Industry insiders explain why ambulance fire seemed so explosive
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Investigators have not revealed any theories about what may have sparked the ambulance fire in Kailua saying everything is on the table. In that fire, a patient died, a paramedic was injured and an EMT escaped. Sources tell Hawaii News Now the patient who died was attached...
New body-cam video shows events that led to HPD chase ahead of serious crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Newly released body camera videos show the moments before an unauthorized chase by Honolulu police on Sept. 12, 2021. The videos also show that HPD supervisors were aware that witnesses were pointing the finger at officers from the beginning. It all started with a loud music call...
Hawaii State Capitol closed due to ‘severe power outage’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii State Capitol building will be closed Monday due to a “severe power outage,” according to state officials. The state said the exact cause of the outage could not be determined at this time. In a statement, Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi and House...
City prosecutor: Use of deadly force in officer-involved shooting at gas station was justified
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly three years after a deadly officer-involved shooting at a Kapolei gas station, Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm confirmed Monday that no charges would be filed. In a press conference, Alm said the use of deadly force in the incident was justified. Authorities said 30-year-old Michael Kahalehoe was...
The Little League World Series champions return to Honolulu
Sheriff: Nearly 2 pounds of meth found in woman’s carry-on bag at Honolulu airport
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 43-year-old woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly attempting to travel with nearly two pounds of meth in her carry-on bag, said the Department of Public Safety. Authorities said Julia Leilani Kaulukukui was charged with one count of promoting a dangerous drug. The drugs were discovered during...
Grappling with staffing shortages, Kaiser’s mental health professionals go on strike
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mental health clinicians are going on strike at Kaiser Permanente facilities and are demanding the company to hire more therapists. Kaiser’s mental health clinics across the state say staffing shortages are keeping them from helping their patients get better. Andrea Kumura, licensed clinical social worker at...
At sites across Oahu, residents offer up their aloha and donations for Food Drive Day
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Donations poured in for the Hawaii Foodbank’s Food Drive Day across Oahu on Saturday. More than 400 volunteers helped bring back the in-person fundraising event after three years. At Waiokeola Congregational Church, volunteers were dancing for donations — a block party to collect food and cash...
‘We’re not giving up’: Hundreds of volunteers put in sweat equity to revitalize Chinatown
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly 300 volunteers took part in a big cleanup in Chinatown on Saturday hosted by the Chinese Chamber of Commerce. Yu Shing Ting, of the chamber, said more businesses were reached as part of the second annual event. “Because we had so many volunteers, we could really...
‘This guy’s trying to kidnap me’: Scary encounter leaves 9-year-old, parents shaken
Scammers nearly swindled $130,000 from a Waikiki hotel. It started with a phone call. A hacker is accused of nearly swindling a Waikiki hotel out of more than $130,000 ― and police say it all started with a phone call. The art of the aloha shirt on full display...
Red flag warning canceled for leeward areas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A red flag warning for critical fire weather conditions has been canceled after trade wind speeds fell below the warning criteria. The National Weather Service in Honolulu posted the warning Saturday in anticipation of weather that could increase dangers from wildfires. Trade winds are expected to ease...
Survey offers insight into residents’ perception of tourism
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new survey by the Hawai’i Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism is offering new insight into how residents view tourism and its impact on their lives. With reports of visitors’ bad behavior, many Hawaii residents want to know what the state is doing to...
Honolulu wins Little League World Series, beating Curacao 13-3
Greeted with cheers and fanfare, Honolulu team returns home after winning Little League World Series
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Members of the Honolulu Little League team received a warm welcome Monday afternoon as they returned home following their World Series win. Their plane touched down at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport around 1:30 p.m. with a water cannon to celebrate their big win. Family, friends...
Rainbow Warriors football falls to Vanderbilt, 63-10 in season opener
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Timmy Chang Era in Manoa is off to a rocky start. The University of Hawaii football team opened their 2022 season on Saturday, hosting Vanderbilt in front of a sold out crowd at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. In the first drive of the game,...
