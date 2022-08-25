ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
gmauthority.com

1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 Races A 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon: Video

GM Authority has shared countless videos from the Cars and Zebras channel on YouTube in recent years, all of which have featured stock vintage muscle cars competing in a factory drag racing series based out of Michigan. Today, we’re back with yet another clip from this American iron-obsessed channel, but this video is slightly different than the rest, showing a vintage 1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 racing a modern-day Dodge Challenger Demon down the 1320.
CARS
torquenews.com

2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger ICE Vehicles Will End Run With Seven Special Muscle Car Models

Dodge will end its popular 2023 Challenger and Charger run with a bang. It is planning seven limited run muscle cars and will tell fans exactly how to get them. Dodge calls this week before the Woodward Dream Cruise, in the Detroit area, Speed Week. This year, Dodge is filling the week with big announcements about the future of its popular muscle cars and what Dodge fans can expect going forward. Dodge has big plans for its last internal combustion engine 2023 Challengers and Chargers and wants everyone to know they will receive a celebrated farewell.
DETROIT, MI
CarBuzz.com

Chevy Dealership Drops $90k Corvette Z06 Markup After Internet Outrage

There may be a solution to the USA's current nefarious dealer markup problem. As it turns out, all we needed was social media outrage. Mac Haik Chevrolet in Houston quickly backpedaled on an existing deal on a Corvette Z06 after a purchase agreement was posted online. The contract revealed that the customer was expected to pay $90,000 over MSRP. That part of the agreement was even printed in bold, so it couldn't possibly be misunderstood.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodge Challenger#Last Call#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#Sema#Dodge Garage#The Challenger Shakedown#Hemi V8
Motorious

Former Airstrip Now Hides Huge Classic Car Collection

Classic cars, especially restomods, have gained a lot of popularity in recent years for their ability to combine classic styling with modern-day performance when restored. As such, we often wonder where these cars come from as we may want to undertake this venture ourselves one day. For the most part, a classic car can be found rotting away in some old junkyard or tucked quietly in a neighbor's yard. However, some places deal specifically with the old relics we’ve all come to know and love.
CARS
Motorious

Stolen Classic American Cars Made Into UK Junk Racers

On August 7, two classic American cars made an appearance at a junkyard racer circle track in the UK, getting destroyed in the rough-and-tumble competition. Then some internet detectives realized something shocking: both cars were stolen. It’s the kind of story which makes the blood run cold in every enthusiast with a classic sitting in their garage or driveway.
WORLD
hypebeast.com

The Tesla Semi Truck Is Finally Arriving This Year

Following multiple delays since its original announcement back in 2017, ‘s Semi Truck is finally about to be released. According to the automaker’s CEO Elon Musk, the company is now looking to produce and begin delivering the Semi Trucks before the end of the year, equipping the fleet with a 500-mile range. On top of that, Musk also claims that the long-awaited Cybertruck will finally be available to customers in 2023, although he hasn’t indicated any specific window of release within the year.
ECONOMY
CBS Pittsburgh

Nearly 440 vehicles seized by law enforcement up for auction

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Nearly 440 vehicles seized by Pennsylvania law enforcement agencies will be up for auction in Grantville, Dauphin County next week. The August Commonwealth Vehicle Auction is scheduled for Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania.The state Department of General Services said there will be four-wheel drive SUVs, utility vehicles and pick-up trucks from Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC and Jeep as well as front- and all-wheel drive sedans and mini-vans.Pre-registration and in-person previewing begin on Aug. 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day through Aug. 21. For more information on the auction, click here. 
GRANTVILLE, PA
Car News | Celebrity News

Toyota stops selling two models due to the Dieselgate

Toyota has stopped the sale of two low-tonnage trucks equipped with motors subsidiary Hino Motors. The reason was the diesel scandal: the company is accused of fraud with measurements of harmful emissions of engines on “heavy” fuel. An in-depth investigation revealed that Hino had been falsifying data for almost two decades, although initially, it was about trucks sold on the domestic market since 2016.
gmauthority.com

1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online

The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CAR AND DRIVER

Listen to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV's Simulated Exhaust

Dodge revealed its vision for "future muscle" on Wednesday night, giving us our first look at the Charger Daytona SRT. A radical concept with retro style and futuristic tech, there was one feature that stuck out: A simulated exhaust sound. The Daytona SRT is electric, you see, so Dodge added a fake internal-combustion exhaust note to quell EV doubters. And we're not sure how we feel about it.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Forgotten 1938 Ford Deluxe Coupe Pulled From the Weeds

Although "barn find" is still a popular buzzword in the hot rod world, you'll find that it is much more common to find an old car in a field or backyard. The unfortunate side of a field find or backyard discovery is that the car is typically not preserved as nicely as the ones that are stashed away under a roof. Such is the case with this forgotten fat fender Ford that was recently pulled out of the weeds.
TENNESSEE STATE
digg.com

The Most-Stolen Vehicles In The US, Ranked

If you own one of these, you might want to keep an extra close eye on your ride. Car theft happens all the time — especially during a period of time when used cars are particularly expensive. This is the second year the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) has...
CARS

