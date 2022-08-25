Read full article on original website
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Last Tuesday night, Officers responded to the 800 block of North New York Avenue for a report of an assault. When Officers arrived, a male involved was questioned. The male subject's information was given to Dispatch. Officers were informed the male had an active Failure to Appear warrant out of Pettis County on original charges of Stealing. Seth E. Hull, 34, of Sedalia, was arrested on the warrant pending a $71.50 cash only bond.
Downtown Sedalia has a new mural on the north wall of Home Heating and Air Conditioning at 101 East Main Street. "This location is towards the northern portion of the district –- perfect for welcoming those traveling by bicycle, automobile or rail to our town," according to a City of Sedalia press release issued on Monday morning.
The other day, I asked a question on social media about next year's Missouri State Fair. We all have some capital O Opinions on it, which was fun to read. It's something I like to do every now and then, just to kind of engage with you and hear back about what you think. Makes me feel less like I'm talking into a void, you know what I mean? Sure you do. I asked you guys what you would like to see come to next year's Fair. I deliberately worded it so it could mean anything at the Fair, but you guys were focused. Most of you talked about the concerts - what you liked and didn't like.
September is National Library Card Month, and the Sedalia Public Library, 311 W. 3rd Street, is offering free library cards, regardless of where you live. Participants must bring proof of address and an ID card. The first 50 people who come in for their library card for the first time...
State Fair Community College will host its first-ever Merit Badge College for the Boy Scouts of America on Sept. 24 in Sedalia. The camp is an opportunity for scouts, both male and female, to earn merit badges in animal and plant science, robotics, welding, auto maintenance, dentistry, health care, citizenship, and more.
Have you ever fancied yourself a detective? A super sleuth? If you have you can test your skills at the Murder Mystery at the Moose on Friday night, September 30. Join the Sedalia Moose for "Death of a Gangster: A 1920s Mafia Marriage Murder Mystery". It's part dinner and part theater where the guests can test their detective skills while enjoying a fried chicken dinner buffet.
Early Wednesday morning, Officers responded to the 800 block of Winchester Drive for a report of a vehicle crashed into a building. UPDATE: The suspect's arrest report was released on August 22nd. The suspect, Melody Bristol Young, 27, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and Driving While Suspended.
This weekend will be a three day weekend, because of Labor Day on Monday Sept 5th. Labor Day weekend is normally a slow one for movie theaters because so many of us go out of town. This upcoming weekend hopefully be different, and if you wanted an excuse to see a film at the Sedalia B & B Theatres Galaxy 10 or whatever movie theater is closest to you.
State Fair Community College’s The LearningForce will offer beginner and intermediate Microsoft Excel workforce training sessions on Sept. 20 in Fielding Technical Center on the Sedalia campus. Registration will close Sept. 13. The Microsoft Excel I beginner session will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Level I...
Everybody likes a good chance to bring out their pets and have a good time.Well, here's another event where you get your furry friend out for some good old fun. It's a Bark in the Park Event! Now, keep in mind, this isn't the Sedalia Parks and Recreation event, this is the one at Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster.
If you're a parent of a child ages five to twelve and you need a night away from them, Sedalia Parks & Recreation can help. Sedalia Parks & Recreation is holding a Kids Night In at the Heckart Community Center on Friday night, September 30, between 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM CDT. Kids will engage in great fun activities including swimming and games. Pizza will be served for dinner.
