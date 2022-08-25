Recently hundreds of New Yorkers, and those who move about the city, signed up to give their opinions on a new congestion pricing plan, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's (MTA) idea to combat traffic in the southern parts of Manhattan and raise revenue for infrastructure improvements. The MTA is holding six of these town halls to help assess the possible impact of adding a new, potentially hefty toll for private vehicles entering the designated business district. With three minutes apiece to speak, supporters and detractors at Tuesday's hearing voiced their takes on the hot-button issue, at times very passionately, late into the...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 MINUTES AGO