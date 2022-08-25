ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Rams and Bengals call practice early after multiple fights break out

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YvsTi_0hVRs5NM00

It was pretty impressive to see the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals get through an entire joint practice without so much as a minor tussle breaking out on the field. When two teams practice together, usually there’s at least one fight at some point – be it a minor dust-up or an all-out brawl.

After a clean practice on Wednesday, the Rams and Bengals got into it a few times on Day 2. It seems La’el Collins and Leonard Floyd were involved in at least one of the scuffles, which led to both teams coming together on the field in a giant huddle.

Collins was pulled from the field in favor of D’Ante Smith after the fight occurred, presumably in an attempt to cool things down.

According to James Rapien, Collins took Floyd’s helmet off and threw it at him.

A’Shawn Robinson was also heated and had to be calmed down after the fight subsided.

Ben Solak of The Ringer indicates Jalen Ramsey was at the center of it as an instigator, which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given how much he enjoys talking trash – even during practice.

A little bit later on in practice, a much bigger fight broke out between the two teams.

According to those in attendance, this one also started with Collins and Floyd. Aaron Donald was also involved, grabbing someone’s helmet before being shoved to the ground.

Here’s a video of Donald being pushed to the ground while holding two Bengals helmets.

Collins reportedly threw multiple punches after being held from behind for longer than he liked. That’s when things broke loose and the brawl broke out on the field.

After this huge fight broke out, the Rams and Bengals decided to call practice early.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals Why He Stepped Away From The Bucs

Tom Brady was asked on Saturday night why he chose to step away from the Buccaneers for 11 days earlier this preseason. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a pretty great answer. Brady, 45, noted his age and his responsibilities outside of the football field. “I’m 45 years old. There’s...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Cheerleader Going Viral Before Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are ready for the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. It remains to be seen if Mike McCarthy's squad is ready, but the franchise's cheerleaders certainly are. One of the team's top cheerleaders, Claire, shared a photo of herself on the field ahead of the...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja'marr Chase
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sony Michel released by the Miami Dolphins

With final roster cutdown day looming, a number of NFL teams are making moves, including releasing some well-known veterans. The Miami Dolphins are one such team, and have decided to release running back Sony Michel. Michel was drafted by the New England Patriots in the first round of the 2018...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Chase
The Spun

Tom Brady Is Reportedly Still Tormented By Personal Issue

Tom Brady appears to be going through it right now. At yesterday's press conference, the seven-time Super Bowl champ briefly spoke on his 11-day absence from the team. But whatever, TB12 is dealing with, one Bucs reporter believes it's "unresolved." "The reason Tom Brady needed to step away still is...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No one wanted to pay Jimmy Garoppolo $25 million so he's gonna stay a 49er

Jimmy Garoppolo was extremely available for any quarterback-needy teams this offseason. The San Francisco 49ers sent a very loud message his time with the club was limited after trading three first round picks in order to draft Trey Lance in 2021. After naming Lance the team’s starter at the outset of 2022’s training camp, team executives gave Garoppolo and his agent the opportunity to work out a trade to any of the other 31 teams in the league.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills' Matt Barkley becomes NFL's first quarterback/punter since 1987

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott made the decision on Friday for his team’s game against the Carolina Panthers to sit rookie punter Matt Araiza. The reasoning was sound enough, given the lawsuit filed by a woman in San Diego Super Court this week, accusing Araiza and two other current and former San Diego State players of rape, false imprisonment and gender-violence crimes. Why Araiza was still on the team was a mystery (though he isn’t anymore), and McDermott completely whiffed in his postgame press conference when he tried to both-sides the whole situation, extending “thoughts and prayers” to the alleged victim… and to Araiza himself.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Drew Lock’s brutally honest reaction to losing Seahawks QB1 job to Geno Smith

The not-so-sexy Seattle Seahawks quarterback battle has finally been won by Geno Smith, who narrowly edged out team newcomer Drew Lock for the QB1 gig. Lock recently spoke to the media and offered his thoughts about losing the opportunity to be the Seahawks’ starter in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season, via The […] The post Drew Lock’s brutally honest reaction to losing Seahawks QB1 job to Geno Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Keeping track of all Cowboys waivers, releases and claims in cutdown to 53-man roster

The work will not be done by Tuesday. Although many people call it the final 53-man roster, in reality it is the initial 53-man roster. Teams have to be down to 53 players by 3:00 p.m. central time on Tuesday afternoon, but that’s hardly the final version of the regular-season roster. It’s the first of many and fans should be prepared for their team to make a handful of adjustments as they scour the wires for transactions made by other teams.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

145K+
Followers
191K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy