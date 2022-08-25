(Richland, WA) -- A close call and a minor injury after Richland Police say a front-end loader slides off the trailer carrying it, and sideswipes a car alongside it. This happened off Westcliffe Blvd and Keene Road Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the truck hauling the trailer may have been moving too fast and, which forced the loader off and into the car trying to make a right turn. A passenger inside the car had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Crews had to shut Westcliffe down at Keene, while a commercial tower was brought in to try and clear the wreck. Washington State Patrol Commercial Enforcement was brought in to investigate.

RICHLAND, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO