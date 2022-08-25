Read full article on original website
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
WLKY.com
Louisville city government orders emergency demolition of former bourbon rickhouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city of Louisville has ordered emergency demolition of the deteriorating rickhouse at Distillery Commons. The property is on six acres at the intersection of Lexington Road and Payne Street. According to Louisville Business First, the inspector said the building could collapse at any moment and...
wdrb.com
Barry's Cheesesteaks relocating to Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local restaurant is relocating to a new spot. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More is relocating to Valley Station. The restaurant currently operates on Second and Oak streets in Old Louisville. Owner Barry Washington, a Pittsburgh native, opened multiple locations of his restaurant around Louisville. But during...
WLKY.com
Louisville developer has sights set on building 24-bed hotel in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It would be a first in west Louisville, but one local developer said he's ready to make history. Gill Holland has announced he plans to bring a two-story hotel to the Portland neighborhood. The hotel, called the Devonian, a 24-bedroom, two-story, 17,000 square-foot structure on Lytle...
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville announces changes to address vacant properties, improve homeownership
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Government is looking to change how it sells city-owned vacant properties and lots, hoping to increase home ownership. The Landbank Authority, which oversees vacant properties and lots in Jefferson County, announced the changes in August. The Landbank Authority is a joint agency of Louisville Metro Government, the Jefferson County Public Schools District and the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
wdrb.com
Community-wide potluck in Louisville returning to Iroquois Park on Sept. 11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is holding a potluck dinner on Sept. 11 for the first time since 2019. The Big Table, an event focused on bringing people from all backgrounds together, is led by Mayor Greg Fischer. It goes from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the second Sunday in September.
wdrb.com
Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open Ben Franklin Crafts in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
Ironton Tribune
Culbertson Mansion – Kentucky bed and breakfast is rich in history
Story by Benita Heath | Photography by Sarah Simmons, Mark Williams. The sun was streaming through an upstairs bedroom of the Culbertson Mansion in Louisville, once the home of one of the city’s rich families. Now, as a bed and breakfast, it has become a gracious refuge from the whirlwind stress outside.
wdrb.com
Jeffersonville's Vintage Fire Museum to host annual 9/11 memorial
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual event in southern Indiana will honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. The Vintage Fire Museum in Jeffersonville, Indiana, will host the 9/11 Memorial event at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. The memorial will have a display on the attacks, honor...
wdrb.com
Louisville Water Company wraps up flooding recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Water Company wrapped up its flooding response in eastern Kentucky after historic flooding. For the past three weeks, a team with Louisville Water helped repair damage to the main water system in Hazard. Their work included installing new sections of water main, repairing pipes and locating valves to restore water to thousands of residents, according to a news release.
wdrb.com
Kentucky Blood Center asking for donations to help with 'critical shortage'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Blood Center is making a call for donations as it reaches a critically low level of blood supply ahead of the holiday weekend. Officials said Monday that while the blood supply always suffers over the summer, it has reached critical levels for many blood types.
wdrb.com
Distilleries, bike shops, museums and more: Plan would create new uses near Waterfront Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Waterfront Park officials are seeking to change how land can be used in and near the Ohio River park, a move meant to attract at least one new business right away. An ordinance introduced last week at Metro Council would permit a range of new activities...
wdrb.com
IMAGES | Snapshots from around the Kentucky State Fair 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People flocked to the Kentucky Expo Center for the return of the 2022 Kentucky State Fair. These images were taken Saturday, Aug. 20 when WDRB in the Morning's Bryce Jones, Grace Hayba and Monica Harkins explored the fair. The fair runs through Sunday evening. Copyright 2022...
wdrb.com
Louisville Fire joins Neighbors app linking doorbell cameras to law enforcement nationwide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plenty of people have Ring or other security cameras installed at their home. Now, fire and police departments in Kentucky and Indiana are using that to their advantage. Ring's Neighbors app is something anybody can use, whether they have a Ring camera or not. It's a...
'We wanted to farm 10 of those 27 acres'; Louisville nonprofits want to transform closed Shively golf course
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville urban farming and food supplier groups are working to take over an abandoned golf course in Shively. They want to turn it into a community food park, where farmers grow and sell their fresh food for the community. Nearly 30 acres of land is what...
wdrb.com
Gas prices continue to drop, but still up significantly from a year ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gas prices continue to drop, but they're still up significantly from a year ago. The national average is now $3.85 for a gallon of unleaded. In Louisville, gas is averaging $3.55 a gallon. A week ago, it was $3.62. The price for a gallon of gas...
wdrb.com
Crowds expected for final liquidation sale of 3rd-generation New Albany craft store
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people are expected to line up later this week to take advantage of a liquidation sale at one of southern Indiana's oldest small businesses. Ben Franklin Crafts & Framing will soon close its doors. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana,...
msn.com
What Exactly Is A 'Hot Brown' Sandwich?
If you've never heard of the famous "Hot Brown" sandwich, you're in for a real treat — this late-night snack is one for the history books. Also known as the "Kentucky Hot Brown Sandwich," this open-faced, melty sammie was born about 100 years ago at The Brown Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky. The "Hot Brown" is the creation of the hotel's chef, Fred Schmidt, in the 1920s. It was his attempt to satisfy the tastebuds of The Brown Hotel's nightly 1,200+ worn-out dinner dance guests — they often stumbled around in the early morning hours with grumbling tummies after a night of kicking up their heels. Schmidt was said to have been inspired to give the people more than just a traditional ham and egg sandwich. In turn, he created an open-faced sandwich for the ages, smothered in a creamy French sauce and topped with crisp bacon. It's no wonder people have been coming from all over the world for decades to experience this critically acclaimed Kentucky treasure.
wdrb.com
Unexpected delays hit 29 JCPS bus routes Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Twenty-nine Jefferson County Public Schools bus routes were delayed unexpectedly Monday, coming close to matching the 42 planned delays this week. A notice from JCPS obtained by WDRB News early Monday indicated that three buses would run an hour and a half late because of the ongoing driver shortage and unexpected absences.
wdrb.com
Louisville police double down on consequences of illegal street racing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department released a video Monday afternoon doubling down on the consequences of illegal street racing. On most days, Lisa Schmid can sit out on her front porch and watch several cars roll through stop signs and speed down Highland Avenue and Edward Street. But this weekend, she experienced a new level of reckless driving.
Wave 3
Man wounded in shooting at store parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man sustained critical injuries after he was shot in the parking lot of a convenience store in the Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro police were called to Shorty’s Food Mart in the 1700 block of W. Broadway around 11 p.m. Sunday. The victim was rushed...
