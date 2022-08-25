ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

993thex.com

Tennessee and Virginia suspend interstate lane closures during Labor Day weekend

As the Labor Day weekend approaches, both the Tennessee and Virginia Departments of Transportation are putting highway lane closures on hold. Both departments say suspending lane closures due to construction on interstates and major highways will help get drivers to their weekend destination safely and efficiently. Officials say lane closures...
TENNESSEE STATE
993thex.com

Morristown lottery player wins $1,000 a day for life

A lottery player in Morristown on Tuesday won $1,000 a day for life from the Tennessee Lottery’s Cash 4 Life drawing. According to a release from lottery officials, the so-far unknown winner bought the lucky ticket at Kenny’s Market and Deli in Morristown. In order to win $1,000...
MORRISTOWN, TN
993thex.com

International Drug Overdose Awareness Day, Flags At Half Staff In Virginia, Where Trends Are High

Virginia overdose deaths increased more than 58 percent from 2019-2020. 2021 could be even higher and officials predict if the trend continues, 26 hundred people could lose their lives from drug overdoses in the Commonwealth annually. With those statistics, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is ordering flags at half staff Wednesday on International Overdose Awareness Day in memory of those who lost their lives to addiction and to encourage recovery and treatment for those still suffering.
VIRGINIA STATE
993thex.com

FEMA: $92 million in flood aid allocated to Kentucky survivors

Kentucky emergency leaders say residents have taken delivery of more than $92 million in relief funding from FEMA following last month’s historic flooding that killed over 30 people. More than 6,500 residents in 13 counties have been approved for $53.6 million including rental insurance for homeowners. An additional $10...
KENTUCKY STATE
993thex.com

Youngkin vows to reverse Northam-signed electric car legislation

Governor Youngkin vows to reverse prior Virginia legislation signed by Governor Ralph Northam that imposes California emission plans in the state. The law prohibits the sale of gasoline or diesel-fueled cars, trucks, and SUVs by 2035. Youngkin called the edict ridiculous and the actions by the previous administration sold Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
993thex.com

Local communities receive grant funding to improve water infrastructure

Numerous localities across the Tri-Cities are receiving grant funding from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to improve water infrastructure. The more than $37 million comes from the American Rescue Plan, designed to help Americans recover from the COVID pandemic. Officials with the TDEC say grants will go to...
UNICOI COUNTY, TN

Community Policy