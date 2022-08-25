Read full article on original website
Arizona traffic deaths decreased in early 2022, a new report says
Traffic deaths surged from 2019 to 2021 in Arizona and across the U.S. While that trend continues nationwide, a new report shows traffic fatalities in the state have fallen by 31% in the first quarter of 2022. Alberto Gutier is with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. “One of...
Abortion by the numbers: How Arizona compares with the rest of the country
Planned Parenthood Arizona become one of few abortion providers in Arizona offering abortion care Aug. 29 as it resumed services at its Tucson facility. The organization had paused all abortion services across the state after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. Since that landmark decision, abortion...
6,500 Arizona families apply for school vouchers under program expansion
Nearly 6,500 Arizona families have applied for school vouchers under an expansion of the controversial education program. The program once catered mostly to special education students, and helps pay for private school tuition or other education expenses. But a bill signed into law this year by Gov. Doug Ducey provides...
Arizona organization is training CNAs, caregivers to build the nursing home workforce
Long-term care facilities across the country continue to struggle with staffing shortages. It’s not a new problem; but new solutions are needed, especially since many older adults will likely need support. Growing older isn’t always easy. Many older adults will need help, either in the form of light housekeeping,...
Arizona still short more than 1,000 teachers, district official says
Although many school districts in Arizona have returned to school already, the state continues to see an ongoing shortage of teachers. Justin Wing is the assistant superintendent of human resources for Mesa Public Schools. He estimates Arizona has 1,200 to 1,500 teacher vacancies statewide. "The teacher shortage is impacting urban,...
