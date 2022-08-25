Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sedalia Couple Arrested After Traffic Stop on Speeding Vehicle
A Sedalia couple got arrested Friday afternoon around 2:40 p.m., after Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop at 32nd and Clinton Road on a speeding vehicle with a defective brake lamp. A computer check of the driver, 35-year-old Jeffrey Lockington of Sedalia, revealed he was driving while revoked. The passenger,...
Revoked DWI Driver Had Two Juveniles In Car
On Wednesday morning just before 4 a.m., Sedalia Police observed a vehicle traveling on East 16th Street that was drifting back and forth. A traffic stop was conducted at 15th and Ingram. A computer check revealed that the driver, 26-year-old Berenise Carlos, of Sedalia, was driving while revoked. She also...
Vandals Hit Salvation Army HVAC Units, Causing $5200 in Damage
Vandals struck the Sedalia Salvation Army, 1200 East Broadway, sometime over the weekend. According to a Sedalia Police report on Monday morning, someone damaged three air conditioning units and drained the Freon out of them. The estimated value to fix the air conditioners was set at $5,200. Magen Hudson, director...
Sedalia Police Reports For August 29, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Last Tuesday night, Officers responded to the 800 block of North New York Avenue for a report of an assault. When Officers arrived, a male involved was questioned. The male subject's information was given to Dispatch. Officers were informed the male had an active Failure to Appear warrant out of Pettis County on original charges of Stealing. Seth E. Hull, 34, of Sedalia, was arrested on the warrant pending a $71.50 cash only bond.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sedalia Man Arrested for DWI (Prior Offender), Driving While Suspended
On Aug. 18 at around 9:30 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to East Hardee's, 715 E. Broadway, for a report of an intoxicated driver. Upon arrival, the suspected driver was leaving the parking lot. A traffic stop was conducted at 10th and Montgomery. Investigation revealed that the driver, 53-year-old Bruce Jules...
Mural Artist Reception Planned for September 2
Downtown Sedalia has a new mural on the north wall of Home Heating and Air Conditioning at 101 East Main Street. "This location is towards the northern portion of the district –- perfect for welcoming those traveling by bicycle, automobile or rail to our town," according to a City of Sedalia press release issued on Monday morning.
Sedalia Public Library to Observe National Library Card Month
September is National Library Card Month, and the Sedalia Public Library, 311 W. 3rd Street, is offering free library cards, regardless of where you live. Participants must bring proof of address and an ID card. The first 50 people who come in for their library card for the first time...
Why We Might Not Get What We Want At Next Year’s Missouri State Fair (Or At Least Partially)
The other day, I asked a question on social media about next year's Missouri State Fair. We all have some capital O Opinions on it, which was fun to read. It's something I like to do every now and then, just to kind of engage with you and hear back about what you think. Makes me feel less like I'm talking into a void, you know what I mean? Sure you do. I asked you guys what you would like to see come to next year's Fair. I deliberately worded it so it could mean anything at the Fair, but you guys were focused. Most of you talked about the concerts - what you liked and didn't like.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pettis County Man Arrested For License Plate Forgery
Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Broadway Monday morning at 8:30 on a vehicle without a front plate and a back plate that was obscured. Investigation revealed that the back plate had expired in 2019, with a Missouri “23” registration sticker attached to it.
Bath & Body Works Is Expanding Its Rewards Program. You Excited?
When it comes to businesses that we do not have in Sedalia, I would love to have a Bath & Body Works location here. This place offers so many nice gifts, from soaps, candles, lotions and more. We do have some locations that aren't too far from us, and you can always order online from their website HERE.
Altrusa International of Sedalia donates to SFCC’s AEL program
Altrusa International of Sedalia donated $250 to State Fair Community College’s Adult Education Literacy (AEL) program. The funds will be used to provide High School Equivalency Test (HiSET) vouchers to individuals who have participated in the AEL program and who want to earn a high school diploma equivalency credential. The vouchers will help individuals to pay for their testing fees.
Want To See Some Cheap Movies? Take Part In National Cinema Day!
This weekend will be a three day weekend, because of Labor Day on Monday Sept 5th. Labor Day weekend is normally a slow one for movie theaters because so many of us go out of town. This upcoming weekend hopefully be different, and if you wanted an excuse to see a film at the Sedalia B & B Theatres Galaxy 10 or whatever movie theater is closest to you.
Awesome 92.3
Sedalia, MO
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
959K+
Views
ABOUT
Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://awesome923.com
Comments / 0