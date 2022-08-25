ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
Benzinga

'Any Grand Jury In DC Would Indict Trump On The Evidence' — But, Alan Dershowitz Urges DOJ Not To Pursue Case

A Federal Bureau of Investigation’s affidavit unsealed Friday strengthens the case against former President Donald Trump, according to legal experts. Trump Ally Says Evidence Supports Indictment: Alan Dershowitz, a former Harvard Law School professor and a former member of Trump’s legal team, is of the view that currently there is enough evidence for indicting the ex-president, the New York Post reported.
POTUS
State
Delaware State
CBS Baltimore

Dealers rush to sell ghost guns before new rules take effect

With just days remaining until new federal rules will effectively ban so-called ghost guns on Aug. 24, many companies are scrambling to sell parts needed to make the largely untraceable firearms — and gun enthusiasts continue to build them.In April, President Joe Biden announced new regulations that will treat ghost guns — which can be made from parts bought online or with 3D printers — like any other firearms sold in the U.S.Typical firearms must include a serial number that lets law enforcement trace them if they're used in a crime, but ghost guns don't have serial numbers. Also, anyone...
POLITICS
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
INDIA
US News and World Report

White House: Intelligence Review of Trump Document Risk Is 'Appropriate'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Monday said it is "appropriate" that the U.S. intelligence community is reviewing potential national security risks if former President Donald Trump took ultra-sensitive material to his residence after his term ended. The White House is not involved in that probe of materials recovered during...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Republican Rubio Slams U.S. Approval of Chip Deal With China Ties

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Monday blasted U.S. regulatory approval of a bid by chip intellectual property company Alphawave to purchase U.S.-based OpenFive, over alleged national security risks posed by the buyer's ties to China's Wise Road Capital. On Friday, the Toronto and London-based Alphawave, which licenses its...
FOREIGN POLICY
Person
Elon Musk
US News and World Report

Crypto Exchange FTX's CEO Says No Plan to Buy China's Huobi

(Reuters) -FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried said in a tweet on Monday that the crypto exchange has no plans to buy China-based Huobi, which also runs one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi founder Leon Li was exploring a stake sale in the company, people familiar with the matter...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Thousands of U.S. Patients Got COVID Treatments Rejected as Useless by FDA

Thousands of U.S. Patients Got COVID Treatments Rejected as Useless by FDA. MONDAY, Aug. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- U.S. doctors administered more than 150,000 doses of useless monoclonal antibody treatments to COVID-19 patients early this year, spending loads of cash on therapies that had been deemed of no benefit, a new study has found.
SCIENCE
#Wilmington
US News and World Report

Tesla Seeks to Overturn Louisiana Ban on Direct Car Sales

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Tesla Inc has filed a lawsuit to challenge Louisiana's refusal to allow the company to sell vehicles directly to consumers, calling the U.S. state's move protectionist and anti-competitive. The case is the latest battle to reverse direct sales bans in some states against the electric carmaker,...
LOUISIANA STATE
US News and World Report

Too Early to Think of Ending Rate Hike Cycle in Mexico, Cenbanker Says

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -It is "very, very premature" to start thinking of ending the current interest rate-hiking cycle in Mexico, one of the Mexican central bank's board members said on Twitter on Monday. "The Federal Reserve will continue to go higher for a while until starting to see results and...
BUSINESS

