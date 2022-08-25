Read full article on original website
Related
Shocking ‘Armory’ of Weapons Found in Othello Home
The story began a few days ago when a juvenile was arrested while driving a stolen car from Moses Lake. Then, a search turned up these. The Adams County Sheriff's Office searched a home Monday night as part of an investigation into a stolen car and gun. We reported the car was taken from Moses Lake, the juvenile dumped it during a traffic stop over the weekend, and fled on foot, was later caught. Inside the car was a Glock pistol stolen from Spokane.
nbcrightnow.com
Liquid Container Dropped in Kennewick
Kennewick, Wash. Trooper Thorson of the Washington State Patrol posted a tweet about finding an unsecured load - a liquid container - on the Columbia Drive, State Route 395 roundabout in Kennewick. Whoever lost the container will have to contact Washington State Department of Transportation East Region to reclaim.
nbcrightnow.com
YPD investigating shooting on 1st street
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Police Department is investigating a possible shooting in the 300 block of N. 1st Street. According to Sergeant Dustin Soptich with the YPD Gang Unit, a 25 year old male arrived at Mel's Diner with a gunshot wound to the torso. The victim was transported to...
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick police investigate deadly stabbing
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is investigating a second-degree murder case after family found 66-year-old Susan Martin dead in a home on August 30. Just before 10:30 a.m., the family called emergency personnel to the home on W 7th Avenue, reporting stab wounds. A 73-year-old male has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man suspected in Whatcom County attempted murder in June arrested in Eastern Washington
The man is currently in jail in Snohomish County, where he reportedly shot at Lynnwood Police officers when they attempted to arrest him.
nbcrightnow.com
YCSO warns of phone scam
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is alerting the community to a phone scam where the caller is posing as Sergeant Carl Hendrickson. The caller tries to get people to discuss important court documents over the phone. The YCSO isn't sure what the goals of the scam are, but that it probably comes down to the caller trying to get money from whoever answers.
Kennewick husband, 73, arrested for allegedly stabbing wife to death
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Detectives brought a 73-year-old Tri-Cities man into custody on Tuesday morning for allegedly stabbing his wife to death. According to the Kennewick Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 3900-block of W 7th Ave to help out with a medical issue. While en route, they learned that family members told dispatchers they found 66-year-old Susan Martin dead in a home with what appeared to be stab wounds.
Minor from Moses Lake arrested for possession of stolen car, gun in Othello
OTHELLO, Wash. — Two days after allegedly ditching a stolen car and fleeing from an Adams County deputy on foot, a juvenile suspect from Moses Lake was arrested on a plethora of charges. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy spotted the suspect while patrolling near S...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPD finds bullet casings in Kennewick intersection
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is investigating after multiple bullet casings were located in an intersection Sunday night, Aug. 28. Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of South Beech Street for a weapons complaint around 8:50 p.m. When they arrived, the bullet casings were located. Officers...
Kennewick police need help identifying man linked to a theft
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Can you recognize this man? If so, the Kennewick Police Department wants to hear from you as it moves into the next phase of a theft investigation. According to a social media notice from the Kennewick Police Department, the man pictured was allegedly involved in a theft that occurred at a business on the 1100-block of Columbia Center Blvd.
Fleeing suspect dodged a bullet during police chase at Kennewick apartment complex
Police believe the man was on fentanyl when he ran.
Walla Walla detectives launch investigation as body is found in Jefferson Park
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Detectives from the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office rushed to Jefferson Park on Monday afternoon following reports that a body was found just beyond the tree line. According to an alert from the Sheriff’s Office, an initial report was answered by the County’s 911...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington state man pleads guilty to involvement in Mexican cartel-link drug trafficking operation
A Washington state man pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges concerning his alleged involvement in an international drug trafficking organization linked to a Mexican drug cartel. Jose Elias Barbosa, 37, of Kent, Washington, admitted in a plea agreement to being one of the leaders of a transnational drug trafficking organization,...
Yakima Fatal Hit and Run Case In Hands of Prosecutor Tuesday
A big decision is expected soon from Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic. Brusic and Detectives from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office are meeting Tuesday to talk about the investigation into the fatal hit-and-run death of 66-year-old Wendy Baker of Yakima. Baker was killed June 12 by a driver who fled the scene of the crash and has not been arrested or charged. Brusic now must decide whether a completed investigation by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office can justify an arrest warrant. Brusic says he knows the community is concerned and wants answers in the case but he says he's treating like any other serious case in Yakima County. Brusic says he'll look over investigative reports and determine if the evidence gathered is strong enough for him to call for further action.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Four car crash on Nob Hill due to reckless driving
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 8/31/22. According to the Yakima Police Department, yesterday's four-car crash on Nob Hill Boulevard was due to reckless driving. YPD responded to reports of a suspected reckless driver moving westbound on Nob Hill Blvd around 12:50 p.m. The suspect reportedly sped through a red light at...
Don’t Rubberneck in Middle of Highway at Brushfire says BCSO
The fire is out, some crews have stopped by just to make sure. But it was interesting for Benton County Deputies. Drivers near Saturday brush fire stopped in the middle of the road to take pictures. Brushfires are not unusual around here, we live with the threat during summer. But...
‘Dad’ Busted for Obstruction Over Son’s Gun and Car Thefts
Did you know? Cops now have license plate scanners that can zap you as you pass by--letting them know if the car is stolen! But more on that later. Adams County Deputies bust juvenile, arrest adult for obstruction. Saturday, an Adams County Deputy was alerted about a stolen car by...
One Amazing Supermarket You Never Hear About Is in Pasco Washington
One Of Washington State's Best Supermarkets Is Located In Pasco Washington. It's always nice to make a top 10 list here and there but it's even cooler when you make a list for "undiscovered" gems in Washington State. Locals Love This Pasco Supermarket And It's A Destination Location In Washington.
Sunnyside woman dies after reportedly exiting moving vehicle
GRANDVIEW, Wash. — A woman is dead after exiting a vehicle while it was in motion, according to Washington State Patrol. The incident happened just before 1:30 Saturday morning, Aug. 27. A vehicle was traveling westbound on Interstate 82, one mile west of Grandview city limits. Washington State Patrol says a female passenger exited the vehicle while it...
Remember When Richland Washington’s Greek Amphitheater Had These 7 Huge Concerts?
A Long Forgotten Amphitheater In Richland Once Had Amazing Concerts. I didn't realize that many years ago in Richland Washington along George Washington Way that there was once an amazing concert venue along the Columbia River. Speculation Of The Demise Of The Concert Venue Was Noise. I saw a discussion...
97 Rock
Pasco WA
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2