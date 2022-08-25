Read full article on original website
Related
wjon.com
Shirley Mattson, 77, St. Cloud
Celebration of Life will be at a later date for Shirley Mattson, age 77, who passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Shirley (Fischer) Mattson, was born March 26, 1945 to Marcella (Stein), & Lawrence Fischer, in Waterville Minnesota. She lived in St. Joseph, MN for most of her young life. She met and married the love of her life, Duane Mattson on January 19, 1974. One of the things they loved to do together, was dance. You could see the magic in their connection when you watched them dance. Together they raised 5 children. Shirley was the matriarch of her family. She was a stay at home mom and dedicated her life to being a wonderful caregiver to her family. She was an amazing cook, took great pride in keeping a clean house, making sure her family had a home cooked meal every night, and had everything they needed. She loved going to bingo with her sister Cindy and the casino every Saturday with her husband and daughter Nicole. She also loved her flower gardens and fun garden decorations. She helped to raise her grandson, Mason.
wjon.com
Robert Clinton Pederson, 69, St. Joseph
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, MN for Robert Clinton Pederson age 69 of St. Joseph, MN. He died on Monday, August 22, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Chad Peterson of Bethlehem Lutheran Church will preside. Visitation will be from 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at the church.
wjon.com
Adele H. Vanderlinden, 94, St. Cloud
Surrounded by family, Adele Helen Vanderlinden, age 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at The Sanctuary at St. Cloud. Funeral services will are scheduled for 2:00 PM on Monday, September 12 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Moorhead, MN. At 1:00 PM there will be a visitation. A private interment ceremony will be held in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.
wjon.com
William J. “Bill” Rosenberger, 74, Sartell
July 13, 1948 - August 25, 2022. William J. “Bill” Rosenberger, 74, of Sartell passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital after many years of heart disease and a brief battle with lung cancer. Bill was born...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wjon.com
Sister Louise (Redempta) Koltes, OSB, 87, St. Joseph
The Eucharist of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the Sacred Heart Chapel, Saint Benedict’s Monastery, St. Joseph, Minn., for Sister Louise (Redempta) Koltes, who died on August 22, 2022, at St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, Minn. Burial will be in the monastery cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Benson Funeral Home. Friends may call at Saint Scholastica Convent on Monday, August 29, for a Prayer Service at 1 p.m. followed by visitation until 4:15 p.m., or for a Vigil Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Saint Benedict’s Monastery. Visitation continues at 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral on Tuesday, August 30.
wjon.com
Kathryn “Kathy” A. Haas, 57, Zimmerman
Kathryn “Kathy” Haas, age 57 of Zimmerman, MN, died on August 26, 2022, at J.A. Wedum Hospice House in Brooklyn Park after a valiant two-and-a-half-year battle with pancreatic cancer. A Visitation will be held Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 2, at 11:00 AM with a visitation one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Burial will be in St. Pius X Cemetery in Zimmerman.
wjon.com
Kevin J. Stueve, 61, Cold Spring
March 4, 1961 - August 28, 2022. A Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond, MN for Kevin J. Stueve age 61, who died at his home of natural causes on Sunday, August 28. Burial will be in the St. Catherine Cemetery, Farming, MN.
wjon.com
Lois Patricia Didriksen, 91, St. Cloud
Lois Patricia Didriksen, age 91, of St. Cloud died on Saturday, August 27, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 pm on Friday, September 2nd, 2022, at Saint Paul’s Catholic Church in Saint Could, MN. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wjon.com
Arnold “Arnie” O. Williams, 72, Princeton
Arnold “Arnie” Williams, age 72 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2022, at his Baldwin Township home. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held Tuesday, August 30, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton. A private burial with Full Military Honors will be held at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.
Comments / 0