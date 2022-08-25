Rams and Bengals call practice early after multiple fights break out

It was pretty impressive to see the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals get through an entire joint practice without so much as a minor tussle breaking out on the field. When two teams practice together, usually there’s at least one fight at some point – be it a minor dust-up or an all-out brawl.

After a clean practice on Wednesday, the Rams and Bengals got into it a few times on Day 2. It seems La’el Collins and Leonard Floyd were involved in at least one of the scuffles, which led to both teams coming together on the field in a giant huddle.

Collins was pulled from the field in favor of D’Ante Smith after the fight occurred, presumably in an attempt to cool things down.

According to James Rapien, Collins took Floyd’s helmet off and threw it at him.

A’Shawn Robinson was also heated and had to be calmed down after the fight subsided.

Ben Solak of The Ringer indicates Jalen Ramsey was at the center of it as an instigator, which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given how much he enjoys talking trash – even during practice.

A little bit later on in practice, a much bigger fight broke out between the two teams.

According to those in attendance, this one also started with Collins and Floyd. Aaron Donald was also involved, grabbing someone’s helmet before being shoved to the ground.

Here’s a video of Donald being pushed to the ground while holding two Bengals helmets.

Collins reportedly threw multiple punches after being held from behind for longer than he liked. That’s when things broke loose and the brawl broke out on the field.

After this huge fight broke out, the Rams and Bengals decided to call practice early.