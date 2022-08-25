Read full article on original website
Police: Rainbow Fentanyl Spreading In Pacific Northwest
(Tacoma, WA) -- Police are warning about rainbow-colored fentanyl making its way to the Pacific Northwest. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the dyed synthetic opioid has been seized at the U.S. southern border and in Oregon. Authorities say they have found fentanyl in pill form and pressed blocks, both resembling candy and sidewalk chalk. Authorities are asking parents with young children to be on the lookout for this opioid, especially in public places and playgrounds, and encouraging them to talk to their teenage children about its deadly consequences.
Shocking ‘Armory’ of Weapons Found in Othello Home
The story began a few days ago when a juvenile was arrested while driving a stolen car from Moses Lake. Then, a search turned up these. The Adams County Sheriff's Office searched a home Monday night as part of an investigation into a stolen car and gun. We reported the car was taken from Moses Lake, the juvenile dumped it during a traffic stop over the weekend, and fled on foot, was later caught. Inside the car was a Glock pistol stolen from Spokane.
Yakima Police Need Your Help to Find Missing Woman, Where is Heather?
Yakima Police are asking for your help to locate a missing woman. The family of 36-year-old Heather Sears has reported her missing. If you see or have any information on the whereabouts of Heather Sears, please contact the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200. There are currently many missing children from...
SIU Releases More Information About Kennewick Chase, Shooter
The Special Investigation Unit will continue the investigation into last week's chase and gunfire in Kennewick. The city of Pasco Police release new information in case. Pasco Police will be a part of the SIU investigation, Kennewick and Benton County will not be involved because they were a part of the incident.
Brush Fire Burns 10 Cars in Finley
(Kennewick, WA) -- Benton County Fire District One responded to a brush fire around 8:48am Wednesday after a brush fire was reported on Bowels Road in Finley. The fire burned about 10 vehicles that were inoperable. According to a statement from BCFD 1, firefighters will be on the scene for the next few hours to ensure all of the affected vehicles are out. There were no injuries reported. Several sections of a wood fence had to be cut to gain access to the burning vehicles. The fire began after a towing operation on one of the vehicles caused a spark that spread the fire around.
Don’t Rubberneck in Middle of Highway at Brushfire says BCSO
The fire is out, some crews have stopped by just to make sure. But it was interesting for Benton County Deputies. Drivers near Saturday brush fire stopped in the middle of the road to take pictures. Brushfires are not unusual around here, we live with the threat during summer. But...
‘Dad’ Busted for Obstruction Over Son’s Gun and Car Thefts
Did you know? Cops now have license plate scanners that can zap you as you pass by--letting them know if the car is stolen! But more on that later. Adams County Deputies bust juvenile, arrest adult for obstruction. Saturday, an Adams County Deputy was alerted about a stolen car by...
New Desert Sky Elementary Opens Doors in West Richland
(West Richland, WA) -- Richland School District's new Desert Sky Elementary School held a ribbon cutting Monday, a day in advance of the state-of-the-art building's first day of school Tuesday. Safety Is Key. RSD Superintendent Dr. Shelly Reddinger says they have incorporated multiple safety features into the new school, including...
Inebriated Woman Dies After “Exiting” Moving Vehicle on I-82
A strange early-morning incident has left a woman dead, and the Washington State Patrol is investigating. Around 1:30 AM Saturday morning, a vehicle was headed west on Interstate 82, about a mile west of Grandview, when a passenger in the vehicle "exited" while it was still moving. The WSP did...
‘Creator’ of Credit Union Mobile ATM Charged in $75K Theft
Court documents indicate the worker allegedly stole at least $75,000 from the credit union. A worker who helped create a mobile banking-ATM outreach program charged. Court papers recently filed, as well as information from the Tri-City Herald, indicate a HAPO Community Credit Union worker allegedly stole at least $75K from their mobile banking unit ATM.
Stunning $1.2 Million Badger Mountain Beauty in Richland is a MUST See!
We've found your fabulous entertainment palace with all the bells and whistles. It's a 4 bedroom-3 bath two level home in Richland with room for everyone. The beautiful home is sitting in a sweet, quiet cul-de-sac about a block from the hiking trails of Badger Mountain. You'll enjoy the momentous views from your luxury pool.
Famous Arlington Oregon Musician Amazingly Plays Final Concert at Age 95
It's hard to imagine working at the age of 95 but one famous Oregon musician is finally calling it a day. The small town of Arlington Oregon might not seem like much but it does have a few things that make it memorable. Arlington's population of 591 is known for...
6 Year Old From Pasco Hitting The High Notes
You may have seen, and heard her at a Tri City Dust Devils or Americans game. She has also honored our country by singing the National Anthem at Gonzaga basketball and a PBR event at the Tacoma dome. Two weeks ago she performed in front of her largest crowd at...
