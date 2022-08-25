Read full article on original website
Bills preparing to move on from P Matt Araiza?
The Buffalo Bills have faced criticism for their handling of the situation surrounding punter Matt Araiza, and a new report suggests the team may be getting ready to part ways with the rookie. Araiza was named in a civil lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted a minor while at San Diego...
Broncos Releasing Six Players
CB Donnie Lewis (waived/injured) Martin, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions out of Appalachian State back in 2013. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $13.6 million extension with the Lions in 2016. He finished his contract before...
Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Wears Air Jordans During Game
The Dallas Cowboys capped off their preseason schedule in style on Friday night. Not only did the Cowboys narrowly defeat the Seattle Seahawks 27-26, but they looked good doing it. Thanks to the Cowboys' social media team, we got some great photos of the players walking into AT&T Stadium. What...
Yankees have a star forming right in front of their eyes
When the New York Yankees called up Oswaldo Cabrara, they didn’t anticipate he would provide such a spark on both offense and defense. Across nine games, Cabrera has only gotten better, showcasing elite depends at multiple positions and a surging bat, tallying seven hits in his last three games, including a triple and two RBIs.
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez's new mega contract comes with an interesting feature included
The Seattle Mariners and rookie Julio Rodriguez agreed to a contract extension earlier this week that could max out at $470 million. That would be the richest contract American sports history. “Julio is among the most exciting players in the game and has only scratched the surface of what’s to...
Bill Simmons Thinks Russell Westbrook Will Be Out Of The League If His Next Team Buys Out His Contract: "He’s The Rare Kind Of Guy Where If You’re A Tanking Team Or A Lottery Team, Why Would You Bring Him In?"
9x All-Star Russell Westbrook is undoubtedly one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game. In his prime, he was an unstoppable scorer, elite playmaker, and a true hustler who fought for every possession. Sadly, Westbrook's career has taken a turn for the worst after failed stints in...
Clip of LeBron James Playing Football In High School And Catching Passes Goes Viral: "He Was Great But Basketball Is Obviously His Best Sport."
One of the biggest what-ifs in the history of the NBA is what would have happened if LeBron James had chosen to play football after high school instead of basketball. James' career has made him a candidate for the title of GOAT in the sport, although he might need a few more championships to get some consensus. That almost didn't happen though, as LeBron could have played in the NFL instead.
Is running back Sony Michel a surprising release for the Dolphins?
The Miami Dolphins signed former first-round pick Sony Michel this past spring in an attempt to help solidify their running back group under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel. At least initially, it seemed as if the 27-year-old Michel would slot in at RB1 in South Beach. This is a group...
Possible speculation builds that Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman's future with the team could be in jeopardy
The Golden State Warriors felt they were drafting a potential franchise cornerstone when they used the second overall pick on James Wiseman two years ago. They have not seen much of him because of a knee injury, however, and many have wondered if the former Memphis star’s days with the team could be numbered.
Raiders Legend Buries OL Alex Leatherwood During Broadcast
To say it’s been a rough offseason and preseason for Las Vegas Raiders second-year lineman Alex Leatherwood is an understatement. Things were off to a positive start with his social media posts showing he was working out and doing his best to get ready. Regrettably, that hasn’t translated onto the actual football field.
Meet 'Furious George' Karlaftis, the Chiefs rookie DE who needs a good sack dance
Kansas City Chiefs first-round pick George Karlaftis gave his approval Monday for his new nickname, "Furious George," a play on "Curious George," a popular children's character. After Kansas City drafted Karlaftis, coach Andy Reid called him "The Greek Freak 2," in reference to Karlaftis' place of birth, Athens, Greece. "The...
ESPN ranks Patrick Mahomes as No. 1 player for 2022; Tom Brady ranked 20th
In NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2022 list, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was ranked No. 1. Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes didn't even crack the top five, coming in at No. 8 on the list. ESPN released their top 100 players list for the upcoming campaign...
The Mariners Have A Promising Stat In Their Favor
The Seattle Mariners have turned things around after a rough start to the 2022 season. The team went 90-72 last season and finished just short of the postseason, but this year, they look like a serious threat to reach the playoffs and potentially even make a deep run. This is...
Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills odds, point spread, and predictions: Can Los Angeles start strong?
The 2022-23 NFL season kicks off right where it ended as the Buffalo Bills travel to SoFi Stadium to face the defending Super Bowl Champion, Los Angeles Rams. Let's take a closer look at the NFL's opening night matchup between the Rams and Bills. Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills...
Steelers Begin Final Roster Cuts
The Pittsburgh Steelers have begun trimming their 80-man roster down to 53. According to reports from around the league, the team has already started cutting players before the Aug. 30 deadline. So far, the Steelers have cut tight end Jace Sternberger, outside linebacker Ron'Dell Carter and cornerback Linden Stephens. They...
MLB Analyst Applauds Adam Wainwright For His Actions
Last night before the ESPN showdown between the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals, we got a chance to see what it’s like for pitchers as they prepare for their starts. Adam Wainwright put on a masterclass while mic’d up as he prepared for his start, and we got a good look at his pregame routine, while also learning a few things about pitching.
Hawaii wins Little League World Series on mercy rule
Honolulu earned the Little League World Series championship on Sunday with a 13-3 victory over Curacao to finish off a dominating run at Williamsport, Pa. The victory came in four innings on the tournament's 10-run mercy rule after Kama Angell's single down the left-field line to scored Esaiah Wong, clinching the title. Angell had six RBIs in the championship game.
New York Giants have a lowkey standout offensive tackle who could make 53-man roster
The New York Giants are preparing to cut their roster down to 53 men with the deadline at 4 PM on Tuesday afternoon. There will be a multitude of difficult decisions for the Giants brass, but one player who has made a great case for himself is Devery Hamilton. Hamilton...
Keyshawn Johnson: Patriots QB Mac Jones 'looked like bad macaroni and cheese' during preseason
By many accounts, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones endured a preseason to forget following the departure of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who left the organization to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders this past winter. Per Fox Sports, Jones completed 13-of-21 pass attempts for 132 yards with...
Former Badgers star injured in pre-season shows LaFleur was right
To play or not to play your starters in pre-season is the age old question. It happens every year, it seems, that a star player gets banged up during meaningless games. This season it happened to be a former Wisconsin Badgers star. He also happens to be the reigning Defensive Player of The Year. TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed to suffer an injury during the team’s final pre-season game.
