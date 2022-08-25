ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

3 injured, taken to hospital after Silver Spring crash

Three people were injured after a Monday morning crash in Silver Spring, Md., according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. One person had to be cut from the vehicle, Piringer said. The collision happened on Briggs Chaney and Great Oak Lane shortly after 6:30 a.m. Three people...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Aug. 29, In Montgomery County

It’s Tuesday, Aug. 29, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Hyperthermia Alert: Montgomery County has activated a Hyperthermia Alert for extreme heat for 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 2. Income Tax Assistance (ICYM): The Montgomery County Community Action Agency’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA)...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
City
Rockville, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Rockville, MD
Industry
Montgomery County, MD
Business
County
Montgomery County, MD
Local
Maryland Industry
City
Bethesda, MD
Rockville, MD
Business
Montgomery County, MD
Industry
Montgomery County, MD
Government
Rockville, MD
Government
WUSA9

3 hurt in Montgomery Co. crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A crash in Montgomery County has sent three people to the hospital. One person has serious and life-threatening injuries according to firefighters on the scene Monday morning. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Briggs Chaney Road and Great Oak Lane in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Traffic: Planned Major Lane Closures in Montgomery County Per MDOT

Southbound I-270 between MD 121 (Clarksburg Road) and MD 109 (Old Hundred Road) - I-270 acceleration lane expansion project – Single and multiple off-peak lane closures, weekdays 9:30 a.m.to 3:30 p.m. and overnight, Sunday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. through late summer. MD 97 (Georgia Avenue) from...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Sprinkler#Power Outage#Electricity Supply#Construction Maintenance#The Red Cross#Mocodhhs
WTOP

Howard Co. police investigating deadly motorcycle collision

Police in Howard County, Maryland, are investigating a collision between a tractor trailer and a motorcycle in Elkridge on Friday night that resulted in the death of a 65-year-old Baltimore man. At approximately 10:46 p.m., Harold Leonard Hopkins Jr. was traveling north on Route 1 near Brookdale Drive on his...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Red Cross
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NBC Washington

Up to 1,000 People Evacuated From Bethesda Apartment Building After Fire, Power Outage

As many as 1,000 people were evacuated from a 20-story apartment building in Bethesda, Maryland, Thursday afternoon after a fire in an electrical closet, fire officials said. The fire apparently sparked on the ninth floor of the Grosvenor House Apartments at 10101 Grosvenor Lane in Bethesda, officials said. Montgomery County Fire & Rescue responded shortly after 12:30 p.m. and found smoke coming from the upper floors and lobby of the of the high-rise building.
BETHESDA, MD
DC News Now

Teenager critically hurt after SUV hits scooter in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking for information after an SUV hit a 16-year-old boy on a scooter Saturday, leaving him with critical injuries. Officers with the Alexandria Police Department (APD) were at the intersection of North Beauregard Street and Sanger Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Investigators said it looked like […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
wfmd.com

Eight Displaced After 3-Alarm Fire In Downtown Frederick

A cat, snake, and two pet rats died. Frederick, Md. (NS) – Eight people were displaced by a large 3-alarm fire in Downtown Frederick on Wednesday night. At around 9:40 p.m., firefighters were sent to West Second Street for a multi-family dwelling fire. A rapid intervention dispatch was requested...
FREDERICK, MD
DC News Now

30 displaced after Rockville apartment fire

ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Hundreds of people are without power and around 30 people are now without a home after a fire broke out at a Rockville apartment complex. No injuries have been reported. Firefighters were called to the Grosvenor Park Condominiums on Grosvenor Place at around 12:30 in the afternoon for a reported […]
ROCKVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy