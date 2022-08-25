ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Analysis Network

Washington Wizards Land Chris Paul In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Father Time is undefeated. If you had to know one fact about the NBA and professional sports, in general, that might be the very most important one. It’s not a comfortable reality. In fact, it’s quite difficult to watch our favorite athletes decline. After all, professional athletes feel like superhuman entities to us mere mortals. We understand what we’re watching them do, we just can’t imagine how they could possibly be capable of doing it.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Rudy Gobert ‘too small’ for Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic during historic upset in FIBA World Cup qualifiers

It’s easy to forget because of his many injuries, but Jusuf Nurkic is a beast. The Bosnian center was integral to the success of the Portland Trail Blazers in the last few years. His absence in the paint was felt strongly by the team in the last few years. Now that he’s healthy, he’s ready […] The post Rudy Gobert ‘too small’ for Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic during historic upset in FIBA World Cup qualifiers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PORTLAND, OR
NBA Analysis Network

Boston Celtics Land Donovan Mitchell In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

The relationship between a star NBA player and their team is a relationship like any other. It needs to be cultivated, or else it will perish. There are plenty of ways in which that can happen. In some cases, a team falls short on an annual basis until that star decides that they won’t be able to win with their team. In other cases, a star is included in too many trade rumors that have their team landing a bigger star, and their loyalty is lost.
BOSTON, MA
NBA Analysis Network

Phoenix Suns Land John Collins In Major Trade Scenario

Quality and quantity are often pitted against each other. Oftentimes, they’re mutually exclusive — and in the NBA, it applies. Moreover, different situations call for one or the other. Suppose you were stranded on a desert island with no food or water. Would you prefer to stumble upon a week’s worth of basic necessities or one gourmet dinner?
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.

 https://NBAAnalysis.net

