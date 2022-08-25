ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Sedalia Couple Arrested After Traffic Stop on Speeding Vehicle

A Sedalia couple got arrested Friday afternoon around 2:40 p.m., after Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop at 32nd and Clinton Road on a speeding vehicle with a defective brake lamp. A computer check of the driver, 35-year-old Jeffrey Lockington of Sedalia, revealed he was driving while revoked. The passenger,...
Revoked DWI Driver Had Two Juveniles In Car

On Wednesday morning just before 4 a.m., Sedalia Police observed a vehicle traveling on East 16th Street that was drifting back and forth. A traffic stop was conducted at 15th and Ingram. A computer check revealed that the driver, 26-year-old Berenise Carlos, of Sedalia, was driving while revoked. She also...
Vandals Hit Salvation Army HVAC Units, Causing $5200 in Damage

Vandals struck the Sedalia Salvation Army, 1200 East Broadway, sometime over the weekend. According to a Sedalia Police report on Monday morning, someone damaged three air conditioning units and drained the Freon out of them. The estimated value to fix the air conditioners was set at $5,200. Magen Hudson, director...
Sedalia Police Reports For August 29, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Last Tuesday night, Officers responded to the 800 block of North New York Avenue for a report of an assault. When Officers arrived, a male involved was questioned. The male subject's information was given to Dispatch. Officers were informed the male had an active Failure to Appear warrant out of Pettis County on original charges of Stealing. Seth E. Hull, 34, of Sedalia, was arrested on the warrant pending a $71.50 cash only bond.
Mural Artist Reception Planned for September 2

Downtown Sedalia has a new mural on the north wall of Home Heating and Air Conditioning at 101 East Main Street. "This location is towards the northern portion of the district –- perfect for welcoming those traveling by bicycle, automobile or rail to our town," according to a City of Sedalia press release issued on Monday morning.
Why We Might Not Get What We Want At Next Year’s Missouri State Fair (Or At Least Partially)

The other day, I asked a question on social media about next year's Missouri State Fair. We all have some capital O Opinions on it, which was fun to read. It's something I like to do every now and then, just to kind of engage with you and hear back about what you think. Makes me feel less like I'm talking into a void, you know what I mean? Sure you do. I asked you guys what you would like to see come to next year's Fair. I deliberately worded it so it could mean anything at the Fair, but you guys were focused. Most of you talked about the concerts - what you liked and didn't like.
Altrusa International of Sedalia donates to SFCC’s AEL program

Altrusa International of Sedalia donated $250 to State Fair Community College’s Adult Education Literacy (AEL) program. The funds will be used to provide High School Equivalency Test (HiSET) vouchers to individuals who have participated in the AEL program and who want to earn a high school diploma equivalency credential. The vouchers will help individuals to pay for their testing fees.
Want To See Some Cheap Movies? Take Part In National Cinema Day!

This weekend will be a three day weekend, because of Labor Day on Monday Sept 5th. Labor Day weekend is normally a slow one for movie theaters because so many of us go out of town. This upcoming weekend hopefully be different, and if you wanted an excuse to see a film at the Sedalia B & B Theatres Galaxy 10 or whatever movie theater is closest to you.
Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades!

