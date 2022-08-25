Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Humane Pennsylvania, ARL working to clear shelters
CUMRU TWP., Pa. — Berks County was hoping to "clear the shelters" on Saturday. The Animal Rescue League in Cumru Township and Reading-based Humane Pennsylvania waived adoption fees for most cats and dogs. Dog adopters still needed $7 for a state dog license, plus a leash and collar; cat...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County doctor dies after bicycle accident
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. -- A Lehigh Valley woman died three weeks after a bicycle accident in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County. Dr. Lorraine A. Dickey, 60, died Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, the Lehigh County coroner said. She died of complications from a cervical spine injury...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pen Argyl v. Wilson football, 08.27.22
100th edition of the rivalry between Pen Argyl and Wilson hit the field on Saturday. The Green Knights taking this one, 22-12, the first win since 2020.
Comments / 0