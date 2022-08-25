Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 Races A 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon: Video
GM Authority has shared countless videos from the Cars and Zebras channel on YouTube in recent years, all of which have featured stock vintage muscle cars competing in a factory drag racing series based out of Michigan. Today, we’re back with yet another clip from this American iron-obsessed channel, but this video is slightly different than the rest, showing a vintage 1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 racing a modern-day Dodge Challenger Demon down the 1320.
torquenews.com
2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger ICE Vehicles Will End Run With Seven Special Muscle Car Models
Dodge will end its popular 2023 Challenger and Charger run with a bang. It is planning seven limited run muscle cars and will tell fans exactly how to get them. Dodge calls this week before the Woodward Dream Cruise, in the Detroit area, Speed Week. This year, Dodge is filling the week with big announcements about the future of its popular muscle cars and what Dodge fans can expect going forward. Dodge has big plans for its last internal combustion engine 2023 Challengers and Chargers and wants everyone to know they will receive a celebrated farewell.
Chevy Dealership Drops $90k Corvette Z06 Markup After Internet Outrage
There may be a solution to the USA's current nefarious dealer markup problem. As it turns out, all we needed was social media outrage. Mac Haik Chevrolet in Houston quickly backpedaled on an existing deal on a Corvette Z06 after a purchase agreement was posted online. The contract revealed that the customer was expected to pay $90,000 over MSRP. That part of the agreement was even printed in bold, so it couldn't possibly be misunderstood.
Former Airstrip Now Hides Huge Classic Car Collection
Classic cars, especially restomods, have gained a lot of popularity in recent years for their ability to combine classic styling with modern-day performance when restored. As such, we often wonder where these cars come from as we may want to undertake this venture ourselves one day. For the most part, a classic car can be found rotting away in some old junkyard or tucked quietly in a neighbor's yard. However, some places deal specifically with the old relics we’ve all come to know and love.
insideevs.com
Ouch! Motorcycle Rear-Ends $2M Rimac Nevera On Pacific Coast Highway
Rimac has just begun customer deliveries of the Nevera this month, and the first owner to take delivery of the electric hypercar is none other than 2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg. Rimac will build only 150 Nevera customer cars, each priced from a whopping €2 million (the equivalent of...
Stolen Classic American Cars Made Into UK Junk Racers
On August 7, two classic American cars made an appearance at a junkyard racer circle track in the UK, getting destroyed in the rough-and-tumble competition. Then some internet detectives realized something shocking: both cars were stolen. It’s the kind of story which makes the blood run cold in every enthusiast with a classic sitting in their garage or driveway.
These Kia and Hyundai Models Could Qualify for a Free New Engine Replacement
Am recent settlement of a lawsuit could mean that specific Kia and Hyundai models qualify for a free new engine replacement from the Korean automaker. The post These Kia and Hyundai Models Could Qualify for a Free New Engine Replacement appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
hypebeast.com
The Tesla Semi Truck Is Finally Arriving This Year
Following multiple delays since its original announcement back in 2017, ‘s Semi Truck is finally about to be released. According to the automaker’s CEO Elon Musk, the company is now looking to produce and begin delivering the Semi Trucks before the end of the year, equipping the fleet with a 500-mile range. On top of that, Musk also claims that the long-awaited Cybertruck will finally be available to customers in 2023, although he hasn’t indicated any specific window of release within the year.
Nearly 440 vehicles seized by law enforcement up for auction
GRANTVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Nearly 440 vehicles seized by Pennsylvania law enforcement agencies will be up for auction in Grantville, Dauphin County next week. The August Commonwealth Vehicle Auction is scheduled for Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania.The state Department of General Services said there will be four-wheel drive SUVs, utility vehicles and pick-up trucks from Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC and Jeep as well as front- and all-wheel drive sedans and mini-vans.Pre-registration and in-person previewing begin on Aug. 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day through Aug. 21. For more information on the auction, click here.
Toyota stops selling two models due to the Dieselgate
Toyota has stopped the sale of two low-tonnage trucks equipped with motors subsidiary Hino Motors. The reason was the diesel scandal: the company is accused of fraud with measurements of harmful emissions of engines on “heavy” fuel. An in-depth investigation revealed that Hino had been falsifying data for almost two decades, although initially, it was about trucks sold on the domestic market since 2016.
gmauthority.com
1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online
The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
Drivers urged to try key air conditioner hack to cut down on fuel
DRIVERS are turning to a hack involving a car's key fob in an effort to save fuel during high prices. The hack aims to help drivers cool the inside of their cars in the summer heat while saving a considerable amount of money on gas. The method was shared in...
Chevrolet to give Corvette owners $5,000 just to hang onto their car for an extra year. Here’s what it tells us about the broken used car market
As the supply chain shortage continues, vehicle owners and even dealerships have resorted to flipping. General Motors wonders, what if you had a reason not to?
CAR AND DRIVER
Listen to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV's Simulated Exhaust
Dodge revealed its vision for "future muscle" on Wednesday night, giving us our first look at the Charger Daytona SRT. A radical concept with retro style and futuristic tech, there was one feature that stuck out: A simulated exhaust sound. The Daytona SRT is electric, you see, so Dodge added a fake internal-combustion exhaust note to quell EV doubters. And we're not sure how we feel about it.
Why Do Semi-Trucks Tailgate? 4 Reasons a Trucker Might Be Tailgating You
What should you do if you find a semi-truck is tailgating you? Check out the four reasons this might happen to you. The post Why Do Semi-Trucks Tailgate? 4 Reasons a Trucker Might Be Tailgating You appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Growing Pile of Unfinished Ford Trucks Is Visible From Space Again
Planet.orgLast year, Ford stashed thousands of unfinished Super Duty trucks at Kentucky Speedway. It's now happening again as the chip shortage drags on.
MotorTrend Magazine
Forgotten 1938 Ford Deluxe Coupe Pulled From the Weeds
Although "barn find" is still a popular buzzword in the hot rod world, you'll find that it is much more common to find an old car in a field or backyard. The unfortunate side of a field find or backyard discovery is that the car is typically not preserved as nicely as the ones that are stashed away under a roof. Such is the case with this forgotten fat fender Ford that was recently pulled out of the weeds.
digg.com
The Most-Stolen Vehicles In The US, Ranked
If you own one of these, you might want to keep an extra close eye on your ride. Car theft happens all the time — especially during a period of time when used cars are particularly expensive. This is the second year the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) has...
How Thieves Are Stealing Hyundais and Kias With Just a USB Cable
screengrab via YouTube | El MechanicThis low-tech hack specifically targets the Korean cars that use a physical key.
