ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Humane Pennsylvania, ARL working to clear shelters

CUMRU TWP., Pa. — Berks County was hoping to "clear the shelters" on Saturday. The Animal Rescue League in Cumru Township and Reading-based Humane Pennsylvania waived adoption fees for most cats and dogs. Dog adopters still needed $7 for a state dog license, plus a leash and collar; cat...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh County doctor dies after bicycle accident

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. -- A Lehigh Valley woman died three weeks after a bicycle accident in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County. Dr. Lorraine A. Dickey, 60, died Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, the Lehigh County coroner said. She died of complications from a cervical spine injury...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy