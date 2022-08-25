Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Toyota Triples Planned Investment to $3.8 Billion in U.S. Battery Plant
(Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp will boost its planned investment in a new U.S. battery plant from $1.29 billion to $3.8 billion, partly in response to rising consumer demand for electric vehicles, the company said on Wednesday. Battery maker Panasonic will be a partner in the Liberty, North Carolina, plant...
Complicated Congestion Pricing Plan Could Pass in NYC — And Other U.S. Cities Too
Recently hundreds of New Yorkers, and those who move about the city, signed up to give their opinions on a new congestion pricing plan, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's (MTA) idea to combat traffic in the southern parts of Manhattan and raise revenue for infrastructure improvements. The MTA is holding six of these town halls to help assess the possible impact of adding a new, potentially hefty toll for private vehicles entering the designated business district. With three minutes apiece to speak, supporters and detractors at Tuesday's hearing voiced their takes on the hot-button issue, at times very passionately, late into the...
U.S. Gasoline Prices Fall to Pre-Ukraine Invasion Levels
HOUSTON (Reuters) -U.S. wholesale gasoline prices fell to their lowest levels since before Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday, suggesting motorists in the world's largest energy consumer will see lower pump prices in coming weeks. U.S. gasoline futures fell as low as $2.5899 per gallon on Wednesday, the lowest since...
