4 shot near Missouri school
JENNINGS, Missouri (KMOV) — Four people were shot near Jennings schools Monday morning. St. Louis County Police Officers were called to the 8800 block of Cozens Avenue around 7:15 a.m. Responding officers confirmed two people were found shot at Shannon Avenue and Brookfield Drive and two additional victims were found nearby.
Nebraska death row inmate who killed talkative cellmate dies
TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska death row inmate who strangled his cellmate after complaining he talked too much has died at the state prison in Tecumseh. Officials said they have not determined how 45-year-old Patrick Schroeder died. Schroeder died Monday, about four years after he was sentenced to death for the strangulation death of his prison cellmate, Terry Berry. Schroeder admitted to killing Berry in 2017, saying his cellmate was too talkative. After Berry’s death, the state paid his family $479,000 to settle a lawsuit that alleged the state was responsible for Berry’s death because they put in him a cell with Schroeder, who had been convicted of murder in the 2006 killing of a 75-year-old farmer from Pawnee City.
New trial for N. Carolina insurance magnate set for March
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A new trial is set for March for a North Carolina-based insurance magnate whose previous convictions on corruption-related charges were overturned. A federal judge on Monday set a schedule for proceedings leading to a tentative trial date for Greg E. Lindberg. Cogburn released Lindberg from a minimum-security prison last month, weeks after an appeals court vacated Lindberg’s convictions from March 2020. The judge also ordered a new trial. Lindberg had been convicted of attempting to bribe North Carolina’s insurance commissioner to secure preferential regulatory treatment for his insurance business. The 4th Circuit panel declared Cogburn had erred by giving jurors misleading instructions before deliberations.
Beasley touts sheriff support, opposes ‘defund the police’
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley is pitching herself as a bridge between law enforcement and the Democratic party in her latest appeal to moderate voters in one of the nation’s most competitive races for a seat in the narrowly divided chamber. Joined by more than a dozen current and former law enforcement officers at a news conference in Durham on Monday, Beasley announced new legislative priorities to strengthen public safety and mend the frayed relationship between her party and the police force. She also joined other Democratic candidates in distancing herself from the “defund the police” movement — a progressive push to divest funds from police department budgets and reallocate them to social services and other community resources.
Tracking Monday showers and storms
Tonight: Showers and storms will continue to push to the southeast with a few isolated showers remaining along or south of I-44. Overnight lows cool to just above 70 degrees with winds out of the southwest. Tomorrow: A few isolated storms will begin to the southeast of I-44 by the...
Companies responsible for 2021 Southern California oil spill set to plead guilty, pay almost $13 million in fines
A Houston-based oil company and two subsidiaries have agreed to plead guilty to violating the federal Clean Water Act and pay a $7.1 million criminal fine after their pipeline leaked about 25,000 gallons of crude oil across the coast of Southern California, prosecutors say. The US Attorney’s Office of the...
Tracking overnight isolated storms before more widespread storms Sunday night
Tonight: Isolated storms remain throughout Mid-Missouri the first half of the night. The main threats will be brief downpours and some lightning. Overnight lows cool to the lower 70's as winds remain out of the south at 5-10 mph. Tomorrow: The morning and early afternoon hours of Sunday look to...
