ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Barry's Cheesesteaks relocating to Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local restaurant is relocating to a new spot. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More is relocating to Valley Station. The restaurant currently operates on Second and Oak streets in Old Louisville. Owner Barry Washington, a Pittsburgh native, opened multiple locations of his restaurant around Louisville. But during...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Louisville announces changes to address vacant properties, improve homeownership

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Government is looking to change how it sells city-owned vacant properties and lots, hoping to increase home ownership. The Landbank Authority, which oversees vacant properties and lots in Jefferson County, announced the changes in August. The Landbank Authority is a joint agency of Louisville Metro Government, the Jefferson County Public Schools District and the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
West Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
Government
West Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wdrb.com

Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open Ben Franklin Crafts in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
NEW ALBANY, IN
Ironton Tribune

Culbertson Mansion – Kentucky bed and breakfast is rich in history

Story by Benita Heath | Photography by Sarah Simmons, Mark Williams. The sun was streaming through an upstairs bedroom of the Culbertson Mansion in Louisville, once the home of one of the city’s rich families. Now, as a bed and breakfast, it has become a gracious refuge from the whirlwind stress outside.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business
wdrb.com

Louisville Water Company wraps up flooding recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Water Company wrapped up its flooding response in eastern Kentucky after historic flooding. For the past three weeks, a team with Louisville Water helped repair damage to the main water system in Hazard. Their work included installing new sections of water main, repairing pipes and locating valves to restore water to thousands of residents, according to a news release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

IMAGES | Snapshots from around the Kentucky State Fair 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People flocked to the Kentucky Expo Center for the return of the 2022 Kentucky State Fair. These images were taken Saturday, Aug. 20 when WDRB in the Morning's Bryce Jones, Grace Hayba and Monica Harkins explored the fair. The fair runs through Sunday evening. Copyright 2022...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
msn.com

What Exactly Is A 'Hot Brown' Sandwich?

If you've never heard of the famous "Hot Brown" sandwich, you're in for a real treat — this late-night snack is one for the history books. Also known as the "Kentucky Hot Brown Sandwich," this open-faced, melty sammie was born about 100 years ago at The Brown Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky. The "Hot Brown" is the creation of the hotel's chef, Fred Schmidt, in the 1920s. It was his attempt to satisfy the tastebuds of The Brown Hotel's nightly 1,200+ worn-out dinner dance guests — they often stumbled around in the early morning hours with grumbling tummies after a night of kicking up their heels. Schmidt was said to have been inspired to give the people more than just a traditional ham and egg sandwich. In turn, he created an open-faced sandwich for the ages, smothered in a creamy French sauce and topped with crisp bacon. It's no wonder people have been coming from all over the world for decades to experience this critically acclaimed Kentucky treasure.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Unexpected delays hit 29 JCPS bus routes Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Twenty-nine Jefferson County Public Schools bus routes were delayed unexpectedly Monday, coming close to matching the 42 planned delays this week. A notice from JCPS obtained by WDRB News early Monday indicated that three buses would run an hour and a half late because of the ongoing driver shortage and unexpected absences.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police double down on consequences of illegal street racing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department released a video Monday afternoon doubling down on the consequences of illegal street racing. On most days, Lisa Schmid can sit out on her front porch and watch several cars roll through stop signs and speed down Highland Avenue and Edward Street. But this weekend, she experienced a new level of reckless driving.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man wounded in shooting at store parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man sustained critical injuries after he was shot in the parking lot of a convenience store in the Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro police were called to Shorty’s Food Mart in the 1700 block of W. Broadway around 11 p.m. Sunday. The victim was rushed...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy