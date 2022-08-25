Read full article on original website
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
wdrb.com
Community-wide potluck in Louisville returning to Iroquois Park on Sept. 11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is holding a potluck dinner on Sept. 11 for the first time since 2019. The Big Table, an event focused on bringing people from all backgrounds together, is led by Mayor Greg Fischer. It goes from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the second Sunday in September.
Wave 3
Breckinridge County man wins international chainsaw art competition
WEBSTER, Ky. (WAVE) - Some people use paint and brushes to create art. Abby Peterson uses a chainsaw. The Breckinridge County native has been carving for about a decade. He’s been making a living out of it for the last 6 years. “10 years ago I was kind of...
Ironton Tribune
Culbertson Mansion – Kentucky bed and breakfast is rich in history
Story by Benita Heath | Photography by Sarah Simmons, Mark Williams. The sun was streaming through an upstairs bedroom of the Culbertson Mansion in Louisville, once the home of one of the city’s rich families. Now, as a bed and breakfast, it has become a gracious refuge from the whirlwind stress outside.
wdrb.com
Boo at the Zoo tickets go on sale next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets go on sale next week for one of the most popular Halloween events in Louisville. Boo at the Zoo kicks off Oct. 1, with the zoo turning into a living storybook, complete with characters, photo opportunities and trick-or-treating. All guests 11 and under are encouraged to bring their own trick-or-treat bags.
spectrumnews1.com
New 'Village Market' food hall coming to Paristown neighborhood in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In Louisville, a new food hall concept will provide a different type of dining experience while addressing some issues like high prices and staffing shortages for small restaurant owners. The Village Market will be a new destination food spot in Louisville’s Paristown neighborhood. What You...
Wave 3
Local business in New Albany to close its doors after 32 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local business owner in New Albany made the tough decision to close their doors. Ben Franklin Crafts has been open for 32 years at New Albany Plaza. The business has been in Dane Smith’s family for three generations since 1938. Smith said with a...
wdrb.com
Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open Ben Franklin Crafts in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
wdrb.com
Barry's Cheesesteaks relocating to Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local restaurant is relocating to a new spot. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More is relocating to Valley Station. The restaurant currently operates on Second and Oak streets in Old Louisville. Owner Barry Washington, a Pittsburgh native, opened multiple locations of his restaurant around Louisville. But during...
wdrb.com
Crowds expected for final liquidation sale of 3rd-generation New Albany craft store
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people are expected to line up later this week to take advantage of a liquidation sale at one of southern Indiana's oldest small businesses. Ben Franklin Crafts & Framing will soon close its doors. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana,...
wdrb.com
IMAGES | Oldham County volunteer firefighters turn pandemic hobby into brewing company
PROSPECT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three Oldham County volunteer firefighters joined together to start Oldham Brewing Company. Oldham Brewing Company is located in the lower level of Glen Oaks Country Club. Jon Fee, head brewer, said it all started as a hobby during COVID. "When COVID hit I started brewing four...
WANE-TV
Rehab facility hosts family fun day in Georgetown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The community is invited to a “Free Family Fun Day” Saturday. What more is there to say?. There’s no cost to attend this family-friendly event hosted by Chateau Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center. It features food, carnival games, a petting zoo, face painting and more, organizers said.
wdrb.com
CycLOUvia held on Frankfort Avenue for first time since 2018
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time in four years, bicycles returned to Frankfort Avenue for the CycLOUvia event. The road was shut down to vehicular traffic, which opened the street for biking, walking, skateboarding, dancing and more. CycLOUvia, which started in 2012, focuses on promoting health and wellness, along with supporting local businesses on the street.
wdrb.com
Ballard String Quartet lends their talents to a touring show at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A local high school musical group gets to take the stage with a national touring act. WDRB's Keith Kaiser spent some time with the Ballard High School String Quartet. The touring show Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown returns to the Kentucky Performing Arts Center...
Top events in Louisville this weekend: Aug. 27 & Aug. 28
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Weekends are the time to have fun and make memories with your friends and family, or just by yourself. This weekend, check out the St. Matthews Potato Fest, Brew at the Zoo & Wine too, Jazz in Central Park and more!. Saturday. After 70 years, the...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Blood Center asking for donations to help with 'critical shortage'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Blood Center is making a call for donations as it reaches a critically low level of blood supply ahead of the holiday weekend. Officials said Monday that while the blood supply always suffers over the summer, it has reached critical levels for many blood types.
spectrumnews1.com
National recognition for Louisville's Robley Rex VA Medical Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville’s Robley Rex VA Medical Center (VAMC) has earned an accreditation only three other hospitals in the country have the distinction of holding. The VAMC earned the Level 1 Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation (GEDA) from the American College of Emergency Physicians. Only the Richard Roudebush...
Water outages to affect several homes in Clarksville, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several homes in Clarksville, Indiana will be affected by a water outage Monday morning. Aug. 29 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Indiana - American Water is replacing a water line valve as a part of the Town of Clarksville's Lincoln Drive Wasterwater project, according to a Town of Clarksville press release.
Watch Adorable Kentucky Toddler Ask For Late Night Tacos
We all know how it is to get hungry around bedtime and crave Mexican food. Why do you think Taco Bell is open until 2 or 3 am? We all know why, but that's not always the case. Sometimes, we just want it, no matter what time of day. When...
wdrb.com
Louisville Water Company wraps up flooding recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Water Company wrapped up its flooding response in eastern Kentucky after historic flooding. For the past three weeks, a team with Louisville Water helped repair damage to the main water system in Hazard. Their work included installing new sections of water main, repairing pipes and locating valves to restore water to thousands of residents, according to a news release.
'We wanted to farm 10 of those 27 acres'; Louisville nonprofits want to transform closed Shively golf course
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville urban farming and food supplier groups are working to take over an abandoned golf course in Shively. They want to turn it into a community food park, where farmers grow and sell their fresh food for the community. Nearly 30 acres of land is what...
