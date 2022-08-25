SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – Three Sunset Beach Police officers were hospitalized for possible secondary narcotics exposure on Sunday, August 28. Per the Sunset Beach PD, the officers responded to the 1600 block of Seaside Road to two people reportedly under the influence of drugs. The two were arrested for felony drug possession, but one of the officers began to feel ill. An ambulance transported him to the McLeod Health Seacoast Hospital in South Carolina.

