
How Big is it? Step Inside the Largest House in Tuscaloosa County Alabama
The biggest home for sale in Tuscaloosa County Alabama is a stunning work of art with Lake Tuscaloosa serving as the backdrop. This home is stacked with tons of custom features and lots of unique touches. Did I mention it is HUGE?. It is located in the Holly Springs subdivision...
Tuscaloosa City Schools Braces for Milk Shortage Ahead of Plant Closures
The Tuscaloosa City Schools system is bracing for a milk shortage as two major dairy plants prepare to permanently close at the end of September. In a Thursday morning email, a TCS spokesperson said Borden Dairy will close its plants in Dothan, Alabama and Hattiesburg, Mississippi on September 30th. Borden...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tuscaloosa NAACP Demands Action Over Northridge Student’s Racist Video
Activists in Tuscaloosa are demanding action after a video purportedly showing a local high school student using racist language emerged Monday morning. Lisa Young, the president of the Tuscaloosa Chapter of the NAACP, sent a letter to local leaders and media outlets decrying the video, which depicts a young man who is reportedly a student at Northridge High School using misogynist and racist language to describe a classmate. .
Alabama: Do You Think This Man Caught A Piranha In The River?
Well since the gators in our river system didn't scare us enough, Now we have a guy who is convinced he caught a piranha in the river. Cornelius Richardson shared A couple of videos of what he believed to be a piranha. The first video isn't as telling as the next. WARNING MR. RICHARDSON WAS VERY EXCITED AND USED SOME EXPLICIT LANGUAGE.
Tuscaloosa County School to Host Piece of Fallen World Trade Center This Year
A school in Tuscaloosa County will house a piece of the fallen World Trade Center this year as part of a project to teach young children about the events of September 11th, 2001. Taylorville Primary School has been selected by the Freedom Flag Foundation as the 2022-2023 host for the...
Shopping Center to Add Whataburger, 2 New-to-Tuscaloosa Restaurants to the Strip
The University Town Center is looking to bring several new restaurants to their shopping center on the Strip just off the campus of the University of Alabama, including the city's third Whataburger. The University shared the news in a press release from UA's News Center announcing the addition of short-term...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
155-Year-Old West Alabama Church Lost in Predawn Fire Friday Morning
A 155-year-old church in Hale County, Alabama was totally lost to a fire early Friday morning, volunteer firefighters said. In a post that went viral after it was shared by Alabama's favorite meteorologist James Spann, Chief Michael Clemmer of the Gallion Volunteer Police Department said they responded to a blaze at the historic Bethlehem Baptist Church outside Gallion, Alabama around 12:40 a.m. Thursday.
Flooding Concerns Prompt Flood Watch for Several Alabama Counties
Rainy weather continues for most of the Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa coverage area through Friday. Alabamians can expect “multiple waves of showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain at times,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham. A FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING. WHAT. Flash flooding caused...
University of Alabama to Begin Electrifying Its Crimson Ride Bus Fleet
The University of Alabama will spend $10 million, including nearly $8 million in federal grant money, to begin electrifying its Crimson Ride fleet of buses, the school announced Wednesday. Adam Jones, a spokesperson for the University, said the bus service gives around 2 million rides to students and visitors to...
Eutaw, Alabama Music Festival to Benefit Greene County Students
The Jous Band and Blues 24/7 is hosting the West Alabama Music Festival and Back Yard Fish Fry to help benefit students of the Greene County School System and PARA of Green County. Organizers believe that the event will support students' success by supplying many kids with necessary school supplies...
92.9 WTUG
Tuscaloosa, AL
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0