Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in TennesseeT. WareTexas State
Nordstrom Rack announces plan to open new store location in TennesseeKristen WaltersChattanooga, TN
WDEF
Cleveland Hardwick clothing plant closing down
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Cleveland Daily Banner reports that Hardick Tactical is closing it’s Cleveland plant. The company used to be Hardwick Clothes, a local men’s clothing line that goes back more than 100 years in Cleveland. They were trying to transition from making dress suits...
msn.com
Where to pick your own apples in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - With fall beginning in less than a month, the smell of apple cider and baked goods are coming. Along with that cozy fall feeling, comes the season for apple picking. As time goes on, it seems to be harder and harder to find orchards to pick...
FOXBusiness
Bridgestone announces $550 million expansion at Tennessee plant
Bridgestone Americas announced on Thursday a $550 million investment to expand and modernize its Warren County, Tennessee, truck and bus radial tire plant in Morrison. Bridgestone will add 380 new jobs and expand the plant’s existing footprint by 850,000 square feet. The expansion will increase capacity and also allow for new technologies, according to a news release from Bridgestone.
chattanoogapulse.com
More Food Trucks Are Joining Food Truck Friday At The Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga
Chattanoogans can start the holiday weekend early with September’s First Friday of the Month Food Truck event on Friday, September 2. With the new month comes growth; 17 Food Trucks will be on hand from 11AM to 3PM at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga at 5704 Marlin Road off of Eastgate Loop in the Brainerd. The public is encouraged to come out to have these amazing culinary entrepreneurs fill their lunch-time cravings.
chattanoogacw.com
Chattanooga-based U.S. Xpress laying off approximately 5% of its workforce
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga-based U.S. Xpress is laying off "an approximate 5% reduction in non-driver headcount across the organization," according to a company spokesman. We're working to learn exactly how many employees in Chattanooga are affected by this move. U.S. Xpress spokesman Brad Carmony tells WTVC in an email...
Tennessee Tribune
Dot Foods Celebrates Groundbreaking of 13th U.S. Distribution Center, Its Second Location in Tennessee
(Manchester, Tenn.) – Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground today on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot has an existing facility in Dyersburg, Tennessee, and is excited to bring more jobs to the state. Dot’s new Manchester distribution center, located at 600 Manchester Industrial Parkway, will create more than 250 jobs in the first three years of operations.
chattanoogacw.com
Arson suspected for trash can fire at Chattanooga grocery store early Monday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A trash can just inside the doors of a Food City grocery store was lit on fire early Monday morning, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. at the Food City at 1600 East 23rd Street. CFD says a passerby...
grocerydive.com
Food City set to acquire local grocer in Tennessee
Food City announced on Wednesday its plans to acquire Cooke’s Food Store/Fresh n’ Low stores with hopes of finalizing the acquisition by Oct. 1. The company stated it will keep the Cooke’s/Fresh n’ Low name and make efforts to re-hire “the vast majority” of Cooke’s current store associates.
chattanoogacw.com
Viewer video shows bear in back yard in Ooltewah; Another bear sighting in Collegedale
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — Bears are on the prowl near Ooltewah and Collegedale. Viewer Paul Bogard caught a bear in his back yard Sunday evening in Ooltewah:. Other than making noises trying to shoo it away, Pogard and his family left the bear alone until it wandered off their property, which is near the southern end of White Oak Mountain.
WDEF
Who set the fire outside a Food City entrance overnight?
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Fire investigators are trying to figure out who set a fire outside the door to a Food City overnight. It was a passerby who reported seeing the fire around 1 AM at the store at 1600 23rd Street. The fire was in a garbage can and...
WDEF
More To The Story: New Miss Tennessee Agriculture USA Queen is from Ooltewah
OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – “I’ve always been around agriculture. I grew up on a farm. And we had an orchard. And I love to ride horses too.”. Right around a month ago, Ooltewah’s Christal Majestic found out the good news. She had looked on-line, and decided to enter the Miss Agriculture USA state competition. She won.
WTVC
Man shot in downtown Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was shot at 790 East Martin Luther King Blvd. Sunday morning. Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting at around 11 a.m. and found a man who was suffering from a non-life threatening injury. Police were told that two men had been in an altercation...
WDEF
Chattanooga preparing to celebrate Parking Day 2022
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Have you ever wanted to set up an entertainment system, a sofa and a grill on the side of the road while watching college football?. In just under a month, that possibility and so many others can become reality. Chattanooga’s upcoming Parking Day next will be...
WTVC
Community leaders supporting Chattanooga police chief in reassignment of 15 officers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — On the steps of City Hall Chattanooga clergy members, local leaders, and representatives came together to support Police Chief Celeste Murphy following her decision to reassign 15 officers with allegations of misrepresentation or untruthfulness. The City of Chattanooga says it has reached a resolution with groups...
Tennessee Tribune
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Coming Soon to Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga
NASHVILLE, TN — Music City is getting its next BIG hit!. Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that it has signed a franchise agreement to open its first restaurant in Tennessee with local restauranter Jim Richards. “With...
matadornetwork.com
These Incredible Mirror Cabins Disappear Into the Woods for the Most Natural Stay
Sleeping in nature in a cabin under the stars is a magical feeling — even more so when that cabin appears to blend seamlessly into its surroundings. Accommodations provider Bolt Farm Treehouse recently launched its mirror cabins among the wilds of Chattanooga, Tennessee, providing guests with an unforgettable immersive experience in the mountainside.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Gas Prices Continue To Drop, Falling Another Nine Cents In The Past Week
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 9.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.27/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 52.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 55.3 cents per gallon higher than a year...
$7.8 million worth of liquid meth found on Georgia property
Two people were arrested when law enforcement raided a large methamphetamine lab in northeast Georgia.
WAFF
“Two hours and 15 minutes of my day”: Athens parents voices frustration with lack of bus transportation for Athens High School
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - ”As a single mom, it puts me into a predicament of having to leave work in the middle of the day, come home, take my kids home, then go back to work.”. April Najmeh recently moved to Athens with her 16-year old and 14 year...
WDEF
Brainerd beats Howard in penalty filled game
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Brainerd traveled to Howard in a Chattanooga rivalry and left the field 14-6 winners. Brainerd never trailed and lead most of the contest. The only thing more common than Brainerd leading was seeing yellow flags on the field as countless flags stalled or extended drives for both teams.
