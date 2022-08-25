Virginia overdose deaths increased more than 58 percent from 2019-2020. 2021 could be even higher and officials predict if the trend continues, 26 hundred people could lose their lives from drug overdoses in the Commonwealth annually. With those statistics, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is ordering flags at half staff Wednesday on International Overdose Awareness Day in memory of those who lost their lives to addiction and to encourage recovery and treatment for those still suffering.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO