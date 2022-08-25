ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Bills preparing to move on from P Matt Araiza?

The Buffalo Bills have faced criticism for their handling of the situation surrounding punter Matt Araiza, and a new report suggests the team may be getting ready to part ways with the rookie. Araiza was named in a civil lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted a minor while at San Diego...
NFL
Broncos Releasing Six Players

CB Donnie Lewis (waived/injured) Martin, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions out of Appalachian State back in 2013. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $13.6 million extension with the Lions in 2016. He finished his contract before...
DENVER, CO
Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Wears Air Jordans During Game

The Dallas Cowboys capped off their preseason schedule in style on Friday night. Not only did the Cowboys narrowly defeat the Seattle Seahawks 27-26, but they looked good doing it. Thanks to the Cowboys' social media team, we got some great photos of the players walking into AT&T Stadium. What...
NFL
Yankees have a star forming right in front of their eyes

When the New York Yankees called up Oswaldo Cabrara, they didn’t anticipate he would provide such a spark on both offense and defense. Across nine games, Cabrera has only gotten better, showcasing elite depends at multiple positions and a surging bat, tallying seven hits in his last three games, including a triple and two RBIs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bill Simmons Thinks Russell Westbrook Will Be Out Of The League If His Next Team Buys Out His Contract: "He’s The Rare Kind Of Guy Where If You’re A Tanking Team Or A Lottery Team, Why Would You Bring Him In?"

9x All-Star Russell Westbrook is undoubtedly one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game. In his prime, he was an unstoppable scorer, elite playmaker, and a true hustler who fought for every possession. Sadly, Westbrook's career has taken a turn for the worst after failed stints in...
NBA
Clip of LeBron James Playing Football In High School And Catching Passes Goes Viral: "He Was Great But Basketball Is Obviously His Best Sport."

One of the biggest what-ifs in the history of the NBA is what would have happened if LeBron James had chosen to play football after high school instead of basketball. James' career has made him a candidate for the title of GOAT in the sport, although he might need a few more championships to get some consensus. That almost didn't happen though, as LeBron could have played in the NFL instead.
NBA
Is running back Sony Michel a surprising release for the Dolphins?

The Miami Dolphins signed former first-round pick Sony Michel this past spring in an attempt to help solidify their running back group under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel. At least initially, it seemed as if the 27-year-old Michel would slot in at RB1 in South Beach. This is a group...
NFL
Raiders Legend Buries OL Alex Leatherwood During Broadcast

To say it’s been a rough offseason and preseason for Las Vegas Raiders second-year lineman Alex Leatherwood is an understatement. Things were off to a positive start with his social media posts showing he was working out and doing his best to get ready. Regrettably, that hasn’t translated onto the actual football field.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mls Superdraft#The New York Red Bulls#The U S Naval Academy#Navy#Nyrb
The Mariners Have A Promising Stat In Their Favor

The Seattle Mariners have turned things around after a rough start to the 2022 season. The team went 90-72 last season and finished just short of the postseason, but this year, they look like a serious threat to reach the playoffs and potentially even make a deep run. This is...
SEATTLE, WA
Steelers Begin Final Roster Cuts

The Pittsburgh Steelers have begun trimming their 80-man roster down to 53. According to reports from around the league, the team has already started cutting players before the Aug. 30 deadline. So far, the Steelers have cut tight end Jace Sternberger, outside linebacker Ron'Dell Carter and cornerback Linden Stephens. They...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLB Analyst Applauds Adam Wainwright For His Actions

Last night before the ESPN showdown between the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals, we got a chance to see what it’s like for pitchers as they prepare for their starts. Adam Wainwright put on a masterclass while mic’d up as he prepared for his start, and we got a good look at his pregame routine, while also learning a few things about pitching.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Hawaii wins Little League World Series on mercy rule

Honolulu earned the Little League World Series championship on Sunday with a 13-3 victory over Curacao to finish off a dominating run at Williamsport, Pa. The victory came in four innings on the tournament's 10-run mercy rule after Kama Angell's single down the left-field line to scored Esaiah Wong, clinching the title. Angell had six RBIs in the championship game.
HONOLULU, HI
Former Badgers star injured in pre-season shows LaFleur was right

To play or not to play your starters in pre-season is the age old question. It happens every year, it seems, that a star player gets banged up during meaningless games. This season it happened to be a former Wisconsin Badgers star. He also happens to be the reigning Defensive Player of The Year. TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed to suffer an injury during the team’s final pre-season game.
MADISON, WI

