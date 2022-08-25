ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Wanted: Next-generation beekeepers for Nebraska farms

With the age of Nebraska's farmers and beekeepers on the rise, bee enthusiasts are encouraging more young people to check out the Great Plains Master Beekeeping Program. The program spans across the Midwest, with sites in Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha and Scott's Bluff. Sheldon Brummel, master beekeeping project coordinator at...
Wetland water conditions poor across much of Nebraska

Wetland water conditions across the state are poor, with most wetlands in the Rainwater Basin dry, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Hunters should be prepared to scout ahead of teal season. Some pumping is planned ahead of the teal opener at select wetlands in Adams, Clay, Fillmore,...
Troopers wear many hats at the Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, NEB.— Nebraska State Troopers will be busy providing safety and recruiting messages at this year’s Nebraska State Fair. The fair begins today and runs through Labor Day. “The State Fair is an exciting time for our troopers to connect with families from across Nebraska,” said Captain...
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

