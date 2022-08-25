Photos: Merchandise at the 2022 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club

The 2021-22 PGA Tour season comes to an end this week in Atlanta at the Tour Championship hosted by East Lake Golf Club.

The top-29 players in the FedEx Cup standings (No. 3 Will Zalatoris withdrew Tuesday) will duel it out over the next four days for not only the FedEx Cup but an $18 million bonus.

Scottie Scheffler teed off Thursday with a two-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay, the defending FedEx Cup champion. Cantlay rose to No. 2 in the standings after he won the BMW Championship last week for the second straight year.

East Lake is a par-70 track that measures 7,346 yards.

Check out some of the best items in the merchandise tent this week in the ATL.

Tour Championship: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ | Leaderboard