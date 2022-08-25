Read full article on original website
Analysis: New Jersey election integrity heavily criticized
(The Center Square) – Less than a month after its Democratic governor touted election integrity legislation he signed, New Jersey is ranked by a leading conservative public policy think tank as among the worst states in the country for it. Only five states were worse than the Garden State,...
New $1B federal grant program for Appalachian region economic projects announced
(The Center Square) — The 13-state Appalachian Region Commission announced on Monday that it will be spending $1 billion over the next five years on a grant program called the Appalachian Regional Initiative for Stronger Economies. The spending was approved as part of the $1.2 trillion federal Infrastructure Investment...
Michigan Monday quick hits: Dead voter lawsuit continues
(The Center Square) – Here's a quick wrap-up of stories from the last week. Judge denies dismissal attempt over alleged dead voters on state roll. The U.S. Western District Court of Michigan denied Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s effort to dismiss the Public Interest Legal Foundation’s lawsuit for failing to remove deceased registrants from the state’s voter roll.
NACL announces Maryland state chair
CONWAY, Ark. — National Association of Christian Lawmakers (NACL) Founder and President State Sen. Jason Rapert (R-AR) have announced the addition of Delegate Richard “Ric” Metzgar as the NACL State Chair for the state of Maryland. “I am proud to announce that Delegate Metzgar has joined the...
State-funded crisis pregnancy services may be a year away
Iowa organizations encouraging alternatives to abortion may see increased demand for their services if abortion laws change. But the $500,000 in state funding the Legislature allocated to expand these services is not yet available and new abortion restrictions may come first. The Legislature passed the “More Options for Maternal Support”...
Polio, once eradicated in the U.S., found in NY counties
SHREVEPORT, La. — The poliovirus, which was eradicated in the U.S. due to the creation of a vaccine in 1955, has been found in New York. Before the introduction of the vaccine, around 600,000 children worldwide became paralyzed each year from the disease. In the U.S., it paralyzed 35,000 people per year.
Data shows North Carolina students leaving for private schools and home schooling is on the rise
(The Center Square) — Recent data from the state’s Division of Non-Public Education provides a snapshot of student enrollment in private and home schools, which remains strong amid public school enrollment declines. A 2022 North Carolina Home School Statistical Summary published last month shows a statewide total of...
Illinois quick hits: Pritzker self funded $303 million; state 7th for divorce inquiries
As the November election nears, campaign finance totals show Republicans lag behind Democratic candidates as Gov. J.B. Pritzker continues his large spending. According to campaign finance numbers collected by Illinoissunshine.org, Illinois Democrats are leading the way in funding their candidates with over $110 million. Since his first campaign, Pritzker has given himself more than $303 million to fund his political ambitions.
New plan to benefit Vermonters with hearing difficulty
(The Center Square) – Expanded health care coverage for hearing aids will be coming to Vermont. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced it has approved expanding coverage in the state for one set of prescription hearing aids every three years, along with annual exams, beginning in 2024. The expanded coverage will affect individual and small group health plans.
Holcomb returns from Asia trip after promoting Indiana's electric vehicle ambitions in South Korea
A delegation led by Gov. Eric Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers returned Saturday from a week-long trip to Taiwan and South Korea where they sought to strengthen opportunities for investment in Indiana's energy and electric vehicle industries. The delegation visited Samsung SDI on Wednesday to tour its electric...
Flood insurance to rise 122% on average in Louisiana, data shows
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana homeowners are projected to see a 122% percent increase in their flood premiums on average, phased in over multiple years, newly obtained data shows, under a remaking of the nation’s flood insurance program that has prompted deep concern from local officials. The figures are...
Spotted lanternfly 'gaining a lot of radio play' for damaging effects to wildlife
(The Center Square) – A bug called the spotted lanternfly has made it on the Illinois 'no fly zone' list. First emerging in Pennsylvania in 2014, the spotted lantern fly has since placed a strong foothold in eastern states like Pennsylvania and New York. Although there have not yet been sighting reports of the pest, experts are encouraging residents to stay alert due to its serious impacts.
New Jersey to lower gas tax one cent per gallon in October
This will be the second year in a row the gas tax has decreased, after last year's 8.3-cent dip. (Photo by New Jersey Monitor) New Jersey’s gas tax will decrease by one penny per gallon starting October 1, with state officials crediting a rise in gas consumption over the last 12 months even as the average cost of gas has spiked.
Counties with the oldest homes in Utah
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Utah using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
North Carolina grants $17 million for 39 parks, recreation projects
(The Center Square) — More than $17 million in grants for 39 parks and recreation projects will be awarded by the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, Gov. Roy Cooper announced today. The North Carolina Parks and Recreation Authority reviewed 49 applications requesting $20.9 million. In order to...
Use of drop boxes a decision for Pennsylvania counties
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s Election Law Advisory Board debated the pros and cons of ballot drop boxes on Monday as they craft recommendations for the General Assembly. A morning session, as The Center Square previously reported, focused on mail-in ballots and secrecy envelopes to ensure confidentiality. In...
US Supreme Court asked to rule on Nebraska's 'home equity theft' law
All it took for Kevin Fair and his now-deceased wife, Terry, to lose their home of 27 years was failing to pay a $588.21 property tax bill. That set off a process outlined in Nebraska law through which a private firm claimed their mortgage-free, $60,000 home — all 912 square feet of it, with its three bedrooms, one bathroom and partially finished basement.
Louisiana set to expand medical marijuana business, allow for new pharmacies
NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana’s insular medical marijuana industry – which is seeing a flood of new customers and a spike in sales this year after smokable flower became legal – is set to expand further. Earlier this month, the state Pharmacy Board notified seven of the nine...
California lawmakers closer to expanding COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave
(The Center Square) – California could soon extend COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave through December and offer grants to certain nonprofits and businesses under a budget bill advanced by lawmakers on Monday. The bill expands upon existing supplemental paid sick leave provisions passed in February that offer California workers...
Hawaii records highest visitor count since January 2020
(The Center Square) - More than 919,000 people visited Hawaii in July, which is the most since January 2020, according to the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. The number represents a 92.4% recovery from July 2019, according to DBEDT. The number of visitors remained lower than pre-pandemic numbers,...
