Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Industry insiders explain why ambulance fire seemed so explosive

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Investigators have not revealed any theories about what may have sparked the ambulance fire in Kailua saying everything is on the table. In that fire, a patient died, a paramedic was injured and an EMT escaped. Sources tell Hawaii News Now the patient who died was attached...
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii State Capitol closed due to ‘severe power outage’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii State Capitol building will be closed Monday due to a “severe power outage,” according to state officials. The state said the exact cause of the outage could not be determined at this time. In a statement, Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi and House...
HAWAII STATE
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
hawaiinewsnow.com

The Little League World Series champions return to Honolulu

City prosecutor: Use of deadly force in officer-involved shooting at gas station was justified. In a press conference, Alm said the use of deadly force in the incident was justified. New body-cam video shows events that led to HPD chase ahead of serious crash in Makaha. Updated: 1 hour ago.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Red flag warning canceled for leeward areas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A red flag warning for critical fire weather conditions has been canceled after trade wind speeds fell below the warning criteria. The National Weather Service in Honolulu posted the warning Saturday in anticipation of weather that could increase dangers from wildfires. Trade winds are expected to ease...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Survey offers insight into residents’ perception of tourism

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new survey by the Hawai’i Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism is offering new insight into how residents view tourism and its impact on their lives. With reports of visitors’ bad behavior, many Hawaii residents want to know what the state is doing to...
HONOLULU, HI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
United Airlines
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu wins Little League World Series, beating Curacao 13-3

Honolulu team returns home with warm welcome after winning Little League World Series. Members of the Honolulu Little League team received a warm welcome Monday afternoon as they returned home following their World Series win. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. By Jonathan Jared Saupe. For a week and a half...
HONOLULU, HI

