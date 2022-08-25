ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, AR

Comments / 0

Related
waldronnews.com

Two De Queen men died in car accident Sunday

DE QUEEN, Ark. – Two men from De Queen, Ark., died in a car accident in Sevier County just before 7 a.m. on Sunday. According to Arkansas State Police, Brandon Pitts, 39, was driving a 2006 Mercury Marquis south on North Fourth Street in De Queen when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree at the intersection of Janssen Street.
DE QUEEN, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy