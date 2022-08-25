Child unharmed after being left on daycare bus in Pearland after drop-off time, police say

The Pearland Police Department is investigating how a child was left inside a day care bus after their designated drop-off time.

Police confirmed the incident after the 5-year-old child's mother called upset, asking for an investigation into the matter.

After 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the child was found unharmed, running around and playing, according to Pearland PD.

There is an ongoing investigation to determine how long the child was left inside the bus.

The day care, The Learning Experience located on McHard Road near Old Alvin Road, sent out a statement regarding the incident:

"We are aware of an incident that occurred at the independently owned and franchise-operated location in Pearland. While fortunately, no one was harmed, this incident is not in accordance with our corporate policies, procedures and brand standards. We are currently reviewing all information relating to this incident and complying with local authorities. The Learning Experience is committed to providing a safe environment for our children and families, and that will always remain our highest priority."