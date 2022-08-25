ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

Shocking ‘Armory’ of Weapons Found in Othello Home

The story began a few days ago when a juvenile was arrested while driving a stolen car from Moses Lake. Then, a search turned up these. The Adams County Sheriff's Office searched a home Monday night as part of an investigation into a stolen car and gun. We reported the car was taken from Moses Lake, the juvenile dumped it during a traffic stop over the weekend, and fled on foot, was later caught. Inside the car was a Glock pistol stolen from Spokane.
OTHELLO, WA
Liquid Container Dropped in Kennewick

Kennewick, Wash. Trooper Thorson of the Washington State Patrol posted a tweet about finding an unsecured load - a liquid container - on the Columbia Drive, State Route 395 roundabout in Kennewick. Whoever lost the container will have to contact Washington State Department of Transportation East Region to reclaim.
KENNEWICK, WA
YPD investigating shooting on 1st street

YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Police Department is investigating a possible shooting in the 300 block of N. 1st Street. According to Sergeant Dustin Soptich with the YPD Gang Unit, a 25 year old male arrived at Mel's Diner with a gunshot wound to the torso. The victim was transported to...
YAKIMA, WA
Kennewick police investigate deadly stabbing

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is investigating a second-degree murder case after family found 66-year-old Susan Martin dead in a home on August 30. Just before 10:30 a.m., the family called emergency personnel to the home on W 7th Avenue, reporting stab wounds. A 73-year-old male has...
KENNEWICK, WA
YCSO warns of phone scam

YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is alerting the community to a phone scam where the caller is posing as Sergeant Carl Hendrickson. The caller tries to get people to discuss important court documents over the phone. The YCSO isn't sure what the goals of the scam are, but that it probably comes down to the caller trying to get money from whoever answers.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick husband, 73, arrested for allegedly stabbing wife to death

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Detectives brought a 73-year-old Tri-Cities man into custody on Tuesday morning for allegedly stabbing his wife to death. According to the Kennewick Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 3900-block of W 7th Ave to help out with a medical issue. While en route, they learned that family members told dispatchers they found 66-year-old Susan Martin dead in a home with what appeared to be stab wounds.
KENNEWICK, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Fatal Hit and Run Case In Hands of Prosecutor Tuesday

A big decision is expected soon from Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic. Brusic and Detectives from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office are meeting Tuesday to talk about the investigation into the fatal hit-and-run death of 66-year-old Wendy Baker of Yakima. Baker was killed June 12 by a driver who fled the scene of the crash and has not been arrested or charged. Brusic now must decide whether a completed investigation by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office can justify an arrest warrant. Brusic says he knows the community is concerned and wants answers in the case but he says he's treating like any other serious case in Yakima County. Brusic says he'll look over investigative reports and determine if the evidence gathered is strong enough for him to call for further action.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
UPDATE: Four car crash on Nob Hill due to reckless driving

YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 8/31/22. According to the Yakima Police Department, yesterday's four-car crash on Nob Hill Boulevard was due to reckless driving. YPD responded to reports of a suspected reckless driver moving westbound on Nob Hill Blvd around 12:50 p.m. The suspect reportedly sped through a red light at...
YAKIMA, WA
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

