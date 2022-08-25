ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Ironton Tribune

Culbertson Mansion – Kentucky bed and breakfast is rich in history

Story by Benita Heath | Photography by Sarah Simmons, Mark Williams. The sun was streaming through an upstairs bedroom of the Culbertson Mansion in Louisville, once the home of one of the city’s rich families. Now, as a bed and breakfast, it has become a gracious refuge from the whirlwind stress outside.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Boo at the Zoo tickets go on sale next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets go on sale next week for one of the most popular Halloween events in Louisville. Boo at the Zoo kicks off Oct. 1, with the zoo turning into a living storybook, complete with characters, photo opportunities and trick-or-treating. All guests 11 and under are encouraged to bring their own trick-or-treat bags.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Local business in New Albany to close its doors after 32 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local business owner in New Albany made the tough decision to close their doors. Ben Franklin Crafts has been open for 32 years at New Albany Plaza. The business has been in Dane Smith’s family for three generations since 1938. Smith said with a...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open Ben Franklin Crafts in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Barry's Cheesesteaks relocating to Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local restaurant is relocating to a new spot. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More is relocating to Valley Station. The restaurant currently operates on Second and Oak streets in Old Louisville. Owner Barry Washington, a Pittsburgh native, opened multiple locations of his restaurant around Louisville. But during...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WANE-TV

Rehab facility hosts family fun day in Georgetown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The community is invited to a “Free Family Fun Day” Saturday. What more is there to say?. There’s no cost to attend this family-friendly event hosted by Chateau Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center. It features food, carnival games, a petting zoo, face painting and more, organizers said.
GEORGETOWN, IN
wdrb.com

CycLOUvia held on Frankfort Avenue for first time since 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time in four years, bicycles returned to Frankfort Avenue for the CycLOUvia event. The road was shut down to vehicular traffic, which opened the street for biking, walking, skateboarding, dancing and more. CycLOUvia, which started in 2012, focuses on promoting health and wellness, along with supporting local businesses on the street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

National recognition for Louisville's Robley Rex VA Medical Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville’s Robley Rex VA Medical Center (VAMC) has earned an accreditation only three other hospitals in the country have the distinction of holding. The VAMC earned the Level 1 Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation (GEDA) from the American College of Emergency Physicians. Only the Richard Roudebush...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Water outages to affect several homes in Clarksville, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several homes in Clarksville, Indiana will be affected by a water outage Monday morning. Aug. 29 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Indiana - American Water is replacing a water line valve as a part of the Town of Clarksville's Lincoln Drive Wasterwater project, according to a Town of Clarksville press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Water Company wraps up flooding recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Water Company wrapped up its flooding response in eastern Kentucky after historic flooding. For the past three weeks, a team with Louisville Water helped repair damage to the main water system in Hazard. Their work included installing new sections of water main, repairing pipes and locating valves to restore water to thousands of residents, according to a news release.
LOUISVILLE, KY

