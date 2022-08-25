Read full article on original website
Shocking ‘Armory’ of Weapons Found in Othello Home
The story began a few days ago when a juvenile was arrested while driving a stolen car from Moses Lake. Then, a search turned up these. The Adams County Sheriff's Office searched a home Monday night as part of an investigation into a stolen car and gun. We reported the car was taken from Moses Lake, the juvenile dumped it during a traffic stop over the weekend, and fled on foot, was later caught. Inside the car was a Glock pistol stolen from Spokane.
Suspect in Digital Splatter Photo Wanted for Theft
Some stores have better security cameras than others. Kennewick Police did not elaborate but are seeking to ID and locate this suspect, pictured here in a rather Matrix-looking surveillance image. We're guessing Costco due to the pizza box, but the suspect allegedly made off with a significant amount of merchandise...
Yakima Police Need Your Help to Find Missing Woman, Where is Heather?
Yakima Police are asking for your help to locate a missing woman. The family of 36-year-old Heather Sears has reported her missing. If you see or have any information on the whereabouts of Heather Sears, please contact the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200. There are currently many missing children from...
SIU Releases More Information About Kennewick Chase, Shooter
The Special Investigation Unit will continue the investigation into last week's chase and gunfire in Kennewick. The city of Pasco Police release new information in case. Pasco Police will be a part of the SIU investigation, Kennewick and Benton County will not be involved because they were a part of the incident.
‘Dad’ Busted for Obstruction Over Son’s Gun and Car Thefts
Did you know? Cops now have license plate scanners that can zap you as you pass by--letting them know if the car is stolen! But more on that later. Adams County Deputies bust juvenile, arrest adult for obstruction. Saturday, an Adams County Deputy was alerted about a stolen car by...
Shooting Leaves Casings in Kennewick Street Sunday Night
Kennewick Police continue to search the 600 block of South Beech Street after late Sunday night gunfire. Around 8:50 PM Officers responded to the 600 block of South Beech Street, a location less than 1,000 feet east of the K-fields (softball fields) and Lampson Stadium area in Kennewick. The area is pictured below.
Brush Fire Burns 10 Cars in Finley
(Kennewick, WA) -- Benton County Fire District One responded to a brush fire around 8:48am Wednesday after a brush fire was reported on Bowels Road in Finley. The fire burned about 10 vehicles that were inoperable. According to a statement from BCFD 1, firefighters will be on the scene for the next few hours to ensure all of the affected vehicles are out. There were no injuries reported. Several sections of a wood fence had to be cut to gain access to the burning vehicles. The fire began after a towing operation on one of the vehicles caused a spark that spread the fire around.
Front-End Loader Slides into Car in Richland
(Richland, WA) -- A close call and a minor injury after Richland Police say a front-end loader slides off the trailer carrying it, and sideswipes a car alongside it. This happened off Westcliffe Blvd and Keene Road Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the truck hauling the trailer may have been moving too fast and, which forced the loader off and into the car trying to make a right turn. A passenger inside the car had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Crews had to shut Westcliffe down at Keene, while a commercial tower was brought in to try and clear the wreck. Washington State Patrol Commercial Enforcement was brought in to investigate.
Slow Down Tri-Cities, Kids Are Back In School Today
I know it has been months but kids are back in school today running all over the place so... Local police have given a warning that they will be patrolling specifically for speeders in school zones. The Kennewick Police posted this on their Facebook page. "School is back in session.
Don’t Rubberneck in Middle of Highway at Brushfire says BCSO
The fire is out, some crews have stopped by just to make sure. But it was interesting for Benton County Deputies. Drivers near Saturday brush fire stopped in the middle of the road to take pictures. Brushfires are not unusual around here, we live with the threat during summer. But...
One Amazing Supermarket You Never Hear About Is in Pasco Washington
One Of Washington State's Best Supermarkets Is Located In Pasco Washington. It's always nice to make a top 10 list here and there but it's even cooler when you make a list for "undiscovered" gems in Washington State. Locals Love This Pasco Supermarket And It's A Destination Location In Washington.
Remember When Richland Washington’s Greek Amphitheater Had These 7 Huge Concerts?
A Long Forgotten Amphitheater In Richland Once Had Amazing Concerts. I didn't realize that many years ago in Richland Washington along George Washington Way that there was once an amazing concert venue along the Columbia River. Speculation Of The Demise Of The Concert Venue Was Noise. I saw a discussion...
Watermelon Spill on Busy Tri-Cities Roadway, What Else Has Spilled?
A truck lost a load of watermelons the other day in Pasco. Sticky situation yesterday at Rd 68 and Sandifur Parkway. 150 watermelons were destroyed when the trailer carrying them was hit by a vehicle. The at-fault driver turned into the trailer by ex"seed”ing the speed limit when the light turned yellow. 😂#ripmelons.
Richland Fans Wait Hours At Signing For Famous Tri-Cities Author
If you love to read, you live in the Tri-Cities, and you do not know who the author Patricia Briggs is, where have you been?. She is a #1 New York Times best-selling author that includes the Tri-Cities area in most of her stories. This last Sunday she held a book signing at Adventures Underground in Richland and fans were lined up for hours!
Shooting Victim Discovered in Pasco
(Pasco, WA) -- Pasco Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds on a city sidewalk. Officers were called to the scene at Butte and Owen Avenues around 12:30am Friday. When they arrived, police say the saw the victim on the sidewalk, he appeared to have been hit by gunfire several times. The man was given first aid and then rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
‘Creator’ of Credit Union Mobile ATM Charged in $75K Theft
Court documents indicate the worker allegedly stole at least $75,000 from the credit union. A worker who helped create a mobile banking-ATM outreach program charged. Court papers recently filed, as well as information from the Tri-City Herald, indicate a HAPO Community Credit Union worker allegedly stole at least $75K from their mobile banking unit ATM.
THE Most Delicious Burger in the Tri-Cities is Found Where?
We often ask, "Where is the best burger in Tri-Cities?" Right? I rarely eat meat, so this is a big deal for me. Yesterday, my husband and I decided to go out to lunch. Jeff said that was in the "mood for a burger." I remembered a sign somewhere boasting that they had the best burgers. Who was it?
UPDATE-Police Issue Another Vulnerable Missing Alert for Carly
There have been several missing person alerts for this person in the past (UPDATE BELOW) Kennewick Police Friday morning August 26th issued another missing person alert for Carly, who has been the subject of several in the past. She was last seen around 6 AM. Carly is 30, but Police...
3 Great Hikes in Washington with Comedian Andrew Rivers
Andrew Rivers is a Tacoma-based, internationally touring comedian who has had millions of views on YouTube. He frequently tours the country with comic Steve Hofstetter, was mentored by TV's Christopher Titus, and is the son of Seattle radio legend and parody song-maker Bob Rivers. Andrew's father introduced him to the...
New Desert Sky Elementary Opens Doors in West Richland
(West Richland, WA) -- Richland School District's new Desert Sky Elementary School held a ribbon cutting Monday, a day in advance of the state-of-the-art building's first day of school Tuesday. Safety Is Key. RSD Superintendent Dr. Shelly Reddinger says they have incorporated multiple safety features into the new school, including...
