Crookston Daily Times
Band Marches in State Fair, Potato Days
The Crookston High School Marching Band performed in both the Barnesville Potato Days Parade and the MN State Fair Parade this weekend. Since these parades were back to back, the band decided to make this an overnight trip, staying in St. Cloud after the Barnesville parade on Saturday. This allowed students some extra time to explore the State Fair on Sunday morning before their performance there.
Arts Grants Applications have Fall Deadlines for Organizations, Schools, and Individuals–Apply Now
Warren, MN. Applications are open for arts grants to nonprofit arts organizations, communities, schools, individuals, and other nonprofit organizations. Applications are being accepted from our seven county Minnesota service area including Kittson, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau counties. Nonprofit arts organizations can start applying for general operating...
MSU Moorhead opens applications for new graduate program in Criminal Justice
Moorhead, Minn., August 25, 2022 — Minnesota State University Moorhead is now accepting applications for its new master of arts in criminal justice. The first cohort will start classes in spring 2023. Market demand and a solid foundation in its well-established undergraduate criminal justice program prompted the addition of...
