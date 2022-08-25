Read full article on original website
Dallas Mavericks Land Draymond Green In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Loyalty is a nice concept. It’s a value we should all strive to achieve in our interpersonal lives. On the other hand, in big business, it’s effectively non-existent. On a related note, the NBA is a big business. The amount of loyalty across the league reflects as much....
Golden State Warriors Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Keeping up with the herd is difficult enough. Trying to stay ahead of them is a true challenge. Even still, trying to stay light-years ahead of them ought to be practically impossible. That’s as true in the NBA as it is anywhere else. After all, there are bright minds...
Washington Wizards Land Chris Paul In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Father Time is undefeated. If you had to know one fact about the NBA and professional sports, in general, that might be the very most important one. It’s not a comfortable reality. In fact, it’s quite difficult to watch our favorite athletes decline. After all, professional athletes feel like superhuman entities to us mere mortals. We understand what we’re watching them do, we just can’t imagine how they could possibly be capable of doing it.
Rudy Gobert ‘too small’ for Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic during historic upset in FIBA World Cup qualifiers
It’s easy to forget because of his many injuries, but Jusuf Nurkic is a beast. The Bosnian center was integral to the success of the Portland Trail Blazers in the last few years. His absence in the paint was felt strongly by the team in the last few years. Now that he’s healthy, he’s ready […] The post Rudy Gobert ‘too small’ for Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic during historic upset in FIBA World Cup qualifiers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic Was Reportedly Playing Cards, Drinking Coke, And Smoking Cigarettes Before Slovenia's Loss To Germany
Luka Doncic might be just 23 years old, but the Dallas Mavericks superstar has already been to the Western Conference Finals. Although he was unable to carry the Mavs to the NBA Finals, it was still a great effort against a team of the Golden State Warriors' caliber. Luka was...
Cleveland Cavaliers Land Jaylen Brown In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Being a general manager in the NBA is, first and foremost, a juggling act. The goal is to win an NBA championship. In order to do so, you have to have the most talented players you can on your roster. Sometimes, that means trading great players for even better ones.
LA Clippers Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
We like to pretend that the Battle Of La is an epic clash in the NBA. In reality, it’s rarely been much of a battle at all. After all, the Los Angeles Lakers are one of the two most dominant franchises in the history of the league. For decades, they’ve largely been fixtures in the NBA’s title picture.
Lakers Land 2 Key Hornets Starters In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
It’s getting difficult to think of new ways to describe the Los Angeles Lakers 2021-22 NBA season. Allow us to briefly consult a thesaurus. Thank you for waiting. The Los Angeles Lakers 2021-22 season was catastrophic, calamitous, cataclysmic, and tragic. In case you were wondering, those are all synonyms for disastrous.
Boston Celtics Land Donovan Mitchell In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The relationship between a star NBA player and their team is a relationship like any other. It needs to be cultivated, or else it will perish. There are plenty of ways in which that can happen. In some cases, a team falls short on an annual basis until that star decides that they won’t be able to win with their team. In other cases, a star is included in too many trade rumors that have their team landing a bigger star, and their loyalty is lost.
Los Angeles Lakers Land Mo Bamba In Intriguing Trade Scenario
You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do. Chances are, you’ve heard that before. After all, you’re a human being – you’ve had to do things. The NBA is the same. Sometimes, those things are unpleasant. Life is notoriously difficult. Ultimately, you have to live with the choices you make, and sometimes, it won’t be easy.
Miami Heat Land Kyrie Irving In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Brooklyn Nets have recently announced that they will retain Kevin Durant and are no longer listening to trade offers for the former NBA MVP and scoring champion. That doesn’t necessarily mean that he’ll finish out the remaining four years of his contract with the Nets or even that he’ll end the season a Net.
NBA Executive Speaks On Lakers-Jazz Trade Possibility
The Los Angeles Lakers finalized their first trade of the NBA offseason last week, acquiring Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. It was a trade that will help the Lakers, but they are far from done. Los Angeles still has a long...
1 Donovan Mitchell Trade Involving Jazz, Knicks, Lakers
Sometimes, when someone talks a big game that they can’t back up, we say that they have more bark than bite. Frankly, that’s a cliche that applies to this year’s NBA offseason. There have been plenty of rumors. If half of them had come to fruition, it...
1 Surprise Reason Lakers’ Talen Horton-Tucker Struggled
The Los Angeles Lakers made their first trade of the 2022 NBA offseason this week, completing a deal with the Utah Jazz. Los Angeles acquired point guard Patrick Beverley in exchange for forwards Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. It was a trade that some people were surprised to see materialize...
Phoenix Suns Land John Collins In Major Trade Scenario
Quality and quantity are often pitted against each other. Oftentimes, they’re mutually exclusive — and in the NBA, it applies. Moreover, different situations call for one or the other. Suppose you were stranded on a desert island with no food or water. Would you prefer to stumble upon a week’s worth of basic necessities or one gourmet dinner?
Raiders Announce Five Roster Moves
In addition, the team is waiving TE Nick Bowers and WR Justin Hall as they continue to trim down their roster to 53 players. Parker, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Raiders.
Portland Trail Blazers Land Julius Randle In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
When discussing the NBA, the phrase “star player” gets thrown around a lot. Realistically, the criteria for what makes a player meet that threshold is less clear than one might think. After all, the league is littered with players who, given the opportunity, could “star”. On a bad...
3 New Myles Turner Trade Scenarios Indiana Pacers Must Consider
Some NBA franchises seem to be in a perpetual state of rebuilding. On the other hand, some seem to never rebuild at all. That doesn’t necessarily mean they’re consistently contending, although, of course, those franchises exist too. On the other hand, some of the league’s franchises typically find...
Lakers Could Use Picks To Help Jazz Move Donovan Mitchell To Third Team
Along with the picks, the Lakers would use the expiring contract of Russell Westbrook, Stein added. After obtaining Patrick Beverley in a trade with the Jazz last week, the Lakers appear more determined than ever to move Westbrook before the season. Meanwhile, the Jazz are also said to be motivated...
Dallas Mavericks Land Aaron Gordon In Major Trade Scenario
Building a contending NBA team is certainly not easy. In fact, it’s a goal that hundreds of professionals are trying to accomplish every year. The vast majority of them fail. With that said, the formula for building one is relatively simple. It starts with acquiring a top 5ish player....
