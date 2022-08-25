Read full article on original website
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Daily Beast
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
'Any Grand Jury In DC Would Indict Trump On The Evidence' — But, Alan Dershowitz Urges DOJ Not To Pursue Case
A Federal Bureau of Investigation’s affidavit unsealed Friday strengthens the case against former President Donald Trump, according to legal experts. Trump Ally Says Evidence Supports Indictment: Alan Dershowitz, a former Harvard Law School professor and a former member of Trump’s legal team, is of the view that currently there is enough evidence for indicting the ex-president, the New York Post reported.
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
Dealers rush to sell ghost guns before new rules take effect
With just days remaining until new federal rules will effectively ban so-called ghost guns on Aug. 24, many companies are scrambling to sell parts needed to make the largely untraceable firearms — and gun enthusiasts continue to build them.In April, President Joe Biden announced new regulations that will treat ghost guns — which can be made from parts bought online or with 3D printers — like any other firearms sold in the U.S.Typical firearms must include a serial number that lets law enforcement trace them if they're used in a crime, but ghost guns don't have serial numbers. Also, anyone...
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
US News and World Report
White House: Intelligence Review of Trump Document Risk Is 'Appropriate'
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Monday said it is "appropriate" that the U.S. intelligence community is reviewing potential national security risks if former President Donald Trump took ultra-sensitive material to his residence after his term ended. The White House is not involved in that probe of materials recovered during...
US News and World Report
Republican Rubio Slams U.S. Approval of Chip Deal With China Ties
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Monday blasted U.S. regulatory approval of a bid by chip intellectual property company Alphawave to purchase U.S.-based OpenFive, over alleged national security risks posed by the buyer's ties to China's Wise Road Capital. On Friday, the Toronto and London-based Alphawave, which licenses its...
US News and World Report
Crypto Exchange FTX's CEO Says No Plan to Buy China's Huobi
(Reuters) -FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried said in a tweet on Monday that the crypto exchange has no plans to buy China-based Huobi, which also runs one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi founder Leon Li was exploring a stake sale in the company, people familiar with the matter...
US News and World Report
Thousands of U.S. Patients Got COVID Treatments Rejected as Useless by FDA
Thousands of U.S. Patients Got COVID Treatments Rejected as Useless by FDA. MONDAY, Aug. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- U.S. doctors administered more than 150,000 doses of useless monoclonal antibody treatments to COVID-19 patients early this year, spending loads of cash on therapies that had been deemed of no benefit, a new study has found.
Over 300 classified documents recovered from Trump's Florida home -NY Times
WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. government has recovered more than 300 documents with classified markings from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, including material from the CIA, the National Security Agency and the FBI, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing multiple people briefed on the matter.
Pound hit by UK recession fears; EU to unveil emergency energy measures – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news
As Malvern’s Endo Bankruptcy Saga Continues, $55.5 Million in Bonuses Sent to Executives Revealed
Endo International, with North American headquarters in Malvern, filed for bankruptcy last week, yet it has been revealed that $55.5 million in bonuses were paid to its top executives over the past 10 months, writes Bob Fernandez for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
US News and World Report
Tesla Seeks to Overturn Louisiana Ban on Direct Car Sales
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Tesla Inc has filed a lawsuit to challenge Louisiana's refusal to allow the company to sell vehicles directly to consumers, calling the U.S. state's move protectionist and anti-competitive. The case is the latest battle to reverse direct sales bans in some states against the electric carmaker,...
US News and World Report
Too Early to Think of Ending Rate Hike Cycle in Mexico, Cenbanker Says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -It is "very, very premature" to start thinking of ending the current interest rate-hiking cycle in Mexico, one of the Mexican central bank's board members said on Twitter on Monday. "The Federal Reserve will continue to go higher for a while until starting to see results and...
Scanning students' rooms during remote tests is unconstitutional, judge rules
In what's believed to be the first case of its kind, a student argued that Cleveland State University violated his Fourth Amendment rights when he complied with a webcam recording of his exam space.
