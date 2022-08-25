Read full article on original website
Nick Saban Names Freshman Receiver as Starter, Can’t Decide at Cornerback
The Alabama Crimson Tide kicks off its 2022 campaign in five days against the Utah State Aggies in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama head coach Nick Saban released his initial depth chart of the season with a number of interesting notes. There's no surprise at quarterback, Mike linebacker and Jack linebacker as...
Everything You Need To Know for Game Day at Bryant-Denny Stadium
After 236 days, 5,664 hours and just shy of 340,000 minutes, Alabama football will be back on Sept. 3. There will be some differences for fans who plan to attend games in person. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Crimson Tide's inaugural game with the Utah...
Six Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Blake Sims
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Crimson Tide kicks off in just six days, so let's back look at former Bama quarterback Blake Sims. Blake...
Former Crimson Tide Running Back Shot in Attempted Robbery
Former Crimson Tide running back and current rookie for the Washington Commanders, Brian Robinson, Jr., was shot multiple times during an attempted robbery, as reported by J. P. Finlay of NBC. Finlay also reports Robinson is in stable condition and his injuries are considered non-life threatening. Robinson, who was a...
Marty and McGee Can’t Wait to be Back in Tuscaloosa… To Eat
Marty Smith and Ryan McGee often find themselves stationed on the University of Alabama campus in the fall. After all, Alabama football is ranked No. 1 for the sixth time in the past ten seasons in the preseason AP Poll. The city 'makes its gravy' on those seven Saturdays when...
“Learning to Loaf”: Founder of Tuscaloosa’s Rama Jama’s Restaurant Hangs Up Apron
After more than a quarter-century cooking hamburgers in the shadow of Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gary Lewis is hanging up his apron and trying to retire -- again. Lewis founded Rama Jama's, now a Tuscaloosa institution, in September 1996 and has been involved with the day-to-day operations there in some capacity ever since.
Tuscaloosa Cancer Survivor’s Food Truck Offers Fresh Southern Staples
A new local food truck, "The Spoon of Tuscaloosa," is now serving 'sustainable staples with soul' to the local community and the student populations of the area's University and colleges. The business has already made its mark on Tuscaloosa, catering athletic events and other and special occasions and hosting pop-up...
Alabama Man Marries High School Sweetheart 57 Years Later
That's true for Mark and Carol, a couple that met in high school, and lost touch after going to college. Mark, left for Tuscaloosa, Alabama and the University of Alabama. He tried to stay in touch with sweet Carol, but it just did not seem to work out very well.
Taco Bell Testing Meat Substitute In Alabama
Nothing beats a big 16-oz Prime Rib with a baked potato, horseradish cream sauce and Au Jus. Meat alternatives and substitutes are all the rage in this big goofy world this day and age. I have heard all the "reasons" why we need these options going forward. However, it is...
Northport, Alabama: It Is Finally Back
As a resident of Northport, I can testify on this matter. It has been a tough summer for us Northportians. Northporters? What are WE?. We can solve that issue down the road. After a summer of non-stop traffic due to construction that has made life not-so-fun...I mean, seriously, could they make the Northport construction project any more of a nightmare if they tried???
Investigator Dornell Cousette Memorial Ride Set In Tuscaloosa
It's been a quick three years of me living in Tuscaloosa, and I have dozens of memories from my first year. Hands down, one of the highlights of my first year was visiting Bryant-Denny Stadium. I was overly amazed at how huge it was and the excitement in the air...
$1.5 Billion, 88-Acre Tuscaloosa Innovation District Could Create 5,000 Jobs
A concept in its infancy at the University of Alabama has the potential to become the biggest economic advancement in the Tuscaloosa area since Mercedes-Benz U.S. International came to the region 25 years ago. The idea is called the Tuscaloosa Innovation District -- a $1.5 billion initiative that could create...
How Big is it? Step Inside the Largest House in Tuscaloosa County Alabama
The biggest home for sale in Tuscaloosa County Alabama is a stunning work of art with Lake Tuscaloosa serving as the backdrop. This home is stacked with tons of custom features and lots of unique touches. Did I mention it is HUGE?. It is located in the Holly Springs subdivision...
Tuscaloosa City Schools Braces for Milk Shortage Ahead of Plant Closures
The Tuscaloosa City Schools system is bracing for a milk shortage as two major dairy plants prepare to permanently close at the end of September. In a Thursday morning email, a TCS spokesperson said Borden Dairy will close its plants in Dothan, Alabama and Hattiesburg, Mississippi on September 30th. Borden...
Central High School Principal Speaks Out Amid Monkey Pox Rumors
Although COVID-19 is still a concern in Alabama, there is a new outbreak that residents are worried about. Across the country, Monkey Pox is threatening the safety of not only adults but our children. Alabamians are especially on high alert since students are returning to classrooms across the state. Recently,...
Tuscaloosa NAACP Demands Action Over Northridge Student’s Racist Video
Activists in Tuscaloosa are demanding action after a video purportedly showing a local high school student using racist language emerged Monday morning. Lisa Young, the president of the Tuscaloosa Chapter of the NAACP, sent a letter to local leaders and media outlets decrying the video, which depicts a young man who is reportedly a student at Northridge High School using misogynist and racist language to describe a classmate. .
Alabama: Do You Think This Man Caught A Piranha In The River?
Well since the gators in our river system didn't scare us enough, Now we have a guy who is convinced he caught a piranha in the river. Cornelius Richardson shared A couple of videos of what he believed to be a piranha. The first video isn't as telling as the next. WARNING MR. RICHARDSON WAS VERY EXCITED AND USED SOME EXPLICIT LANGUAGE.
Tuscaloosa County School to Host Piece of Fallen World Trade Center This Year
A school in Tuscaloosa County will house a piece of the fallen World Trade Center this year as part of a project to teach young children about the events of September 11th, 2001. Taylorville Primary School has been selected by the Freedom Flag Foundation as the 2022-2023 host for the...
Man in Critical Condition After Shooting in Front of Tuscaloosa’s Midtown Village
A man is in critical condition at a Tuscaloosa hospital after he was reportedly shot in the road in front of the Midtown Village shopping center Saturday. Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, confirmed the shooting to the Thread at 9:45 p.m. Saturday. Sellers said one...
Greene County Mom Expands Diaper Bank Organization into Tuscaloosa
A Eutaw mother who launched the Bottoms Up Diaper Bank non-profit has expanded the organization into Tuscaloosa, providing free diapers for babies and families in need. Danielle Edison Lee, the founder and executive director, got the idea to create the organization in Greene County after having her second child. She said she needed extra help covering the cost of diapers, but the closest resource was located in Birmingham, making it hard for her to receive help.
