Chattanooga, TN

WDEF

Cleveland Hardwick clothing plant closing down

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Cleveland Daily Banner reports that Hardick Tactical is closing it’s Cleveland plant. The company used to be Hardwick Clothes, a local men’s clothing line that goes back more than 100 years in Cleveland. They were trying to transition from making dress suits...
CLEVELAND, TN
msn.com

Where to pick your own apples in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - With fall beginning in less than a month, the smell of apple cider and baked goods are coming. Along with that cozy fall feeling, comes the season for apple picking. As time goes on, it seems to be harder and harder to find orchards to pick...
DUNLAP, TN
FOXBusiness

Bridgestone announces $550 million expansion at Tennessee plant

Bridgestone Americas announced on Thursday a $550 million investment to expand and modernize its Warren County, Tennessee, truck and bus radial tire plant in Morrison. Bridgestone will add 380 new jobs and expand the plant’s existing footprint by 850,000 square feet. The expansion will increase capacity and also allow for new technologies, according to a news release from Bridgestone.
MORRISON, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

More Food Trucks Are Joining Food Truck Friday At The Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga

Chattanoogans can start the holiday weekend early with September’s First Friday of the Month Food Truck event on Friday, September 2. With the new month comes growth; 17 Food Trucks will be on hand from 11AM to 3PM at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga at 5704 Marlin Road off of Eastgate Loop in the Brainerd. The public is encouraged to come out to have these amazing culinary entrepreneurs fill their lunch-time cravings.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Chattanooga-based U.S. Xpress laying off approximately 5% of its workforce

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga-based U.S. Xpress is laying off "an approximate 5% reduction in non-driver headcount across the organization," according to a company spokesman. We're working to learn exactly how many employees in Chattanooga are affected by this move. U.S. Xpress spokesman Brad Carmony tells WTVC in an email...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Dot Foods Celebrates Groundbreaking of 13th U.S. Distribution Center, Its Second Location in Tennessee

(Manchester, Tenn.) – Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground today on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot has an existing facility in Dyersburg, Tennessee, and is excited to bring more jobs to the state. Dot’s new Manchester distribution center, located at 600 Manchester Industrial Parkway, will create more than 250 jobs in the first three years of operations.
MANCHESTER, TN
grocerydive.com

Food City set to acquire local grocer in Tennessee

Food City announced on Wednesday its plans to acquire Cooke’s Food Store/Fresh n’ Low stores with hopes of finalizing the acquisition by Oct. 1. The company stated it will keep the Cooke’s/Fresh n’ Low name and make efforts to re-hire “the vast majority” of Cooke’s current store associates.
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

More To The Story: New Miss Tennessee Agriculture USA Queen is from Ooltewah

OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – “I’ve always been around agriculture. I grew up on a farm. And we had an orchard. And I love to ride horses too.”. Right around a month ago, Ooltewah’s Christal Majestic found out the good news. She had looked on-line, and decided to enter the Miss Agriculture USA state competition. She won.
OOLTEWAH, TN
WTVC

Man shot in downtown Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was shot at 790 East Martin Luther King Blvd. Sunday morning. Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting at around 11 a.m. and found a man who was suffering from a non-life threatening injury. Police were told that two men had been in an altercation...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga preparing to celebrate Parking Day 2022

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Have you ever wanted to set up an entertainment system, a sofa and a grill on the side of the road while watching college football?. In just under a month, that possibility and so many others can become reality. Chattanooga’s upcoming Parking Day next will be...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
matadornetwork.com

These Incredible Mirror Cabins Disappear Into the Woods for the Most Natural Stay

Sleeping in nature in a cabin under the stars is a magical feeling — even more so when that cabin appears to blend seamlessly into its surroundings. Accommodations provider Bolt Farm Treehouse recently launched its mirror cabins among the wilds of Chattanooga, Tennessee, providing guests with an unforgettable immersive experience in the mountainside.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Brainerd beats Howard in penalty filled game

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Brainerd traveled to Howard in a Chattanooga rivalry and left the field 14-6 winners. Brainerd never trailed and lead most of the contest. The only thing more common than Brainerd leading was seeing yellow flags on the field as countless flags stalled or extended drives for both teams.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

