Man in critical condition after argument leads to shooting in East Oakland

OAKLAND – An Oakland man is suffering from at least one gunshot wound following a shooting Wednesday evening in East Oakland, police said Thursday.

The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. in the 5700 block of Foothill Boulevard. Two people were arguing with each other, and the argument escalated, according to police.

Officers responded and located the victim. Paramedics took him to a hospital where he was in critical but stable condition, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.