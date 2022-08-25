ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

bcgavel.com

Women's Soccer Falls 1-0 to Michigan

The Boston College women’s soccer team lost 1-0 to Michigan on Thursday evening at Newton in a historic first meeting between the two sides. Lily Farkas scored the game’s only goal in the 52nd minute to break the Eagles' two-game win streak and deliver their first loss of the season.
NEWTON, MA
bcgavel.com

Men's Soccer Dominates Quinnipiac in Home Opener

The forecast didn’t call for rain, yet it rained goals on Newton Soccer field Thursday evening as Boston College Men’s Soccer defeated Quinnipiac 5-2 in an electrifying home opener. While Adrian Zenko scored the game winner, four different Eagles would find themselves on the scoresheet. The game-winning goal...
HAMDEN, CT
bcgavel.com

Back to Boston: A New Look at Your Favorite City

For some, the rapid drop in temperatures and rush of autumn air marks the end of their favorite season; no longer can they relish in the warm weather, day trips to the beach or easiness of vacation. The summer months come to a bitter close as students cram their suitcases with school supplies and begrudgingly prepare for class. Others, however, view the new semester as an opportunity. When students return to campus, they once again unite with friends and rediscover their favorite college town.
BOSTON, MA

