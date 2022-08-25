ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Florida man convicted of hate crime in roadway altercation

By Associated Press
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KYVJF_0hVRkvtV00

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been convicted of a federal hate crime for a 2021 altercation with a Black motorist on a city street.

Court documents show a jury in Tampa convicted Jordan Patrick Leahy, 29, on Wednesday of interfering for racially-motivated reasons with the motorist’s right to use the street.

Leahy faces a maximum 10-year prison sentence and up to $250,000 in fines. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Trial evidence showed that on Aug. 8, 2021, Leahy pulled alongside the Black motorist, identified only as J.T., who was driving along a Pinellas County road with his 4-year-old daughter and girlfriend. Leahy yelled racial slurs at J.T., pretended to “shoot” at J.T.‘s vehicle with hand gestures and swerved into J.T.’s lane.

The pair confronted each other at a stoplight and when sheriff’s deputies arrived, prosecutors say Leahy made several racially-motivated comments such as saying Black people should stay “in their areas.”

“No one should be targeted, threatened, intimidated or assaulted because of their race,” U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg said in a news release. “The defendant in this case acted upon his bigoted beliefs and put an entire family and others’ safety at risk.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Leahy
Mysuncoast.com

Update to deadly stabbing in Venice, FL

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A deadly stabbing left two dead in Venice, FL. Deputies of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) were notified of the incident at about 5:00 p.m. on August 26th. According to a report from the SCSO, the first deputy arrived on the scene in the...
VENICE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Black People#Sentencing
Bay News 9

Police: Teen in Clearwater accused of making a bomb threat, flashing a gun at school

A 14-year-old was arrested in Clearwater Thursday after police said the teen allegedly made a bomb threat and flashed a gun to another student at school. Clearwater Police officers arrested the Countryside High School student on a charge of making a false report about planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction. The teenager was arrested Thursday afternoon after what police called "several disturbing behaviors at the school."
CLEARWATER, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa police investigating shooting that killed man

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead and Tampa police are investigating what led up to the late-night shooting. It happened around 11:53 p.m. Wednesday on 50th Street N near Interstate 4 and Melburne Boulevard. A Shell gas station is also in that area, according to maps. Police have not confirmed the exact location of the shooting.
TAMPA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy