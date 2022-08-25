ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
The Independent

Energy costs ‘wiping out profits’ for struggling pubs, brewery boss warns

A brewery boss has warned that sky-high energy bills could force some pubs to shut.Small businesses are facing a crisis with soaring energy prices driving up operating costs and making it impossible for some owners to make a profit, Andrew Turner, chief operating officer of St Austell Brewery, told Sky News on Tuesday.“Unlike consumers, there is no energy price cap for small businesses therefore we are seeing spiralling costs for our tenants, pubs, and breweries,” Mr Turner said.“It is totally wiping out the profits they are making, which questions why on earth they would want to open their doors going...
The Independent

Pakistan floods - live: Disaster ‘to cost $10bn’ as one third of country under water

Pakistan’s deadly floods may have cost the cash-strapped nation over $10bn as around one third of the country is feared to be underwater.The early estimates of the cost of the deluge came from the country’s planning minister Ahsan Iqbal on Monday, who said the world has an obligation to help the South Asian nation cope with the effects of the man-made climate crisis.“I think it is going to be huge. So far, (a) very early, preliminary estimate is that it is big, it is higher than $10bn,” Mr Iqbal told Reuters in an interview.The minister said it might take...
