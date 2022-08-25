Read full article on original website
Coastal Horizons CEO: Olson-Boseman offered $50 million in hospital sale funds in exchange for silence
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — Current and former officials from Coastal Horizons said they were approached in July of 2020 by New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman with a quid-pro-quo: $50 million in funding to silence criticism about The Healing Place, the county’s planned recovery center. At the time,...
Beach nourishment project to move forward in Surf City
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Surf City has announced that the next step in their beach nourishment project has begun. Per their announcement, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working to authorize a Surf City only project. This follows North Topsail Beach’s choice to not participate in the project.
Leland announces ‘Founders’ Celebration’ to honor the town’s 33rd anniversary
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Leland announced Aug. 29 that they will be hosting a community celebration to honor the town’s 33rd anniversary. The “Founders’ Celebration” will take place on Sept. 10 from 3-9 p.m. at Founders Park, located at 113 Town Hall Drive.
New Hanover County Fire Rescue responds to fire at Boone Ln. caused by dryer
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A structure fire was put out by New Hanover County Fire Rescue and the Wilmington Fire Department at the residence on 1101 Boone Ln. this afternoon. According to fire officials, the fire was contained to a dryer in one of the duplex units. There were...
Sunset Beach Police officers hospitalized for possible secondary drug exposure
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – Three Sunset Beach Police officers were hospitalized for possible secondary narcotics exposure on Sunday, August 28. Per the Sunset Beach PD, the officers responded to the 1600 block of Seaside Road to two people reportedly under the influence of drugs. The two were arrested for felony drug possession, but one of the officers began to feel ill. An ambulance transported him to the McLeod Health Seacoast Hospital in South Carolina.
CCSO: Suspects fire gun at man who was pursuing stolen utility trailer
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) – Suspects who were trying to steal a utility trailer fired a gun at the victim who was following them Saturday morning, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson from the sheriff’s office said a man reported that a 16-foot utility trailer had...
