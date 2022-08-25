Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Vehicle Driven Into Home Causes Fire in Gaithersburg; Multiple People Rescued
A vehicle was driven into a house on the 400 block of Orchard Ridge Drive near Twin Lakes Drive in Gaithersburg, a little before 3pm on Monday afternoon, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) spokesperson, Pete Piringer. A neighbor has told us that a vehicle crossed the...
One injured, several displaced after car crashes into Gaithersburg town house
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — One person was injured and several others were displaced after a car crashed into a town house on Monday afternoon. Officials said that a 911 call came in about a fire that was starting and spreading on Orchard Ridge Drive around 2:45 p.m. The fire had spread through four […]
msn.com
3 injured, taken to hospital after Silver Spring crash
Three people were injured after a Monday morning crash in Silver Spring, Md., according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. One person had to be cut from the vehicle, Piringer said. The collision happened on Briggs Chaney and Great Oak Lane shortly after 6:30 a.m. Three people...
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Aug. 29, In Montgomery County
It’s Tuesday, Aug. 29, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Hyperthermia Alert: Montgomery County has activated a Hyperthermia Alert for extreme heat for 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 2. Income Tax Assistance (ICYM): The Montgomery County Community Action Agency’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA)...
3 hurt in Montgomery Co. crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A crash in Montgomery County has sent three people to the hospital. One person has serious and life-threatening injuries according to firefighters on the scene Monday morning. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Briggs Chaney Road and Great Oak Lane in...
mymcmedia.org
Family of Bethesda Woman Killed While Cycling Raising Funds for Bike Safety
The family of the woman killed while riding her bicycle home from her son’s elementary school in Bethesda Aug. 25 has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to increase bike safety. “I have created this account with an ambitious goal of $50,000 to help organizations already working...
mocoshow.com
Traffic: Planned Major Lane Closures in Montgomery County Per MDOT
Southbound I-270 between MD 121 (Clarksburg Road) and MD 109 (Old Hundred Road) - I-270 acceleration lane expansion project – Single and multiple off-peak lane closures, weekdays 9:30 a.m.to 3:30 p.m. and overnight, Sunday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. through late summer. MD 97 (Georgia Avenue) from...
WJLA
Car bursts into flames on outer loop of Beltway near Greenbelt, nobody injured
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Twitter user @realmoe0 captured a startling photo of a vehicle fire Saturday on the outer loop of the Beltway, prior to the BW Parkway in Greenbelt. The incident took place a little before 6:30 p.m. The Prince George's County Fire Department told 7News...
fox5dc.com
Settlement reached over police encounter with 5-year-old who left elementary school in Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A Montgomery County parent has settled a lawsuit over an incident involving a 5-year-old East Silver Spring Elementary school student from January 2020. According to the Office of the County Attorney for Montgomery County, the settlement will pay a total of $275,000 to Shanta Grant, the...
WTOP
Howard Co. police investigating deadly motorcycle collision
Police in Howard County, Maryland, are investigating a collision between a tractor trailer and a motorcycle in Elkridge on Friday night that resulted in the death of a 65-year-old Baltimore man. At approximately 10:46 p.m., Harold Leonard Hopkins Jr. was traveling north on Route 1 near Brookdale Drive on his...
Father charged after car with child inside it stolen; police looking for thief
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a car owner was facing a charge after someone stole his car with a child inside it. The charge against Gregory Morris, 38, of Falls Church, Va. was Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. The Arlington County Police Department said Morris flagged down officers around […]
21 Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 21 year-old man was shot to death in Northwest D.C. Thursday...
foxbaltimore.com
Silver Spring, Md., lottery player becomes millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Lottery officials say a person in Silver Spring became a millionaire when they claimed the big prize with a scratch-off ticket last week. The game was the Million Dollar Mega Multiplier and the ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven in the 7900 block of Georgia Avenue.
"Lady in the Lake" film crew forced to move after being threatened downtown
Filming of the Apple TV+ series "Lady in the Lake," which has been going on for months around Baltimore, was forced to postpone after producers were threatened with extortion downtown Friday.
NBC Washington
Up to 1,000 People Evacuated From Bethesda Apartment Building After Fire, Power Outage
As many as 1,000 people were evacuated from a 20-story apartment building in Bethesda, Maryland, Thursday afternoon after a fire in an electrical closet, fire officials said. The fire apparently sparked on the ninth floor of the Grosvenor House Apartments at 10101 Grosvenor Lane in Bethesda, officials said. Montgomery County Fire & Rescue responded shortly after 12:30 p.m. and found smoke coming from the upper floors and lobby of the of the high-rise building.
Montgomery County Pays $275,000 To Family Of Kindergartner Berated By Police
Police push a 5-year-old boy into a police cruiser in a still image from body-cam footage. Montgomery County has paid $275,000 to the family of a kindergartner who was berated by county police officers. The payment is part of a settlement of a lawsuit brought by the child’s mother, Shanta Grant.
Teenager critically hurt after SUV hits scooter in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking for information after an SUV hit a 16-year-old boy on a scooter Saturday, leaving him with critical injuries. Officers with the Alexandria Police Department (APD) were at the intersection of North Beauregard Street and Sanger Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Investigators said it looked like […]
firefighternation.com
After Action Report: No 360, Radio Clutter, Command Deficiencies Found at Fire that Killed Firefighter
At 5 p.m. on August 11, 2021, Frederick County Fire Captain Joshua Laird fell through the first floor of a burning house into the basement. Fifteen minutes later, his body was brought out. An after action report of the death released Friday highlights a host of issues that contributed to...
wfmd.com
Eight Displaced After 3-Alarm Fire In Downtown Frederick
A cat, snake, and two pet rats died. Frederick, Md. (NS) – Eight people were displaced by a large 3-alarm fire in Downtown Frederick on Wednesday night. At around 9:40 p.m., firefighters were sent to West Second Street for a multi-family dwelling fire. A rapid intervention dispatch was requested...
30 displaced after Rockville apartment fire
ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Hundreds of people are without power and around 30 people are now without a home after a fire broke out at a Rockville apartment complex. No injuries have been reported. Firefighters were called to the Grosvenor Park Condominiums on Grosvenor Place at around 12:30 in the afternoon for a reported […]
