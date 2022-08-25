ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

foxwilmington.com

Beach nourishment project to move forward in Surf City

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Surf City has announced that the next step in their beach nourishment project has begun. Per their announcement, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working to authorize a Surf City only project. This follows North Topsail Beach’s choice to not participate in the project.
foxwilmington.com

Sunset Beach Police officers hospitalized for possible secondary drug exposure

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – Three Sunset Beach Police officers were hospitalized for possible secondary narcotics exposure on Sunday, August 28. Per the Sunset Beach PD, the officers responded to the 1600 block of Seaside Road to two people reportedly under the influence of drugs. The two were arrested for felony drug possession, but one of the officers began to feel ill. An ambulance transported him to the McLeod Health Seacoast Hospital in South Carolina.
SUNSET BEACH, NC

